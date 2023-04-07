BetParx Casino Pennsylvania Promo Code & Review - April 2023

INQUIRERMAX is the BetParx Casino Pennsylvania promo code new players in the Keystone State can redeem at sign-up. When you use this BetParx promo code, you’ll receive your first 24 hours of casino play stress free up to $1,000.

The BetParx online casino welcome bonus is one of the best you’ll find as a new player. If you want to register for this welcome bonus, start by clicking the offer module below to be taken to BetParx’ sign-up page and remember to type in promo code INQUIRERMAX.

BetParx Casino Pennsylvania promo code

Guide to BetParx online casino and your BetPax promo code

What casino bonus does your BetParx promo code give you?

BetParx Casino’s welcome bonus is one of the best casino bonuses you’ll find in all the best Pennsylvania casinos.

Signing up is an easy process as well, as the most important step in the registration process is to remember to type in the BetParx promo code INQUIRERMAX when prompted.

Your net losses over the first 24 hours of casino play will be eligible to be paid back in the form of bonus funds up to $1,000.

This is a great welcome offer because if you spend $100 after signing up and don’t win with that money, you’ll receive a second chance to make right with that stake since it gets converted to bonus funds.

The only way you can’t qualify for bonus funds when redeeming this promo code is if your account activity in the first 24 hours of casino play tallies as a net win.

When you receive your bonus funds, you won’t be able to withdraw these as cash immediately to replace your stake. A 5x wagering requirement must be satisfied before being able to request a withdraw.

You’ll have seven days following your bonus funds being credited to your account to meet this requirement before they expire.

Instructions to follow when redeeming your BetParx Casino promo code

Click on the BetParx online casino promo code above to be directed to their sign-up page Enter and verify your personal information to get started creating your account When prompted, type in your BetParx promo code INQUIRERMAX Make your initial deposit of $10 or more to finalize the creation of your account Your net losses over the first 24 hours your account is active will be tracked Your net losses up to $1,000 will be paid back to your account in casino bonus funds as long as your account activity throughout the first 24 hours doesn’t result in a net win Casino bonus funds expire after seven days and have a 5x wagering requirement that must be met before you can withdraw these funds

BetParx online casino games review

Slots

One of the first things that stands out when looking at BetParx’ selection of online slots is just how many Jackpot slot games they have. They have 11 Jackpot slots you can play in an attempt to win big, which is a lot more than some of the best online casinos.

As for the rest of their slots library, it’s not quite as deep as we expected it to be. There are just over 150 slots on their mobile app, which is below the average of what many competitors offer.

That said, being able to favorite your games and filter to show just your favorites is a handy toll to avoid you having to scroll through BetParx’ games.

Although their selection is limited, you’ll find a good mix of themes and colors to diversify your selection and precent it from feeling like you’re stuck playing the same types of games over and over.

Luckily for BetParx players, this online casino makes up for a smaller selection of slots by offering an impressive array of table and live dealer games.

Table games

BetParx Casino does an impressive job when it comes to having a complete selection of table games to choose from. Aside from Craps being missing, anything and everything is able to be played on BetParx online casino.

Blackjack is the most represented game in their selection, which is a common trend in the online casino industry. They even have a Pittsburgh Steelers themed Blackjack table for fans of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

The rest of their table game selection is made up with games like Baccarat and loads of card games. In fact, BetParx Casino has a larger selection of poker games than most online casinos.

They have Four and Three Card Poker, Let It Ride, Triple Play Draw Poker, Game King Video Poker, and much more on the poker side.

For Roulette players, their games include Classic Roulette, Penny Roulette, American Roulette, and Roulette Deluxe. One popular version that’s missing is European roulette.

When you combine being able to filter table games depending on what you’re looking for and the large selection of most any game you can look for, we have nothing but good things to say about BetParx’ selection of casino games.

Live dealer games

It should come as no surprise Blackjack is the table game with the most live tables available. This is because most every online casino strongly emphasizes having a lot of live Blackjack tables. Additionally, BetParx’ non-live dealer games include lots of Blackjack variations.

You’ll find eight tables of standard Blackjack when you filter Parx Casino’s games selection for live games. Infinite Blackjack is the other option you can play in a live setting.

As for other table games, Roulette has two different tables and Baccarat is available in first person.

If there’s anything BetParx Casino can improve on when it comes to their live dealer games selection, it’d be to add more Poker games.

The only live Poker game players can play is Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em. Considering the massive selection of Poker games you can play in a non-live setting, it’d be nice to see them add some more of those options.

Overall though, this is a solid offering of live dealer games that casino players in the Keystone State can trust will play smoothly.

BetParx app review

The BetParx mobile app is a rare instance in the online casino industry where an app has better reviews and a larger sample size on the Google Play Store than the Apple App Store.

On both platforms, BetParx has solid ratings from players. While you can find certain online casinos with higher ratings such as Caesars, there are many apps with lower ratings than Parx Casino.

We tried the BetParx app in PA, and we had a generally positive experience. The app’s purple interphase is a pleasurable one and vibrant compared to the grey color scheme some competitors use.

Color preferences are subject however, which is why the app’s performance matters as much as anything. We found no delays or lag when navigating the different tabs.

You can filter games on the BetParx app by their preference, alphabetical order, or your most recently played games. Being able to do this is a big plus, as is the ability to filter between slots, live dealer games, and table games.

Players can even filter through the different types of table games to avoid having to waste additional time scrolling.

Finding where to deposit and withdraw is easy by clicking on the top right of your app. So is finding promotions and being able to access BetParx Sportsbook.

