Caesars

Caesars boast one of the most well-known casino brands in the U.S. thanks to the famous Caesars Palace.

The online casino certainly makes this reputation proud, as it’s easily one of the best casino sites you’re going to come across.

The range of games offered with Caesars is very strong, with their selection of slots, video poker and table games proving to be some of best amongst competitors.

The new customer is also top-of-the-range, all factors that contribute to Caesars being one of the best casino sites you can sign up with.

The Best Online Casinos in the USA

1. BetMGM Casino

Boasting one of the best sportsbooks in the U.S., BetMGM’s Casino is a similarly stellar offering.

A generous new customer promo is yours when you sign up.

BetMGM has a substantial amount of slots, table games and variety games, with jackpot and megaways slots very popular with users.

MGM is one of the biggest brands in the U.S., and there isn’t a better choice out there than BetMGM Casino.

2. Caesars Casino

Named after the infamous Palace, Caesars Casino is a really impressive and strong online casino, and provides users with a great experience.

With a number of physical casinos across the country, its presence in the online market has grown rapidly in recent years.

A great range of video poker, table games, slots and jackpot slots are available for users.

These are accompanied by a top sign-up offer and a great variety of existing customer promotions, things that make Caesars one of the best online casinos in the U.S.

3. FanDuel Casino

In terms of existing customer offers, FanDuel is one of the best real money online casinos around, with promotions allowing users to ge abonus funds and risk-free bets.

Like DraftKings, FanDuel runs one of the best Fantasy Sports Betting sites out there, and have moved into the sportsbook and online casino world through the years.

The selection of slots is great, with a variety of jackpot slots being one of the standout points to the online casino. Combined with a healthy new customer bonus, FanDuel makes for a strong online casino.

4. PlayLive Casino

PlayLive boast a generous range of ongoing customer promotions for both new and existing customers to get involved, allowing you to get the most out of your money when playing its online casino games.

PlayLive’s welcome offer proves to be strong, while the range of games also allow for a huge level of variety when playing online casino.

Slots, jackpot slots, video poker and table games are all offered in abundance with PlayLive, making it an excellent choice to side with when choosing your online casino site.

5. BetRivers Casino

BetRivers’ rewards and promotions are a sight to behold, with both new and existing users able to claim a number of rewards on a weekly and monthly basis by simply playing with their online casino.

BetRivers offers a wide range of slots, table games and slingo games, with jackpot slots and video poker games also aplenty.

Most of BetRivers’ games will be available 24/7, allowing you to play at whichever time of the day suits you best.

6. Borgata Casino

Borgata’s online casino site boasts a very professional and user-friendly design, with you able to navigate through the plethora of games with ease.

Borgata’s welcome offer allows you to claim just over $1,000 in bonus funds to use on their range of casino games, with a strong helping of current customer offers also available every week.

Bingo, poker, slots, table games and video poker are all offered with Borgata casino, an impressive selection of games, nearly all of which will be available 24/7.

7. Hard Rock Casino

Hard Rock Casino is one of the most famous casino brands in the world thanks to the popularity of the ‘Hard Rock’ brand, and the online casino lives up to this reputation.

Hard Rock runs promotions throughout the week to ensure current users don’t miss out on getting some more bonus funds to play with, while new users are able to get a generous $1,000 deposit-match.

The range of games proves to be generous, with jackpot slots, regular slots, table games and live casino games offered in abundance.

8. Golden Nugget Casino

When it comes to the sheer amount of games on offer, very few come close to Golden Nuggets, as it impressively boasts over 1,000 casino games and continues to grow.

The majority of these come in the form of slots and table games, with the wide selection of jackpot slots on show also being one of the stronger points.

Golden Nugget’s sign-up offer and daily promotions are also great, giving new and existing users a chance to get the most out of their money when playing a variety of games.

Golden Nugget is one of the most well-known casino brands out there, with physical casino chains operating across the country.

9. Resorts Casino

Resorts is levels clear of most other online casinos when it comes to megaways slots and slingo games. The range of table games, as well as the live dealer section, also proves to be impressive.

With a generous new customer sign-up offer to boot, Resorts is one of the top online casinos if you’re a slots fan, with plenty of other valuable games to choose from.

10. 888 Casino

One of the longest serving names in the online casino world, 888 Casino launched way back in 1997.

Its enormous selection of games makes the online gambling site one of the best.

Popular table games such as roulette, blackjack and craps are all available in many varieties, with a superb poker section.

The standout of 888Casino is its deep VIP rewards program, which is as generous as it is easy to become a part of. If you plan on being a regular user of online casinos, then 888Casino is one of the best.

