BetRivers Casino Pennsylvania Promo Code & Review - April 2023

The BetRivers Casino Pennsylvania promo code available for all new players is PACASINO250. When you register for your account and use this BetRivers PA bonus code, you’re signing up for a 100 percent deposit match up to $250 in bonus money.

BetRivers’ online casino is a very popular one in the Keystone State, and the Inquirer is here to guide you on everything you need to know about BetRivers’ PA casino online experience.

BetRivers Casino Pennsylvania promo code - April 2023

More on your BetRivers online casino PA promo code

Describing what your BetRivers Casino bonus code is

The BetRivers PA Casino bonus code is for a 100 percent deposit match that’ll be matched up to $250 in bonus money. This offer only works for your first deposit, so don’t expect it to work on your second or third deposits.

After you type in the BetRivers promo code PACASINO250, you’ll be asked to make your initial deposit. BetRivers has a minimum deposit amount of $10. However much you deposit up to $250 will be fully matched by BetRivers’ online casino.

If you deposit more than $250, you’ll only get $250 earned in bonus money. The bonus money you receive as a result of this deposit match will then have 30 days to meet a 1x wagering requirement.

This 1x wagering requirement is as low as you’ll find on any online casino. Many online casinos will make you play through your bonus funds 10 or more times, which makes BetRivers Casino’s welcome bonus that much more generous.

Although $250 is a smaller deposit match amount than most welcome offers you can redeem in PA, the low wagering requirement more than makes up for it, as you can withdraw your bonus funds much quicker through BetRivers than you can elsewhere.

Follow the steps below to register for your BetRivers Casino promo code in PA

The offer module above will direct you to BetRivers Casino’s sign-up page Enter your personal information including name and email address Use the BetRivers bonus code PACASINO250 Make your initial deposit of at least $10 BetRivers will match this first deposit up to $250 You’ll have 30 days to meet your 1x wagering requirement that must be met in order to withdraw your bonus funds as cash

Explaining the difference between SugarHouse and BetRivers

When you log into BetRivers on your app or desktop browser, you’ll see a logo for another brand called SugarHouse in the top left corner.

For those that don’t track sports betting and online casino companies closely, it can be confusing as to what the relationship is between the two companies.

SugarHouse and BetRivers are both owned by the same company, Rush Street Gaming. You can think of these two separate brands as siblings to one another.

They’re both owned by the same company but are presented a little different with a couple tweaks to make sure they’re not identical to each other.

This review piece focuses solely on BetRivers Casino in PA.

BetRivers casino games review

Slots

You’ll find a significantly larger selection of slots on BetRivers’ online casino than most of their competitors have to offer. BetRivers has nearly 500 slots to choose from, with many filters in place to help you find the game you wish to play.

Their slots are featured by this week’s top ten slots, new slots, jackpot slots, and much more. On your BetRivers Casino app or desktop browser alike, you’ll notice their slots are filtered by alphabetical order.

A lot of classics are represented, include Da Vinci Diamonds, Zeus, and Double Diamond. The fact that they’re always adding in new slots and making sure their library doesn’t get stale is another big plus for them.

You can click or tap on each slot game and get a description of the game as well as the minimum amount you need to put in to play.

Overall, BetRivers Casino has a brilliant selection of slots to choose from. Their commitment to making navigating their massive library as simple as possible and regularly adding new games set them apart from many of their competitors in PA.

Table games

BetRivers’ selection of table games is very solid as well. Although it’s not as shockingly massive as their slots selection, they still have most any table game you can think of on their platform.

They have lots of Roulette versions available to tailor to different players. French, American, and European Roulette are just a few versions they have. They also have Lightning and Platinum Roulette.

Poker fans will be happy with their selection, as Casino War, Four and Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em are all there.

Blackjack players also aren’t forgotten when looking at BetRivers’ games selection. That said, they only have three forms of Blackjack, with those being Muti-hand Blackjack Surrender, standard Blackjack, and First Person Blackjack.

Baccarat and Craps can also be played without needing a live table on BetRivers’ Pennsylvania casino.

Live dealer games

BetRivers’ live casino has is a smaller quantity than you’ll come across elsewhere. Rather than having multiple tables for one game, they have one table for eight different types of games.

For Blackjack players, BetRivers offers Free Bet, Infinite, and Exclusive Blackjack. Poker fans can play Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em or Three Card Poker.

The rest of their selection is made up of Roulette, Craps, and Baccarat.

All of their live dealer games work fabulously. We ran into no issues when playing them, and players who’ve left reviews of BetRivers’ platform have made nothing but complementary comments over their live dealer games.

Looking at BetRivers’ bonus store and loyalty program

BetRivers’ bonus store is a way to spend bonus store points earned by wagering real money on casino games and sports bets on BetRivers Casino or BetRivers Sportsbook.

Depending on what game you’re playing will determine how many bonus store points you’ll earn. You’ll also earn loyalty level points by doing this. BetRivers has a page on their site dedicated to explaining exactly how these points get credited if you’re interested.

There’s a cap of 30,000 bonus store points that you can earn in the course of a 30-day period. Rewards you can receive include wheel spins, and many other useful perks.

In addition to being able to receive rewards and perks for BetRivers Casino, you can even earn bonus bets and profit boosts for BetRivers Sportsbook.

Go into your promotions tab of your BetRivers app or desktop browser and click on the bonus store to be able to read all about their program, how much spending leads to points, and their other terms and conditions you should be aware of.

BetRivers Casino promotions

BetRivers Casino PA app

When you go to download the BetRivers Casino mobile app, it can be slightly confusing when you see the amount of options that come up on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For the purposes of this review, the Inquirer’s solely focusing on PA and the the BetRivers Casino PA app.

