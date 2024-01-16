PA Online Casinos: Best Pennsylvania Gambling Apps & Sites | January 2024

When it comes to knowing which Pennsylvania online casinos are the best to sign-up with, it can be a bit confusing. That’s why the Inquirer has gone through all of the best of the best PA online casinos and gathered them into this guide.

In this article, you’ll come across various PA online casino welcome packages that offer all sorts of bonuses to first-time players. You’ll also get a rundown of the types of promotions offered, some pros and cons of all of our top PA online casinos, and so much more. If you’re in search of information regarding any of the legal online casinos in Pennsylvania, you’ve come to the right place.

The Best PA Online Casino Sites - January 2024

Golden Nugget Online Casino has officially launched in PA as of August 22, 2023. It is now available in PA, NJ, WV, and MI. The Pennsylvania Gambling Control Board released their 2023 revenue reports for the first half of the year, with the figure exceeding $1 billion. July’s tally alone was a whopping $467 million in PA. Golden Nugget Casino became the second most online casino to go live in Pennsylvania in August 2023, with this being the fourth state in which this online casino operates out of. Bally Casino was the second most recent online casino to go live in the Keystone State with their June 2023 launch. This marked Bally’s first expansion into a state beyond New Jersey, where they’d been live since January of 2022. The most recent online gambling operator to receive a license to operate in the state from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is Golden Nugget, who has high expectations of a quick process to launch. TwinSpires Casino officially shut down all Pennsylvania sports betting and casino operations on February 15, 2023. Active users were given the opportunity to withdraw any remaining funds until April 17, 2023. Following its closure, TwinSpires parent company Churchill Downs Incorporated announced that it would be providing bet365 with access rights to the state via its license with Presque Isle Downs. There is still no firm timeline regarding bet365′s launch in the Keystone State. PointsBet Casino extended its reach into Pennsylvania following its online launch on April 13, 2022. PointsBet’s PA debut marked its fourth iGaming state of operation, joining New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. PointsBet PA managed to go live in partnership with Hollywood Casino York, but their recent purchase by Fanatics could mean changes are on the horizon.

For January 2024, Caesars Palace Online Casino is our online casino in focus for the Keystone State of Pennsylvania. Read on below for details on the site’s latest welcome offer, which is currently one of the best available in the business.

Caesars Palace Online Casino Pennsylvania

Caesars Palace Online Casino is the Inquirer’s online casino in focus for the Keystone State, with their welcome offer being a big reason for this.

You’ll be enrolled in a welcome bonus with promo code PIBONUS2500 that gives you a deposit match up to $2,500 and 2,500 reward credits.

Caesars Palace Online Casino has anything and everything you could want in a casino including promotions, a fabulous mobile app, and a large game selection.

Top 5 Pennsylvania Online Casinos

BetMGM - Generous welcome offer and game selection Caesars - Brilliant sign up offer and live casino FanDuel - Variety of slots and strong offers Borgata - Great mobile app and table games Golden Nugget - Excellent table games and welcome offer

1. BetMGM Casino Pennsylvania

Boasting one of the best sportsbooks in PA, BetMGM’s Online Casino provides players with a similarly stellar offering and comes in at the top of our list of the best Pennsylvania gambling sites.

A generous new-customer deposit bonus is yours when you sign up, with all first-time users being able to claim a 100% deposit-match up to $1,000 and $25 on the house with the BetMGM Casino bonus code INQUIRERMGM.

BetMGM Casino has a substantial amount of slots, table games, and live dealer games, with jackpot and megaways slots very popular among users.

BetMGM is one of the biggest legal online gambling brands in the U.S., and there isn’t a better choice out there than BetMGM Casino when selecting an online casino in Pennsylvania.

You can also be assured a great mobile experience, as their app on the Apple App Store has garnered 4.7 star ratings from a large sample size of over 51,000 reviewers.

BetMGM Casino PA Active User Promotions for January 2024:

Crabbin’ For Cash™ Extra Big Catch Jackpot Royale™ Bet & Get: Wager $25 or more on Crabbin’ For Cash™ Extra Big Catch Jackpot Royale™ to get a $10 casino bonus. Extra Point Bet & Get: Every $10 in wagers you settle on football markets will earn you a $5 casino bonus. Refer Friends and Rack up Rewards: Invite your friends to join BetMGM Casino PA and both of you will receive a $50 casino bonus!