Online Casino Gambling Legal States

While bettors are able to visit real-life casinos in many different states across the country, online casinos are not as rich in supply in as many states. So far, only six states have legalized online sites, with these states being:

New Jersey

Connecticut

Delaware

Pennsylvania

Michigan

West Virginia

In order to wager at online casinos in these states, you must be 21 or older, and within state lines.

It is expected that in the coming months more states will legalize online casinos, as the introduction of online gambling sites has been successful.

Online Casino Gambling: States Coming soon

If you are located outside one of the six legal online gambling states, it is not all bad news. There are states working toward legalizing online casinos:

State Current Situation Arizona New Bill expected in 2022 Illinois Gambling sites set for launch by end of 2023 Indiana Expected launch in 2022 Massachusetts Launch proposed within next two years North Carolina Moving towards legalising within the coming years

With the growing popularity of online casinos, it would not be surprising to see more states join this list, as more states look to legalize online gambling sites.

How to Choose a US Online Casino

There are choices aplenty when it comes to online casinos, with each having many generous offers, brilliant games and exclusive promotions.

As there’s a lot to consider, we’ve broken it down for you to understand the most important aspects of picking your preferred real money online casino site.

Variety of Games

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing an online casino is the variety of games available.

Obviously, the more choices you have to play, the better, with some casino sites offering as many as 1,000 different games for you to enjoy.

Smaller online casino sites will offer many of the same games, around 200 to 300, not providing the variation that others do.

Most online casinos will offer the most popular casino games, so if you’re after a specific game, it’s worth taking a look around to see which online casinos offer your chosen games.

Deposit/Withdrawal Methods

While it’s not always easy, generally the best online casino sites will accept a wider range of deposit and withdrawal options and are more trustworthy.

Most online casinos will accept debit cards, with a few e-wallet options. It is also important that an online gambling site has an easy deposit process.

The best online casinos will allow you to deposit your money within minutes.

The choices available at the best online casinos are as follows:

Debit Cards

PayPal

Bank Transfers

Skrill

E-Checks

Cash

Neteller

It is worth considering your preferred deposit method when choosing an online casino, as not all casinos offer the same methods of payment.

Sign-Up Offers

We cannot stress enough the importance of welcome offers at online casinos, as it is often how the best online casinos separate themselves from the competition.

It also provides you with a fantastic start to your online casino experience, giving you free spins, bonus funds, or even a little extra balance to play with.

The most common types of sign-up offers are as follows:

Deposit-Match Bonus

No Deposit Bonus

Free Spins

Risk-Free Bets

Free Bonus Funds

Many of the welcome bonuses have requirements, so it is often important to research and read the terms and conditions of welcome offers. Some of the questions you might ask are:

Does my bonus have wagering requirements?

Do my bonuses have expiry dates?

What games can I use my bonus funds on?

Am I eligible for a bonus?

What is the maximum amount you can win with bonus funds?

Existing Promotions

All of the best online casinos will offer some sort of welcome offer, but not everyone offers existing promotions.

Many of the best online gambling sites will provide their existing costumes with rolling incentives, bonus funds, free spins and much more.

It’s important to research which online casinos offer the best existing customer promotions, as they can really boost your playing experience.

Loyalty schemes

Many of the best U.S. online casinos will have loyalty schemes, which look after their existing players while attracting new customers.

Rewards can be earned by simply wagering on various slots and table games, such as blackjack and roulette, with the quality of these rewards increasing the more you wager.

Points-based and tier-based schemes are the two most common types of loyalty schemes you will come across.

Points-based schemes are geared towards players that wager frequently. Players achieve points depending on how often they play and how much they wager.

The points earned from this can then be converted into rewards, with these often being cash, free bonuses and free spins.

Tier-based schemes see players move through tiers based on how much they wager as well as how often, with the rewards improving as players move through the tiers.

If you’re a regular player at online casinos, it is worth researching the best VIP/Loyalty schemes out there, to get the most out of your time spent playing.

Safety and legality

As online casinos have not been around for very long, it is understandable to be concerned about depositing your money into a brand new account and signing up.

However, we can assure that all of the casino sites mentioned in this piece are fully legal and licensed in the states in which they’re operational, meaning you won’t have anything to worry about when signing up and depositing funds.

All licensed casino sites in the U.S., those mentioned in this piece, have strict rules and regulations to follow to ensure nothing happens to your money, so any funds you deposit into your account will be in safe hands.

Tips for New Online Casino Players

As online casino sites have not been around for very long, and can differ from real-life casinos, there are a few things to remember if you’re new to the legal online gambling world.