Reviews left by players who’ve used the app have a stark contrast in opinion when looking at the Apple App Store versus the Google Play Store. More players have left reviews on the Google Play Store, and the 2.8/5 star rating can appear alarming.

In our experience on Apple, the app isn’t perfect by any means. This is mainly due to some lag when waiting on one the bottom tabs to load. But the 4.3/5 star rating is justified from our experience.

Most importantly, the user interphase is friendly and easy to navigate. You can access support, BetRivers Sportsbook, and the latest promotions by clicking on the tabs on the bottom of your app.

The way games are filtered is really convenient, with the alphabetically ordered slot games making the process of selecting and playing a game much more convenient than them being listed without any rhyme or reason.

Finally, the app has a solid white color scheme, which is more inviting than some apps with black or grey backgrounds. That part is subjective, but in our experience, this app is reliable and good enough to play on in the Keystone State.

Apple App Store: 4.3/5 stars out of 389 reviews (April 2023) Google Play Store: 2.8/5 stars out of 842 reviews (April 2023)

See what the best casino mobile apps are by clicking on this link.

How does BetRivers handle deposits and withdrawals?

Deposits

BetRivers’ online casino gives players a healthy selection of deposit methods. In addition to that, they’re very flexible with the maximum amount of money they let you deposit at a time.

Venmo has the lowest deposit ceiling, as they have a cap of $5,000. Not many online casinos allow deposits through Venmo, giving BetRivers something that sets them apart from others.

They also allow PayPal, which is more and more commonplace across sportsbooks and online casinos. PayPal’s maximum deposit amount is $50,000, which is the cap in place if you deposit through online banking.

If you don’t want to give your routing and account information away, you can choose to deposit with a debit or credit card. Unfortunately, Discovery cards aren’t accepted at this time, but VISA and Mastercard are.

You can also deposit through with cash at a PayNearMe or with a BetRivers Play+ Card. All of these deposit methods will have your funds available to be used immediately with no wait time.

Making a deposit is easy on your app, as clicking on the tab in the top right corner of your app will get you where you need to be.

Withdrawals

You won’t have quite as many withdrawal methods available to you on BetRivers Casino as you deposit methods. That said, the withdrawal options available to you are among the most common methods across online casinos.

PayPal is available to you, with a maximum wait time before your funds are seen being no more than 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, Venmo isn’t a withdrawal option despite being a method of deposit.

The two quickest ways to withdraw are with a BetRivers Play+ Card and getting cash at a physical sportsbook. You won’t have any wait times when conducting business this way.

You can also use online banking, which will take two to five business days to process. The final way you can make a withdrawal is through a physical check in the mail. This is the longest method offered by BetRivers, with a ten to 14 business day wait for you to see your check.

The minimum withdrawal amount is $10 across the board with no maximum withdrawal amount to worry about.

How to set a deposit or withdraw limit on your BetRivers Casino account

BetRivers Casino takes responsible gambling very seriously. For proof of this, look no further than them offering players the ability to set deposit and withdrawal limits on their account.

The steps to doing this are incredibly simple and easy. Access to your account settings and find the tab that says ‘Responsible Gambling.’

Here’s where you’ll find all the limits you can set for yourself, which include time limits in addition to financial limits.

Make sure you click on ‘Set Limit’ to submit your change so your account reflects this.

How to get in touch with BetRivers Casino customer support

Phone Number No Email No Live Chat Yes

If you ever need to contact customer service, BetRivers has a 24/7 live chat support option you can take advantage of 365 days a year.

Reaching out to them is as easy as clicking on the ‘Support’ tab at the bottom of your BetRivers mobile app or finding the help center section on BetRivers’ website.

While it’s unfortunate BetRivers doesn’t have an email address or phone number to contact, a live chat box still suffices in doing a good job of getting your queries resolved in a timely fashion.

Their live chat being available throughout all hours of the day is also great, as some online casinos that do have a phone number or email address aren’t available around the clock.

Clicking on the three horizontal lines in the top left of your app also gives you the option to click on the help center. Click that to be taken to an extensive library of FAQs other players have asked to try and find the answer to your question.

The final say on BetRivers’ online casino

Positives

Regularly run promotions for existing customers Incredibly generous 1x wagering requirement Bonus store and loyalty program rewards regular players Massive selection of online slots

Things to be improved on

Improve Google Play Store mobile app Only one way to contact customer support, although them being available 24/7 helps

Answering FAQs surrounding BetRivers Casino

Is BetRivers Casino governed and regulated?

Yes, BetRivers and every other online casino that operates within the border of the Keystone State are regulated and governed by the same body.

This body is the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, who you can trust will keep an eye on all activity conducted by BetRivers and any other online casino to make sure no rules and regulations set in place are being broken.

Where is the closest BetRivers retail location near me in Pennsylvania?

BetRivers has two retail locations in the state, with the two largest cities each housing one of them. These locations are in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia location is exclusively a sportsbook, with no casino games. But in Pittsburgh, you have the best of both worlds at that location.

Can I refer a friend to BetRivers?

BetRivers offers a referral promotion existing customers are able to take advantage if they know somebody who wants to sign-up for the platform. As a result of you referring someone, you’ll receive a scratch card which contains a random reward.

You’ll enter your name and email address as well as the name and email address of as many as three people who’re interested in signing up for the platform. The last thing your referral will need to do when signing up is making an initial deposit and wagering at least $50 within 30 days of you sending them the referral email.

You can expect to see your scratch card within 48 hours of them completing their steps.

What states is BetRivers’ online casino operational in?

BetRivers Casino is currently available to be played in just four states. These states are New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia.

BetRivers Sportsbook is available in many more states, but these are the only four states that have legalized online casino play and have partnered with BetRivers to allow their services.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.