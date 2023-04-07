Caesars Casino Pennsylvania Promo Code & Review April 2023

New Caesars Casino customers are in luck, as they can redeem a brilliant welcome offer in the form of the Caesars Casino Pennsylvania promo code. Caesars Casino PA has an exclusive welcome offer for the state that grants you $10 in casino credits right off the bat in addition to a 200 percent deposit match up to $200.

More on your Caesars Casino bonus code for new Pennsylvania players

What is your Caesars Casino welcome bonus?

Caesars’ online casino welcome bonus is similar to a lot of online casino welcome bonuses in the industry. More often than not, new customers will come across deposit match bonuses on online casinos.

Caesars isn’t an exception to that, but they have a higher percentage they’re willing to match in addition to offering $10 in site credit that can be used immediately following registration.

Your first deposit up to $200 will be matched by Caesars at a 200 percent rate. This doesn’t mean you must deposit $200, as you should only deposit what you’re able to afford.

But anything you deposit up to $200 when making your first deposit will be matched by one of the world’s leading online casinos at a 200 percent rate. This means if you deposit $200 into your account, Caesars will deposit $400, giving you a total of $600 to work with when you start to play casino games.

After you’ve signed-up, you’ll have seven days to meet your play through requirement. If you’re unfamiliar with play through requirements, these are the amount of times you must play through your deposit matched bonus funds before being able to withdraw them.

Depending on which online casino game you’re playing, your wagering requirement will be different. Below are the different wagering requirements you’ll come across on different casino games.

Slots: 15x Video poker: 30x Blackjack and all other casino games: 75x Roulette and Baccarat: 150x

Follow the guided steps below to redeem your Caesars online casino welcome bonus

Click on Caesars’ online casino welcome bonus above to be directed to their sign-up page There’s no promo code needing to be typed in during the registration process Enter your personal information so Caesars can verify you’re of legal betting age and are located in Pennsylvania After reading Caesars’ terms and conditions, make your initial deposit of at least $20 Anything you deposit up to $200 will be matched by Caesars at a rate of 200 percent You’ll instantly receive $10 that can be used on any Caesars online casino games following registration The deposit bonus funds you receive as a result of your Caesars Casino welcome bonus have seven days to meet your play through requirement

What online casino games does Caesars Casino have?

Slots

If you’re an online casino player who enjoys playing slots, Caesars’ online casino will have a respectable selection for you in the Keystone State.

Most casinos will have an average of a couple hundred or so slots to choose from. Caesars has over 200 games to choose from, keeping pace with the industry standard.

On Caesars’ desktop page, you can filter these slots by alphabetical order or by Caesars’ favorites. However, you unfortunately can’t do that on the Caesars Casino app. Given they have over 200 games to choose from, being able to filter through their games would be a nice feature to have.

That minor issue aside, you’re all but guaranteed to find the casino game of your choice represented on Caesars’ online Casino in PA.

You can also click on each game and Caesars will bring up a selection of other games that share a similar theme for you to look at.

Table games

A healthy selection of table games are available through Caesars Casino. These include card games and any other traditional table games you may be looking to play.

They have poker games such as Three and Four Card Poker, Casino War, and Let It Ride. American Roulette, European Roulette and traditional Roulette make up their Roulette selection.

Baccarat, Multi-Hand Blackjack and Blackjack with Surrender represent their Blackjack options. Craps is the only casino game we weren’t able to find in Caesars’ catalogue.

Just like all their games, they play smooth on either Caesars’ mobile app or desktop. We’re very satisfied with their selection of table games, and can’t recommend them enough.

Live dealer games

Caesars’ selection of live dealer games is respectable, with Blackjack being their biggest focus.

Out of the 13 live table lobbies you can join, seven of them are Blackjack and another is Unlimited Blackjack. If you’re not a fan of Blackjack, you’ll have other games to choose from.

American Roulette and Baccarat are represented on their live platform. Poker fans have Three Card Poker and Casino Hold ‘Em to play. One game that’s missing from their live dealer choices is Craps.