Do Your Research

While our list has ranked the best online casinos, there will always be a different casino best suited for each player. All of the online casinos mentioned in this guide are among the best in the U.S.

If you’re a dedicated slots player, you may want to look for the online casino which has the highest slots payout, or the greatest range of slots available.

Likewise, if you prefer table games such as roulette or blackjack, you will want to consider the online casinos which offer the best payouts, minimum stake requirements and choices of games to play.

Stick to games you understand well

As online casinos have risen in popularity, so too has the number of new games and slots available to play. It’s always a good call to play the games you’re familiar with, instead of trying to play the games you do not understand.

By playing online games you know well, you’ll know how to win, as well as how the game itself works.

If you come across any games you are unfamiliar with, but want to play them, then its best to research them, play with any bonus funds, or in demo play in order to understand the ins and outs of the game.

Set Your Staking Limits

When wagering online, it’s always important to set your limits before playing, as this’ll help you to win money in the long run, without losing too much at the start.

Bigger stakes mean increased pressure, and new gamblers can be susceptible to common mistakes that the more experienced player will have learnt to avoid, such as:

Chasing your losses

Losing money you don’t have

Gambling with impaired judgement

Not playing within your bankroll

Setting a losing limit is a good call before playing, keeping you in check while being able to keep track of your wins and losses.

Don’t Chase Losses

Perhaps one of the most important rules to live by when gambling online, it’s always important to remember to never chase your losses, and maintain composure when playing online.

Even the most experienced online casino players will have suffered losing streaks in the past, something that will happen on occasion no matter how good you are.

Use Free Casino Games and Demo Play

While not all online casinos offer this, it’s always a good idea to play any free games that your online casino site has to offer to familiarize yourself with the games themselves and how the site operates as a whole.

Top online gambling sites offer you the chance to try out their games for free before playing for real money, with these including:

888Casino

Unibet Casino

DraftKings Casino

Golden Nugget Casino

Doing this will allow you to see which of the games you are unfamiliar with you are wanting to play, and help to rule out those that you don’t like.

Making the Most of Sign-Up Offers

All of the best online casinos in the U.S. will have a healthy sign up offer in order to get the most bang for your buck. It’s always important to take advantage of these welcome offers, and any existing offers that are available

No matter what promotions are offered to you, whether this be $10 in bonus funds or 20 free spins on a selection of slots, we always recommend using these in case you end up winning big.

Most Popular Online Casino Games

Poker

Poker is arguably the most famous casino game you can play.

The best casinos for U.S. players will offer a video poker section and a separate online poker site that runs parallel to the main online gambling site.

Video poker can be played both offline and online, against both the house and other players, with this requiring just a basic level of poker knowledge to succeed in.

There are many variations of video poker, meaning you’re spoilt for choice on which table to sit on.

If you’re more serious about playing poker, online poker is a great way to show your skills against other players.

Online poker involves a higher level of skill, while video poker depends entirely on the cards you have been dealt.

The most common vacations of poker found are available at most online casinos, such as Texas Hold ‘Em, Casino Hold ‘Em, Five-Card Draw and many more.

Slots

Slot games are one of the most fun games to play when it comes to online casinos, with every online casino boasting a wide range of slot games.

The best casinos will have a number of different types of slots on offer for users to play:

Classic Slots

Five-Reel Slots

Progressive Slots

Mega-Spin Slots

Multi-Payline Slots

The best online casino sites out there will also possess slots that are styled with different themes, ranging from sports styled slots, as well as entertainment and seasonally themed slot games.

Many of these slots have amazing jackpots available, with loads of new offers and promotions coming up week by week.

Roulette

Perhaps the most popular table game, Roulette offers many outcomes for people to bet on. With plenty of variations of roulette, there is no shortage of roulette tables for bettors in the USA.

Roulette wheels contain 38 numbers, with players able to bet on single numbers, red or black, odd or even and many other options. Roulette is entirely up to chance, with certain strategies more beneficial than others.

Blackjack

One of the most notorious casino games, blackjack sees you trying to get cards that add up to, or get as close to, a score of 21 as possible.

With many variations of blackjack available, it is easy to understand and fun to play online.

Many of the bigger online casinos will offer plenty of variations of blackjack, with sports themed, seasonally themed, as well as many popular culture referenced blackjack games.

There is no doubt that there will be a blackjack game for you.

Baccarat

One of the most common card games in casinos, Baccarat is available to play at all the best online gambling sites.

In Baccarat, every player, including the dealer, will be dealt two cards face up, with the objective being to get to as close to a value of nine as possible.

If you’ve bet on the player to win, you will double your money if you win. If you bet on the dealer and they win, you’ll get 95% of what you wagered originally.