2. Caesars Palace Online Casino Pennsylvania

Caesars boasts one of the most well-known casino brands in the U.S. thanks to their retail locations and the Caesars Palace Online Casino.

The Caesars Palace Online Casino promo code PIBONUS2500 is one of the best welcome offers you’ll come across, as a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 reward credits are up for grabs.

The range of games offered at Caesars Palace Online Casino PA is very strong, with their selection of slots, video poker, and table games proving to be one of best amongst competitors.

These are all factors that contribute to Caesars being one of the best online gambling sites you can sign up with in Pennsylvania.

Caesars Palace Online Casino PA Active User Promotions for January 2024:

Experience The Empire: Through Nov. 30, wager on Caesars Palace Online Casino to earn prize draw entries into a drawing where you can win a three night stay and other benefits to Caesars Palace Las Vegas. $50,000 Atlantic City Jackpot Drawings: Through Dec. 10, play your favorite slot and video poker games to earn prize drawings into the grand $50,000 pot. Visit an Atlantic City destination on Dec. 30 to activate your entries. $10,000 Jackpot Contest: Participate in and engage with online casino games from today until December 2nd for an opportunity to become the exclusive recipient of a $10,000 casino bonus! Peyton & Eli’s Super Bowl, LVIII Giveaway: Win tickets to the big game and a complimentary stay including a meet and greet with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning by wagering on the platform.

3. FanDuel Casino Pennsylvania

In terms of existing customer offers, FanDuel is one of the best real-money online casinos around, with various promotions on offer that allow users to earn casino bonus funds and other lucrative rewards while they play online casino games.

Like DraftKings, FanDuel runs one of the best Fantasy Sports Betting sites out there and has moved into the online sports betting and casino world over the last few years as well. FanDuel officially became one of the many online casinos in PA after acquiring market access and launching in partnership with Valley Forge Casino Resort in January 2020.

The selection of slots is great, with a variety of jackpot slots being one of the standout points of the online casino. FanDuel Casino also offers a great deal of live dealer games, table games, and exclusive games, and even allows its users to switch over to its online sportsbook and use their gambling winnings on either product!

FanDuel’s case for being one of the top online casinos in the state is aided by having the fantastic FanDuel Casino promo code, as your total net losses throughout the first 24 hours of your casino play up to $1,000 will be tracked. That amount will then be refunded back to you in the form of casino site credits. You’ll also get 50 bonus spins in your account. Click here to use this welcome bonus.

When you combine all of these healthy factors into play, FanDuel clocks in as one of our top PA online casinos.

FanDuel Casino PA Active User Promotions for January 2024:

Reward Machine: Take a spin on FanDuel’s free-to-play Rewards Machine for a chance to win up to $2,000 in Casino Bonuses every single day!

4. Borgata Casino Pennsylvania

Borgata Online Casino was first introduced to those in PA in February 2021, and despite its fairly short life as an online platform, the site promises great games and generous bonuses.

Their online casino is owned by MGM, thus you can be assured that Borgata Casino is one of the best PA online casinos around given the quality that BetMGM’s online casino possesses.

New users can take advantage of the Borgata Casino promo code PIBONUS, as $20 will be given to first-time players on the house in addition to a 100% deposit-match up to $1,000, which is a welcome offer on par with BetMGM.

A fine range of table games, live dealer games, and online slots are offered to users both new and old at Borgata Casino, whilst the site and mobile app they offer to users prove to be very easy to use and user-friendly. Similar to its counterpart BetMGM, Borgata Casino features more exclusive games than the majority of its PA online gambling competition.

5. Golden Nugget Casino Pennsylvania

PA users can now add Golden Nugget to their selection of online casino apps in the Keystone State. With over 500 slots and table games, Golden Nugget’s gaming selection will not disappoint.

They offer a new customer welcome offer of a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000 in bonus funds to new players in the Keystone State.

As a well known casino brand, Golden Nugget Online Casino hopes to reach a larger market after being purchased by DraftKings last year and launching in PA, which is one of the largest online gambling markets in the U.S.

