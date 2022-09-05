Our betting expert takes you through the best mobile casinos in 2022, offering analysis on the top 10 to use as well as all the factors that make up a good mobile casino site.

Learn about the Best Mobile Casino Sites

Top 10 best Mobile Casino Sites

1. BetMGM

App Store Rating: 4.7 from 39.3K reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.2 from 6.2K reviews (September 2022)

BetMGM is the premier brand in online gambling in the United States. As such, it should be no surprise that they offer their players one of the best mobile casinos.

The BetMGM app is home to a huge selection of casino games, from slots and traditional table games to leading live dealer tables.

The intuitive and sleek layout makes it easy to navigate this great choice and find the game you want to play.

The games load fast and are perfectly optimized to be played on a mobile device. This means you’ll have no problem enjoying your favorites on a cell phone screen.

With a generous range of promotions, top games and a great app, BetMGM has to be our mobile casino of the week.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes Yes

2. Caesars

App Store Rating: 4.6 from 29.6K reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.1 from 11.6K reviews (September 2022)

Caesars are one of the most well-known brands in the world of gambling, and they bring all of that experience to their mobile casino app.

Caesars casino will offer you the same fantastic range of slots, table games, and live dealers as you’ll find on their desktop site. You’ll also be able to pick up your regular promotions, and use the generous bonuses on offer.

However, Caesars could do a slightly better job of helping you find their mobile app.

On both the App Store and Play Store, the Caesars mobile casino is listed as Caesars Sportsbook. Downloading and using this app, though, will give you full access to Caesars casino alongside the sportsbook content.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes Yes

3. FanDuel

App Store Rating: 4.8 from 508.2K reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.9 from 6.7K reviews (September 2022)

FanDuel is best known as one of the top daily fantasy sports providers and sportsbooks in the market. Their casino, though, is just as good as the rest of their other gaming options.

In the easy to navigate and responsive FanDuel casino app you’ll find their full range of games. This includes their big selection of slots, along with popular online casino and game show style games.

There are also live dealer tables, with some blackjack tables reserved for the exclusive use of FanDuel casino players.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes Yes

4. PlayLive Casino

App Store Rating: 2.7 from 113 reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 3.3 from 223 reviews (September 2022)

PlayLive prove to have a number of qualities that all top online casinos have, with their app and mobile site being great counterparts for their online casino site.

All of their games are easily accessible through the homepage of their casino site, including their range of slots, table games and live dealer tables.

The site itself is well-designed and was clearly made with the user in-mind given it’s very easy to navigate and boasts fast loading times.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes No

5. BetRivers

App Store Rating: 4.5 from 48 reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 3.8 from 542 reviews (September 2022)

The BetRivers mobile casino is run by the Rivers Casino, who also have two retail locations in Pennsylvania.

The years of experience in running these two casinos, along with others in Illinois and New York, has clearly translated to how well they run their mobile casino.

Players on the BetRivers casino report a huge selection of games, along with fantastic customer service in the rare event something does go wrong. There are tons of games available, including over 600 slots games.

There are also a great variety of sports branded blackjack games, paying tribute to DraftKings DFS and sportsbook origins.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes No

6. Borgata Casino

App Store Rating: 4.7 from 14.7K reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.1 from 942 reviews (September 2022)

The Borgata casino app is one of the best designed on the market, with a sleek layout which makes it easy to find the quick-to-load casino games.

The mobile casino was moved to a new platform earlier this year, and the already great app is now performing better than ever.

You can also use this brand new version of the Bortaga casino to play their collection of exclusive games, which range from blackjack tables to slingo and slots.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes Yes

7. Hard Rock

App Store Rating: 4.7 from 4.9K reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.5 from 5.2K reviews (September 2022)

Hard Rock are one of the most well-known brands on this list thanks to their chain of hotels and cafe’s, with their online casino proving to be do this reputation proud.

Their online casino app continues this trend, with a huge range of slots and table games available, as well as a number of live dealer tables.

Their range of current customer offers are very good, whilst their new customer offer is one of the best around.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes No

8. Golden Nugget

App Store Rating: 3.3 from 460 reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 2.8 from 194 reviews (September 2022)

Golden Nugget’s online casino is one of the strongest you’ll come across when playing casino games online.

Their welcome offer allows you to claim $1,000 in bonus funds by just making a deposit, with you able to use these funds on the wide range of games they have in store.

They have a huge range of live dealer tables available at all hours of the day, with you also having a wide variety of slots, table games and variety games to play.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes No

9. Resorts

App Store Rating: 2.2 from 150 reviews (September 2022)

Resorts have been live for a number of years, with their experience in the online casino games being shown via their excellent casino site and app.

The offers they have available for both new and current users are very generous, with their welcome offer also proving to be excellent.