Overall, there may not be quite as many tables to click on as some competitors offer, and none of their live tables are uniquely themed. That said, their selection is still good enough for players to check out and be able to have a good time with.

Reviewing Caesars Casino rewards

If you’re wondering whether Caesars has a casino rewards program, the answer to your question is yes. Caesars runs a tiered rewards program that you level up through depending on how many tier credits you have.

Below are the four different tiers and how many tier credits you need to ear in order to be apart of them.

Gold: 0-4,999 tier credits Platinum: 5,000-14,999 tier credits Diamond: 15,000 - 149,000 tier credits Steven Stars: 150k+ tier credits

Tier credits are earned by wagering on Caesars online casino and Caesars Sportsbook. Rewards credits will also be able to be earned by wagering on Caesars’ brands.

Tier credits are what decide the rewards tier you’re in. Reward credits are the currency you earn as a result of being a rewards member, with each tier including better rewards than the last.

Here’s a rundown of what Caesars’ tier credits and reward credits are

Caesars online casino promotions to redeem

Mystery Monday

On April 3rd and April 17th, you can log in and opt-into Caesars’ mystery Monday promotion that unlocks you a mystery bonus.

Reviewing the Caesars Casino PA app

The Caesars Casino app in Pennsylvania doesn’t have the best reviews. Their Apple App Store rating is a disappointing 1.8/5 stars. They also don’t do any favors to Google Play Store users, as they don’t even have an app to download.

It should be noted that Caesars has a separate app for just slots that has marvelous reviews and is available on the Google Play Store in addition to the Apple App Store. But this review is focusing just on the Caesars Casino PA app.

One of the biggest inconveniences is how difficult it is to find a casino game. You can filter between live dealer, slots, featured, and table games. But when you filter, your games still can’t show up alphabetically.

On the bright side, finding where to deposit and withdraw is easy, as you just have to click on your profile icon in the top right corner. This is also where you’ll find Caesars’ Rewards program, any promotions you can redeem, and where to contact customer support.

The app also has a tab you can click to easily access Caesars Sportsbook. That functionality of being able to switch between the two and not need to download another app is convenient.

In terms of aesthetics, the app is grey in color with not much vibrancy to it. That can be a turn off to some players who like their user interphase to be more colorful.

Overall, Caesars’ mobile app has a fair amount that can be worked on. Adding the ability to search through games alphabetically would go a long way in helping improve their ratings.

How to deposit and withdraw funds with your Caesars online casino account

Depositing

When it comes to depositing on Caesars Casino, you have a healthy selection of options at your disposal. Debit and credit cards are the easiest ways of doing so, with all of VISA, Mastercard, and Discovery being accepted.

Bank transfers and PayPal are also available, with PayPal being a more and more popular way of people conducting their transactions online.

Finally, Play+ and PayNearMe can be used as well. Any of these methods don’t cost anything. The minimum amount of money you must deposit is $20. This is a little bit more than a lot of competitors, but it’s still not too bad.

The maximum amount of money you can deposit at a time will depend on what method you choose. Overall, this is an incredibly sound deposit process.

Withdrawing

Four of the six deposit methods above can be used to withdraw your funds as well. These methods are debit or credit cards, PayPal, Play+, or a bank transfer.

Additionally, eChecks and Caesars Sportsbook Prepaid Play+ cards can be used as withdrawal methods. eChecks will be the longest withdrawal method you can choose in terms of how long you may be waiting for your funds.

The minimum amount of money you need to withdraw is $10. The maximum amount of money you can withdraw is $5,000 for most methods with the exception of PayPal, which allows a $10,000 maximum withdraw.

Usually, Caesars is quick about processing your withdrawal request within a short time. Caesars themselves have a page dedicated to answering these kinds of inquiries, and they admit it should be processed within 72 hours.

At most, you might have to wait a couple of business days to receive your funds depending on what bank you use.

Overall though, there’s not much to critique with their withdrawal system, as it’s fast and versatile for players.