Aside from our definitive Top 5 Pennsylvania Online Casinos listed above, there are a few more fantastic options that just missed the cut.

Despite coming in as honorable mentions, the following online gambling operators are definitely worth a look, from their quality online platforms to their loaded welcome bonuses for new players. If you’ve already signed up for a PA online casino account with all of the aforementioned options, be sure to check out the following PA gambling sites.

BetRivers Casino Pennsylvania

Click here for your BetRivers Casino Pennsylvania promo code

Much like other PA online gambling options, BetRivers launched its online casino in Pennsylvania just a few years ago in partnership with the famous brick and mortar casino, Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

BetRivers originally teamed up with sister-site SugarHouse to offer a very impressive online casino, one that continues to succeed in a number of areas. In fact, they became the first online casinos in PA to offer live dealer games in October 2020 and haven’t looked back since.

After doing away with the SugarHouse brand and going all-in on BetRivers over the last few years, the online casino product has shined, garnering more intrigue than most PA online casinos.

This is especially true with their welcome offer, as new customers will get a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 in bonus money.

BetRivers’ rewards and promotions are a sight to behold, with both new and existing users able to claim a number of rewards on a weekly and monthly basis when they play casino games on the site.

BetRivers offers a wide range of online slots, table games and slingo games, with jackpot slots and video poker games also aplenty.

Most of BetRivers’ games will be available 24/7, allowing you to play at whichever time of the day suits you best. Additionally, players can easily switch over to the brand’s online sportsbook and use its shared wallet to place wagers using their online casino balance.

betPARX Casino Pennsylvania

betPARX online Casino was launched in March 2022 and offers a fantastic variety of games to play.

Their online casino offers a huge range of table games and online slots for both new and existing users to enjoy, with one of the state’s best online casino bonuses also in-store for new players.

Their sign-up offer is similar to FanDuel Casino, as your first 24 hours worth of net losses will be tracked up to $1,000, with that total then being returned to you in casino site credits. Use code INQUIRERMAX50 and this link to register.

BetPARX Casino’s live dealer games are also strong, whilst they offer a range of ongoing customer offers for new and current players to take advantage of every week. Online casino players can also enjoy the brand’s online sports betting product, which is cleverly synced into one consolidated mobile app.

Best Pennsylvania Online Casino Bonuses

With so many incredible signup bonuses up for grabs, we decided to make things a bit easier for incoming players by providing a full list of the best Pennsylvania online casino bonuses down below. If no promo code is required to claim a specific offer, simply click on the offer module above for your respective PA online casino to begin registering for an account.

Online Casino Welcome Bonus T&C Available States Promo Code Online Casino BetMGM Casino Welcome Bonus Get a 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + $25 on The House T&C New customers only. Must be 21+. NJ, MI, PA, WV only. Full T&C apply Available States PA, MI, NJ, WV Promo Code INQUIRERMGM Online Casino Caesars Palace Online Casino Welcome Bonus Get a 100% Deposit Match up to $2,500 + 2,500 Rewards Points! T&C New users only, 21 or older, Full T&C apply Available States PA, NJ, MI, and WV Promo Code PIBONUS2500 Online Casino FanDuel Casino Welcome Bonus $1,000 Play it again up to 24 Hours T&C 21+, NJ, PA, MI, WV Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. Available States PA, MI, NJ, and WV Promo Code No Code Needed! Online Casino Borgata Casino Welcome Bonus Get up to a $1,000 Deposit Match + $20 in Bet Credits! T&C 21+, NJ, PA Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Available States PA, NJ Promo Code PIBONUS Online Casino Golden Nugget Casino Welcome Bonus 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 T&C New users 21+. Must be physically located in PA. Full T&C apply. Available States PA Promo Code No Code Needed! Online Casino BetPARX Casino Welcome Bonus Get your first 24 hours of Casino Play Stress Free up to $1,000 T&C Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ & located in PA or NJ. New users only. T&Cs apply. Casino Bonus must be wagered. See website for details Available States PA, NJ Promo Code INQUIRERMAX Online Casino BetRivers Casino Welcome Bonus 100% Deposit Match up to $500 in Bonus Money T&C New users only, 21+. Offer available in PA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make the first deposit using code PACASINO250. Full T&C apply Available States PA, NJ Promo Code No Code Needed!