All of their casino games are very easy to find, with you being able to do so very easily thanks to their quick loading times and very well designed casino site.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes No No

10. Party Casino

App Store Rating: 4.7 from 1.65K reviews (September 2022)

Play Store Rating: 4.2 from 1.09K reviews (September 2022)

Party Casino’s app and mobile site are both excellent, with a very clean design and extremely quick loading times giving you all you need to easily play the range of casino games they have on offer.

They allow users both new and old the chance to claim a number of bonuses each week, with their welcome offer also allowing new users to get a huge amount of bonus funds to use on their range of games.

You’ll never be short of options when it comes to playing online casino game with Party Casino, with a massive selection of table games, slots, variety games, slingo games and live tables to enjoy.

Live Casino iOS available? Android available? Separate app for Poker? Yes Yes Yes No

What to look for when choosing a Mobile Casino site?

All of the mobile casinos on offer are of a fantastic quality. They are designed to be easy to navigate on a phone screen, with games fully optimized to be played on a mobile device.

With so many great options to choose from, here is our guide on how to pick out the right online casino for you.

Game selections

All of the casino apps offer a fantastic selection of mobile casino games for you to choose from. These will range from slots and jackpot games to digital versions of traditional casino table games.

As mobile casinos and the games they offer are designed and provided by specialist software providers, it is not uncommon to see the same mobile casino games offered across multiple sites.

However, many also keep exclusive catalogues of casino games that only they can offer.

All of the casinos have a huge catalogue of top tier games to choose from, but make sure that the ones you enjoy to play the most are offered when you try out a casino.

Safety and security

No matter what mobile casinos you choose to play at, you can be guaranteed an exceptionally high level of safety and security.

This is because mobile casinos are subject to the same standards as retail and online casinos, and have to maintain high levels of security as a condition of their license.

Casinos are also licensed and regulated by state gambling commissions, meaning there are standardized complaints processes in the rare event any issues arise.

So long as you play at a licensed and regulated casino, you can do so with peace of mind and be assured of top level safety and security.

Customer service

When playing at a retail casino there are always helpful staff on hand to help you with whatever you need.

There is no reason to not expect that level of customer service with mobile casinos.

All mobile casinos will have 24/7 customer support available via live chat and email, with phone support also usually available to help solve any more complex issues.

Casinos are fully aware that their reputation is based as much on the customer service they offer as well as the quality of their games.

This means that they will do what they can to help you with any issues which might arise while using their casino services.

Bonuses and Promotions

Mobile casinos are renowned for their hugely generous sign-up bonuses, which will give your starting bankroll a huge boost when you open a new account.

These will often match your opening deposit, or give you free chips and spins to use on the games.

When you sign up at a new casino, make sure that you enter your sign-up bonus code when promoted to take advantage of any mobile casino bonuses available.

Most casinos also offer regular promotions and rewards for existing players as well. While new players do typically get more generous promotions, casinos are always happy to thank their regular players with great mobile casino bonuses and rewards.

Always make sure to check the Promotions section of your casino in order to make sure you’re taking advantage of the promotions on offer and getting the best possible value while playing.

Layout of site

One of the main reasons that mobile casinos are so popular is how the layout of the site and apps is optimized for use on a mobile device.

The menus and interface are designed so that they are quick and easy to use on a smaller screen like you’ll find with a cell phone.

This means that all mobile casinos should be quick and intuitive to use, helping you easily find the games you want to play.

Each casino is laid out slightly differently, though. When choosing which one to play at, make sure it is one you are comfortable navigating and find easy to get to your favorite games.

How to sign up for a Mobile Casino site

Signing up to mobile casinos is quick and easy. If you are already a member of a casino’s online service, where you play on their website, you are usually able to immediately sign in using your usual login details.

If you are starting a new account with mobile casinos then you can be underway and at the tables after just a few easy steps.

Head to your mobile casino site or download their app Click on the ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Register’ button Enter your personal details, and complete any verification checks Use your sign-up bonus code to claim any mobile casino bonuses Read the terms and conditions, and finalize your account set up Make a qualifying deposit to take advantage of your generous sign-up offer Find your favorite games and enjoy playing at your new online casino

Benefits of Mobile Casino betting

Mobile casinos are a hugely popular way for players to enjoy casino gaming. While some players use them when they can’t make it to the tables in person, others simply prefer the fast paced and convenient action you find at mobile casinos.

Here are some of the benefits for players who hit the tables on a casino betting app.

Convenience

The biggest attraction to playing with mobile casinos is just how convenient it is to dive into the action at your favorite games.

To play in-person at real tables means traveling to a physical casino, which is not always easy or possible. If you just want to play a few hands it’s often not worth the trip.

Meanwhile, using a traditional online casino typically means either being at home on your computer and needing a wifi connection.

Mobile casinos, though, are designed and optimized to be played on your phone wherever you are. So long as you have a mobile data or wifi connection, and are in a state with legal casino gaming, you’re able to jump straight into the action.