Baccarat is a relatively easy game to play with generally simple rules, making it a popular game for those that don’t want to endure the drama and stress of poker.

Craps

Less popular than Blackjack and Roulette, but still just as fun. A common dice game in real life, there are a number of variations of craps available at online casinos.

Online Casino FAQs

Are online real money casinos legit?

All the online casinos in this piece are 100% legal and licensed in the states which they operate. It is necessary to check whether or not online casino gambling is legal in your state before you sign-up and deposit.

How do I deposit at a real money casino?

The best real money online casinos will accept a variety of payment methods. Debit cards are accepted at most places, with E-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill are also widely accepted.

The exact processes for depositing and withdrawing will be different from one casino to the next, but they are generally quite straightforward.

Are online casino games rigged?

All the licensed online casinos use a Random Number Generator to determine the outcomes of all games.

The technology used in an RNG is fair and unpredictable, giving out random results every time a bet is placed.

Online casinos use a Return-to-Player percentage, with this percentage usually being between 95% and 97%, meaning they will pay out between 95-97 cents per dollar wagered.

Can online casinos be trusted with my information?

All of the online casinos mentioned in this piece are completely trustworthy, and will keep your information secure and safe.

Financial information and personal details are very secure, with the latest encryption technology being used to prevent hackers from stealing your details.

What is a wagering requirement?

A wagering requirement represents the amount of times you have to play with a bonus before you’re able to withdraw any of the winnings from your account.

You will usually come across wagering requirements when it comes to taking advantage of sign-up offers such as no-deposit bonuses and deposit-match bonuses.

For example, if you’re given $100 with a 10x wagering requirement, you’ll need to play $1000 worth of eligible games before you’re able withdraw any winnings gained from your bonus funds.

It’s always important to check if any sign-up offers or promotions have wagering requirements attached to them to ensure you know exactly how to withdraw any winnings from them.

How much money can I win from an online casino?

Most online casinos will have a maximum payout you can win when it comes to their slots.

This information can be found easily on the online casino site.

Jackpot slots won’t have a maximum amount that can be awarded, with the maximum payout for these types of slots changing depending on how much money is wagered for each, as well as how often the jackpot total is won.

The majority of online casino sites won’t have an absolute maximum amount you can win in total, however they will have a maximum amount you can win on select games, meaning there is a limit to the amount you can win.

What are Live Casino Games?

Live casino games are often shown via a live streaming video link, with you able to see both the table of whatever game you’re playing and the dealer via this stream.

You are able to wager on these live tables via your online casino’s site or app, with you also often able to communicate with the dealers via a live chat.

These games include Live Roulette, live blackjack, live poker and many more live options. If you enjoy visiting real life casinos, then this is the place for you.

What Software Do Online Casinos Use?

All of the online casinos in the USA will use the best software for their slots and games, with the most popular softwares being:

PlayTech

Real Time Gaming

Microgaming

Aristocrat

Caesars, Unibet Casino and 888 Casino all use PlayTech, using their high-quality graphics and fast loading games. PlayTech is the most commonly used software, and is used in a lot of the best online casinos.

Can I play online casino games on my mobile phone?

If you prefer to play on your mobile phone, then mobile sites and apps are offered by some of the best online casinos.

FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings all have great Casino specific apps, with other online casinos offering mobile apps too.

Online casinos will often have a combined balance, meaning you can use your balances to wager on sports, as well as on the casino.

What Customer Service Options are Available?

All of the best online casinos will have different customer service options available that you can use to contact them regarding any queries or questions you may have.

A few of the online casinos offer 24/7 help, meaning if you’re stuck or are needing help then there will always be someone available. The following methods are more commonly available at the best online casinos:

Live Chat

Email

Phone Number

FAQs

The best casinos will offer all of these options to their users, with the information on how to contact them via these means being easily accessible via their online site.

How long does it take for an online casino to payout?

This all depends on which online casino you’re with, as each casino will have different withdrawal methods available for you to use.

In turn, this also depends on which withdrawal methods you’re using to take your winnings out of your account as well, as each method will come with a different withdrawal time.

Most withdrawal times will transfer your winnings to your bank account within 24 to 48 hours, however some methods, such as a check, can take days.

However, rest assured no matter which method you use, you will always be given your winnings paid out in full.

What are the best online casino games to make money on?

The amount a casino game will pay out all depends on what the Return to Player Percentage (RTP%) for each game.

All slots and table games will come with their own RTP%, with games such as Blackjack boasting some of the highest RTP% you’ll come across at all casinos.

Some of the best online casinos will declare the RTP% for their games on their site, while you may have to do your own research in order to find out the RTP% for some of the other games.