Benefits of Pennsylvania Online Casino Gambling

There are countless benefits to wagering with a PA online casino rather than a traditional brick and mortar casino facility, from convenience to promotions to the number of ways players can deposit, withdraw and win real money. We cover all of them down below.

Convenience

Part of the attraction of using PA casino apps is the convenience of it. Users are able to play anywhere within state boundaries via their mobile casino site or desktop client, making online casinos in PA easily accessible.

To play at a retail casino, a player may have to travel a significant distance and wait in queues for tables.

With online gambling, users have instant access to games from wherever they may be and are able to start playing immediately.

You are also able to play multiple games at the same time, something that isn’t ever possible when playing at retail casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions

Many fantastic signup offers are available for new customers on just about every Pennsylvania gambling app or website.

Online promotions are much better than retail promotions, with a fantastic range of top casino bonuses and offers on many table games, slots and live casino games.

Retail casinos will hardly have any welcome offers available for new customers, with you just being able to play the online casino games on offer.

As already stated, this is hardly the case when it comes to Pennsylvania’s online casinos, with a whole range of offers and promotions available for both new and existing customers.

This, in turn, allows you to get the most out of your money when playing with Pennsylvania’s online casinos, something that won’t always be possible when playing in-person.

Integrated Sportsbooks

Many of the legal online casinos in Pennsylvania also offer online sports betting. BetMGM and FanDuel have integrated sportsbooks, meaning your balances can be carried across from the sportsbook to the casino to cover all of your online gambling needs.

The likes of Unibet and BetRivers also have online sports betting options that are directly linked with their Pennsylvania online casino sites.

This means that you won’t need to create separate accounts to play either, with you able to switch between the two in mere seconds.

This won’t always be possible when playing in-person, with some retail casinos not always offering sportsbooks to bet with on-site.

Privacy and Security

Signing-up for a brand new online casino and depositing your money into a new account can be a little daunting, it’s understandable to be so.

However, we can assure that all of the casino sites mentioned in this piece are fully legal and licensed in Pennsylvania, meaning you don’t have to worry when creating your new account and making your first deposit.

All licensed casino sites have strict rules and regulations to follow to ensure nothing happens to your money, so any funds you deposit into your account will be in safe hands.

More Banking Options

Another benefit for those who play online casino games as opposed to in-person games is the sheer amount of deposit and withdrawal methods that are available to the player.

Retail casinos will, more often than not, only accept very few deposit and withdrawal methods, with the main one being cash. While local favorites like Rivers Casino Philadelphia and Valley Forge Casino Resort are great in-person facilities, the lack of banking options gives a clear upper hand to Pennsylvania’s online casino market.

Some casino cashiers will work with you to cash money orders or use other forms of payment. But this can end up proving to be a drawn-out and confusing process.

Pennsylvania’s online casinos and betting sites offer many banking options. You can use your debit card to fund your account, initiate a wire transfer, use prepaid credit cards or Visa gift cards.

They also often work with electronic wallet providers, such as Paypal, Neteller, or Skrillex, with some even allowing you to use Bitcoin in order to fund your online gambling account.

Pennsylvania Online Casino Games

It goes without saying, but no online casino is complete without a loaded library of different casino games to play.

Whether you prefer going for it all on a jackpot slot or try your hand with some table games, each of the best Pennsylvania online casinos will have you covered by offering multiple variations of the following PA online casino games.

Slots

Slot games are one of the most fun games to play when it comes to PA online casinos, with every online casino boasting a wide range of online slots.

The best online casino sites out there will also possess slots that are styled with different themes, ranging from sports-styled slots, as well as entertainment and seasonally-themed slot games.

Many of these slots have amazing jackpots available, with loads of new offers and promotions coming up week by week. If slots are your preferred way to play online casino games, any of the state’s best online casino options should be able to get the job done.

Jackpot Slots

Jackpot slots are very similar to regular online slots. However, the amount you can win will increase depending on how often each slot game is played.

This means that the jackpots are progressive and can end up being worth millions of dollars after a certain amount of time.