Overall, this is a very good mobile app that we encourage all players to download. You’ll have great response times and smooth navigation, which are among the most important things in any mobile casino app.

Apple App Store: 3.9/5 stars out of 101 ratings (April 2023) Google Play Store: 4.1/5 stars out of 1.09K ratings (April 2023)

BetParx Casino promotions

When the 76ers win, you win!

Throughout the remainder of the Philadelphia 76ers regular season, you can win casino bonuses on BetParx every single time the 76ers pick up a win.

You can earn a deposit match, free spins, a casino bonus, or golden chips up to $76 every time the 76ers win. You won’t be able to pick your reward, as it’s randomized.

In order to claim your reward, check out BetParx’ social media to find a promo code. Find this promotion under your ‘Promotions’ tab and enter your promo code by 5 p.m. ET the next day to claim your random reward.

How BetParx handles deposits and withdrawals

Deposits

BetParx Casino is a very versatile online casino in terms of the number of deposit methods they accept.

A Visa, Mastercard, and Discover debit or credit card are the easiest and most popular ways of making a deposit. An ACH or wire transfer, PayNearMe, Play+ PrePaid Card, Skrill, or cash at the BetParx Casino Cage in PA are the other methods available.

PayPal is also accepted by BetParx, which doesn’t come as a surprise given the increasing number of sportsbooks and casinos allowing PayPal.

The minimum deposit amount across every deposit method except for wire transfers on BetParx is $10. If you do a wire transfer, at least $5,000 needs to be deposited.

As for the maximum deposit limit, most methods don’t place a cap on how much you can deposit.

Withdrawals

You can request a withdraw of your funds in many of the same ways you can make a deposit with BetParx Casino.

Withdrawal process times are moderately fast but a little longer than some players may care to wait. BetParx notes on their website it typically can take up to 72 hours to approve a withdraw request.

Once your request has been approved, PayPal and Skrill are the quickest methods at your disposal. These funds will be made available within one hour in PayPal’s case or immediately with Skrill.

If you choose ACH or eCheck, you’ll have to wait between one to four business days after your request is approved.

The longest process is a physical check in the mail, which can have you waiting up to ten business days before you receive your check in the mail. If your check get a hold on it from your banking institution, that could add even more time before your funds are available.

The minimum amount of money you can withdraw from your BetParx account is $10. The maximum amount will depend on which method you’re using.

Setting deposit and withdrawal limits

One of the best ways to responsibly partake in online gambling is to set deposit and withdrawal limits for yourself. This would be the same concept of bringing in a set amount of money to a retail casino and leaving your wallet in the car or at home.

To set a limit, find your account settings and go to the ‘Limits’ section. Here is where you can set deposit, withdrawal, and many more limits.

You can set time limits, self-imposed limits, or timeouts to make sure you’re playing in the most responsible way possible.

BetParx customer support review

Phone Number No Email Address Yes Live Chat Yes

Some online casinos offer more ways of contacting their customer support than others.

BetParx gets a positive mark for having two different ways you can reach out to a member of their customer support team if you need to get in contact with them. Unfortunately, they don’t have a phone number to contact.

However, you can reach out through a live chat box, or an email address. Their email address and live chat aren’t available 24/7, but can be contacted daily between 10 a.m. ET and midnight ET.

The quickest way you’ll be able to access BetParx’ customer service options is by clicking the on the ‘More’ tab on the bottom right of your app and clicking on the ‘Help Center’ tab after that.

When you click that, you can scroll through a list of BetParx FAQs to try and troubleshoot your issue. If you can’t resolve it that way or just want to contact customer support right away, scroll to the bottom and you’ll find where you can contact them.

Looking at the pros and cons of BetParx Casino

Pros

Good mobile app that’s easy to navigate Lots of deposit and withdrawal methods available Great selection of table and live dealer games Generous welcome bonus for new customers

Cons

Smaller than average selection of slot games No customer support phone number Slightly longer than average process times for withdrawals to process

BetParx Casino FAQs

Can I win real money playing Parx online casino?

Online gambling allows players the chance to win real money every time they play. This is the case with BetParx Casino, as every game offers you the chance to win. They even have Jackpot Slots that can win you big amounts of money if your luck strikes.

That’s all great, but just as you can win real money, you can lose real money playing any online casino. The Inquirer always encourages players to gamble responsibly by setting deposit limits when applicable and celebrating small victories.

The most important thing to always keep in mind is that playing real money casino games should only be meant to be entertainment. Never attempt to make online wagering of any form a source of income.

Can I redeem other BetParx online casino offers?

The BetParx Casino Pennsylvania promo code is the only welcome offer Keystone State residents can redeem on BetParx Casino. Despite that, it’s a fantastic welcome bonus that’ll give you up to $1,000 of your first 24 hours’ play back in bonus funds.

Does BetParx Casino have a retail location?

BetParx Casino does have a retail location in Pennsylvania that Keystone State residents can visit. This location is located in Bensalem at the Pennsylvania PA Parx Casino and Racing venue.

What is the BetParx Sportsbook promo code in Pennsylvania?

INQUIRER is the BetParx Sportsbook promo code available to new sportsbook players in Pennsylvania as well as New Jersey. This welcome bonus requires a $10 minimum bet after you sign-up with the promo code.

This sportsbook promo code differs from other sportsbook offers because your initial $10 bet must win in order for you to receive $125 in bonus bets.

If you don’t win your first bet, you unfortunately won’t walk away with any bonus bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.