Speed

Mobile casinos are designed to run perfectly on modern phones, utilizing lightweight software along with games which will easily load even on slower data connections.

This means that, while you may get into the action faster while playing on the latest device with a strong wifi connection, most modern phones and connections will give you quick casino gaming.

The processing power of modern phones also means the games are incredibly responsive. The big advantage of this is the action happens near-instantly when you spin the reels or ask for a card, the same as it would if you were sat at a real table.

This means mobile casino gaming is one of the quickest ways for you to dive into your favorite games.

Variety of Games

One of the biggest attractions to mobile gaming is the sheer number of mobile casino games which are available to play.

Online casinos are well known for their huge variety, and mobile casinos are no different.

Without the restrictions a physical casino has on the amount of machines and tables it can hold, mobile casinos can host a huge variety of mobile casino games and attractions for you to choose from.

Some casinos also have exclusive mobile casino games, which can only be played on your handset, to add even more variety.

Security

No matter which casinos you decide to create an account and play at, you can be assured that there is a high level of security.

All of the casinos mentioned in this article are legal and licensed by state gambling commissions.

This means they have to have the same high level of security as an online or physical casino.

It also guarantees consumer protection in the incredibly unlikely event that something goes wrong while you are playing.

So long as you are playing with a licenced and regulated online casino, you can rest assured that you are playing safely and securely.

The top Mobile Casino site offers

Mobile Site Sign-Up Offer T&C’s iOS Available? Android Available? BetMGM $1,000 Deposit Match 21+, New MI, NJ, PA, WV Customers only Yes Yes Caesars $250 Deposit Match 21+, New NJ, PA, MI and WV Customers only Yes Yes FanDuel 24 Hours Free Play Up top $1000 21+, New CT, MI, NJ, PA and WV Customers only Yes Yes PlayLive 125% Deposit Match up to $625 + 25 Free Spins 21+, New PA and Customers only Yes Yes BetRivers $250 Deposit Bonus 21+, New MI, NJ, PA Customers only Yes Yes Borgata $1,000 Deposit Match + $20 Free 21+, New PA, NJ Customers only Yes Yes Hard Rock $1,000 Deposit Match + 50 Free Spins 21+, New NJ only Customers only Yes No Golden Nugget 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 + 200 Free Spins 21+, New NJ only Customers only Yes Yes Resorts 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 21+, New NJ only Customers only Yes No Party Casino 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + 25 Free Spins 21+, New NJ only Customers only Yes Yes

Best Mobile Casinos FAQs

Can you play online casinos for real money?

Yes, you can play online casinos for real money.

There are currently six states where online casinos are fully legal and regulated. These are Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

When you are located within one of these six states, it is perfectly legal to log on to an online casino and play for real money.

How do I choose good mobile casinos?

We have an in depth guide which will explain in detail how to choose a good online casino on this page. There are some quick key factors to keep in mind, though.

The most important are the selection of casino games available, as well as how well the app runs on your mobile device.

It is also important to think about which site you find the easiest to navigate and most intuitive to use.

All of the online casinos on offer use leading software to offer a fantastic gaming experience. Ultimately the choice is down to you, and which casino you enjoy the most.

What are the best mobile casinos?

All of the best online casinos are of an amazingly high quality. No matter who you chose to game with, you’ll find an amazing selection of casino games from top providers.

As there are no limits to how many online casinos you can have accounts for, you can sign up for as many as you like to find the one which you like best.

This also means you’ll be able to take advantage of each online casino’s hugely generous sign-up bonus offer.

What are mobile casinos?

Mobile casinos are online casinos which are designed to be played on your mobile device.

They offer much of the same content as you will find on a regular online casino optimized for a phone.

This means you can play your favorite online casino games from your phone with an interface specially designed to work perfectly on the phone’s screen size.

Are mobile casinos safe?

Yes, casinos which are licenced and regulated are completely safe to use.

Mobile casinos have the same level of oversight from gambling commissions as retail ones. This means you can play on them safe in the knowledge that they can be trusted.

All of the online casinos listed here are licenced and regulated casinos which you can play at with peace of mind knowing your money is safe and the online casino games are fair.

How do I download a mobile casino app?

It’s very easy to download a mobile casino app no matter whether you’re playing via an iPhone or Android.

All you need to do is head to either the iOS or Google Play store and download your casino app of choice.

Once done, simply sign-up for an account if you’ve failed to make one beforehand and take advantage of any welcome offer in the process.

Making your initial deposit, with you then being able to enjoy all of the online casino games offered to you by your casino.

Is playing casino via mobile the same as playing online?

Yes. All of the best mobile casinos will offer the same casino games that are available via their desktop counterparts.

All of these online casino games should be easy to access and have very quick loading times to ensure there’s no drawbacks to playing on mobile in comparison to playing via desktop.

All of the RTP%’s and jackpots will be the same, with some online casinos even offering benefits to users who decide to play via mobile as opposed to playing online via desktop.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.