Once these jackpot amounts are won, the prize disappears and defaults back to its standard, default level. It will then build up again over time as more players wager on the slot.

Table Games

Poker

Poker is arguably the most famous casino game you can play. Online poker options may vary from site to site, however, the biggest and best PA online casino apps will surely have you covered.

Most online casinos available to PA players will offer a video poker section and a separate online poker site that runs parallel to the main online gambling site. Video poker can be played both offline and online, against both the house and other players, with this requiring just a basic level of online poker knowledge to succeed in.

There are many variations of video poker, meaning you’re spoilt for choice on which table to sit on.

If you’re more serious about playing traditional poker, online poker is a great way to show your skills against other players.

Online poker involves a higher level of skill, while video poker depends entirely on the cards you have been dealt.

The most common variations of poker are typically available at most online casinos, including Texas Hold ‘Em, Casino Hold ‘Em, Five-Card Draw, and many more.

Roulette

Perhaps the most popular table game featured on online casino apps, Roulette offers many outcomes for people to bet on. With plenty of variations of roulette, there is no shortage of roulette tables for bettors in the USA.

Roulette wheels contain 38 numbers, with players able to bet on single numbers, red or black, odd or even and many other options. Roulette is entirely up to chance, with certain strategies more beneficial than others.

Blackjack

One of the most notorious casino games, blackjack sees you trying to get cards that add up to, or get as close to, a score of 21 as possible.

With many variations of blackjack available, it is easy to understand and fun to play online.

Many of the bigger PA online casinos will offer plenty of variations of blackjack, including sports-themed, seasonally-themed, and popular culture-referenced blackjack games.

There is no doubt that there will be a blackjack game for you if you plan on wagering at any of our top PA online casinos.

Baccarat

One of the most common online casino games, Baccarat is available to play at all the best PA online gambling sites.

In Baccarat, every player, including the dealer, will be dealt two cards face up, with the objective being to get to as close to a value of nine as possible.

If you’ve bet on the player to win, you will double your money if you win. If you bet on the dealer and they win, you’ll get 95% of what you wagered originally.

Craps

Less popular than Blackjack and Roulette, but one of the more exciting PA online casino games. A common dice game in real life, there are a number of variations of craps available at online casinos in Pennsylvania.

Live Casino

Live casino games are often shown via a live streaming video link, with the best live casinos allowing you to see both the table of whatever game you’re playing and the dealer via a stream.

You are able to wager on these live table games via your online casino’s site or mobile app, with you also often able to communicate with the dealers via live chat.

These games include Live roulette, live blackjack, live poker, and many more live options.

Pennsylvania Retail Casinos

In addition to the large number of online casinos available in Pennsylvania, there are plenty of in-person, retail casinos available across the state. With large cities such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, there is no shortage of retail casino options for Pennsylvania gambling enthusiasts located all over the state to play casino games.

Sportsbook Location Sportsbook BetRivers Location Rivers Casino, Philadelphia Sportsbook BetRivers Location BetRivers Casino, Pittsburgh Sportsbook FanDuel Location Valley Forge Casino, King of Prussia Sportsbook FanDuel Location Live! Casino, Philadelphia Sportsbook FanDuel Location Live! Casino, Pittsburgh Sportsbook Caesars Location Harrah’s, Philadelphia Sportsbook Caesars Location Hollywood Casino, Grantville Sportsbook Parx Location Parx Casino, Bensalem Sportsbook Parx Location South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook, Philadelphia Sportsbook BetFred Location Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem Sportsbook TwinSpires Location Presque Isle Downs & Casino, Erie Sportsbook FOX Bet Location Mount Airy Casino, Mt Pocono Sportsbook DraftKings Location The Meadows Sportsbook, Washington

Pennsylvania Online Casino Customer Service

Casino Site Email? Phone? Live Chat? Live Chat Hours Casino Site BetMGM Casino Email? Yes Phone? Yes Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7 Casino Site Caesars Palace Online Casino Email? Yes Phone? Yes Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7 Casino Site FanDuel Casino Email? Yes Phone? Yes Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7 Casino Site betPARX Casino Email? Yes Phone? Yes Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 9:30AM - 2AM EST Casino Site Borgata Casino Email? Yes Phone? Yes Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7 Casino Site BetRivers Casino Email? Yes Phone? Yes Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 10AM - 12AM EST Casino Site Golden Nugget Online Casino Email? Yes Phone? Yes Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

All of the best online casinos in Pennsylvania will have options available for you to use when contacting them regarding any queries or questions you may have.