Set a deposit limit to control your spending

One of our favorite things about Caesars Casino is them promoting responsible gambling by allowing players to set deposit limits for themselves.

Setting a deposit limit is a great way to make sure you’re not spending more than you can afford. Doing so is incredibly easy regardless if you’re using Caesars’ app or desktop service.

Start by finding and clicking on the ‘Responsible Gambling’ tab. You’ll then be able to choose how much money you want to make as your maximum deposit amount and over what time frame (daily, weekly, or monthly).

Make sure you click ‘Update Limits’ to make sure your limit is submitted. If you go to change your limit, there’ll be a processing time for your request to take affect.

Caesars Casino customer support review

Phone Number 1 (800) 342-7724 Email Support@CaesarsCasino.Com Live Chat Yes

Luckily for customers in need of contacting customer support, Caesars has a good support system with many ways of contacting them.

In addition to a standard email address and live chat box like all online casinos have, they also include a toll-free phone number that you can contact.

All three of their contact methods work between the hours of 8 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. ET seven days a week.

Additionally, there’s an FAQ section atop the support menu you can look through to try and get your question answered. Anything from Caesars Rewards to deposits and withdrawals to responsible gambling can be found under this section.

Their customer support reviews are mixed, but this is something you’ll come across at nearly any online casino. Ultimately, if you need help with an issue, Caesars has many ways for you to contact them and try to get the help and support you need.

Reviewing Caesars Casino as a whole

What we like

One of the best casino bonuses that matches your first deposit at a 200 percent rate Healthy selection of table games for players Phone number customer support option Promotes responsible gambling with allowing deposit limits Good all-around deposit and withdrawal system

What can be improved

Poor customer support reviews from users Mobile app has a lot of room for improvement Larger than average wagering requirement for deposit match funds

Answering FAQs on Caesars online casino

Can I win real money playing Caesars’ PA online casino?

Real money can absolutely be won when you play Caesars Casino. This statement holds true with Caesars Sportsbook or any online casino or sports betting platform.

What’s important to remember however is that if you partake in any form of online gambling, it should be for entertainment purposes only.

You should never play casino games to try and earn a steady source of income. Monitor your budget, celebrate small victories, and take a break from time to time.

Setting deposit limits is also a good way to keep track of yourself and make sure you’re playing responsibly.

Is Caesars Casino safe and reliable?

Caesars Casino is an incredibly reliable online casino. As is the case for all online casinos in the Keystone State, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is monitoring all activities conducted.

Your information isn’t in danger of being stolen on Caesars’ software, and they also make sure to verify you before making a deposit or withdraw to make sure you’re authorizing your transaction.

Why does Caesars Casino have a wagering requirement for my deposit match funds?

Unfortunately, you won’t find a casino welcome bonus that doesn’t require you to meet some sort of play through or wagering requirement before being able to withdraw your funds.

All online casinos are a business at the end of the day, and they need to be able to make money to stay afloat. If they handed out site credit to every new customer who requested to withdraw it right away, the business wouldn’t be able to be sustained.

Having to play through these funds is simply the casino’s way of looking out for themselves. Different casinos will have different wagering requirements, and in Caesars’ case, they can differ depending on what game you’re playing.

This is why reading your welcome offer’s terms and conditions in full is important. That way you understand what you’re getting into when you sign-up and aren’t taken aback by a wagering requirement you weren’t prepared for.

Are online casinos rigged?

No, online casinos aren’t rigged. This is a commonly asked question, as many are of the belief that online casinos are rigged with their coding.

A good sign of being able to tell if an online casino may be rigged include seeing if the casino you’re looking at is licensed or not.

Does Caesars Casino have a referral promotion?

No, Caesars Casino doesn’t have a referral promotion. This is something a majority of online casinos offer, but Caesars doesn’t.

Caesars Sportsbook has a refer a friend promotion, but it’s unfortunately not available for players in the Keystone State.

If you know someone who wants to sign-up for an account with Caesars for the first time, you can guide them to the welcome bonus in this piece for a 200 percent deposit match up to $200 plus $10 on the house.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.