PA’s top online casinos will allow you to contact them via email, phone or live chat, with the absolute best allowing you to do so at any time of the day.

It’s important to check beforehand exactly what times your online casino’s customer service section operates between to ensure you don’t try to address any queries you have when they’re not available.

Additionally, the best online casinos in Pennsylvania will offer FAQs sections on top of the usual customer service options, allowing users to scroll through and see if their questions have already been asked by previous players.

This allows you to potentially answer your queries without having to contact the online casino directly.

Pennsylvania Online Casino FAQs

Below, readers can check out our PA online casino FAQ. If you happen to run into a specific issue that isn’t addressed down below, we recommend checking out the FAQ menu on your preferred PA online casino app or website.

How can I make a deposit with a PA online casino site?

At nearly every top Pennsylvania online casino, there are multiple payment options available for customers looking to make a deposit. These deposit options typically include the following methods:

Payment Method Operators Transaction Fee Withdrawal Time Payment Method Debit/Credit Card Operators All Transaction Fee Between 0.8% to 3.8% Withdrawal Time Instant Payment Method PayPal Operators All Transaction Fee No Fee Withdrawal Time 1-3 days Payment Method ACH Transfer/E-Check Operators All Transaction Fee No Fee Withdrawal Time 2-5 days Payment Method Casino Play+ Operators Hollywood, SugarHouse, BetRivers, Unibet Transaction Fee No Fee Withdrawal Time Instant Payment Method VIP Preferred Operators Hollywood, UniBet, BetMGM, SugarHouse, BetRivers Transaction Fee No Fee Withdrawal Time 2-3 days Payment Method PayNearMe Operators All Transaction Fee No Fee Withdrawal Time Instant

Are PA online casinos legit?

Online casinos in Pennsylvania are completely legal and 100% legit. All online casinos in Pennsylvania are legally licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Unlike offshore casinos, Pennsylvania online casinos follow gambling laws from the state, and the gambling laws in the U.S.

Do I have to be a permanent Pennsylvania resident to play with PA online casinos?

You are required to be within the official Pennsylvania state lines in order to play any of the games offered by the online casinos that are available.

However, you are not required to be a permanent resident of the Keystone State in order to get involved.

Additionally, you’ll only be able to play with Pennsylvania online casinos that are available in the state.

Thus, should you be signed up with an online casino that is available in other states but not in Pennsylvania, you will not be able to play with this online casino while in Pennsylvania. The same rules apply for online sports betting.

Who regulates online gambling in Pennsylvania?

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is the association in charge of regulating online gaming, with the PGCB able to issue licenses and regulate license holders because of this.

This has been the case for some time now, with Pennsylvania legalizing online gambling through the Expanded Gaming act in 2017, one that allows Pennsylvania casinos to offer online slots, online poker, and table games.

How long does it take to withdraw from a PA online casino?

The amount of time it takes your online casino to payout your gambling winnings will depend on two factors: the online gambling site you’re with and the withdrawal method you’ve opted to use.

Some online casinos will only offer certain withdrawal options for you to use, thus the time it takes to withdraw will depend on the options available.

Additionally, some withdrawal methods will take longer than others. However, most will see your gambling winnings placed into your bank account within 24 to 48 hours.

Some methods will take longer, with some requiring you to wait as long as 3-5 business days before your winnings are with you.

What is the newest online casino to open in Pennsylvania?

Bally Casino is the most recent online gambling site to launch in the state, with its casino site going live in Pennsylvania in June 2023.

Those currently in Pennsylvania are currently able to sign-up with them and play the thousands of casino games they have available right now, including table games and slots.

How many online casinos are there available in Pennsylvania?

Currently, more than 16 online casinos are live and active in the Keystone state, with the likes of Hollywood Casino, Borgata Casino, and DraftKings Casino being among the best online casino options to choose from at this point.

Pennsylvania currently boasts one of the highest totals out of all states when it comes to the amount of online gambling sites that are live.

