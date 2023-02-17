FanDuel Casino Pennsylvania Promo Code & Review 2023

Keystone State residents curious as to what the FanDuel Casino Pennsylvania promo code are came to the right place, as the Inquirer is here to tell you all about FanDuel’s online casino and what their welcome bonus is.

The FanDuel Casino PA promo code amount is for $2,000. This doesn’t mean FanDuel will deposit $2,000 into your online casino account. What it means is your net losses over the first 24 hours will be added up and converted into bonus funds up to $2,000.

FanDuel Casino PA promo code for 2023

More on your FanDuel Casino PA promo code

Explaining your FanDuel Casino PA promo code

Many of the best online casinos in the industry offer a deposit match welcome bonus. FanDuel differs from having a deposit match welcome bonus with their play it again welcome bonus.

Simply register for an account through the FanDuel Casino app or website and don’t worry about typing in a promo code, as there’s none needed during sign-up.

You must make your initial deposit with FanDuel Casino before being able to start wagering. FanDuel requires a minimum deposit of at least $10. After this, you’re free to start playing FanDuel’s selection of casino games.

FanDuel will then keep track of your net losses throughout the first 24 hours of your account being made. After 24 hours has passed, your net losses up to $2,000 will be awarded to you in the form of bonus funds.

The bonus funds you earn as a result of your welcome bonus must be played through once before being able to be withdrawn.

FanDuel Casino online also offers this promotion in New Jersey, West Virginia, Connecticut and Michigan.

How do I redeem my FanDuel casino promo code in PA?

Click on the FanDuel offer code above to be taken to the sign-up page Click on the ‘Join Now’ button and begin to enter and verify your personal information You don’t need to type in a promo code when registering to be enrolled in the $2,000 play it again bonus Read and agree to FanDuel’s terms and conditions for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Start playing your favorite FanDuel casino games You can wager as much as $2,000 during the first 24 hours after your account’s been created Your net losses over the first 24 hours will be calculated up to $2,000 and be credited back into your account in the form of bonus funds Your bonus funds are subject to a 1x wagering requirement

FanDuel Casino games selection

Online slots

One of the most important parts about running an online casino is making sure users have a large selection of slots machines to play.

FanDuel Casino doesn’t have the largest selection of online slot games in the industry. However, they have just enough of a selection to prevent players from getting bored playing the same games.

With over 400 slots to choose from, FanDuel Casino customers won’t be left bored for quite awhile.

You’ll find new games added occasionally, with a strong emphasis on the classics that people have enjoyed playing for many years.

Among the most popular slot games FanDuel offers include Starburst, 88 Fortunes Megaways, and Divine Fortune.

Table games

Slot games aren’t for everyone, as a lot of players prefer to play table games. FanDuel offers a decent selection of table games, with some games like Craps and Baccarat only being available in a live dealer form.

However, Blackjack players will be happy to know there’s a few different Blackjack games available, including variations like Multi-Hand Blackjack and First Person Blackjack.

They offer Roulette in eight different forms, including European Roulette, French Roulette, and first person Lightning Roulette.

FanDuel even offers poker and video poker games for their players. Poker variations include Casino Hold ‘em Poker, Texas Hold ‘em Plus, and Three Card Stud.

Live dealer games

FanDuel does offer live dealer games for players, but their selection isn’t quite as large as some online casinos such as Caesars offer.

Blackjack is the most represented live dealer game on FanDuel Casino. Seven live blackjack tables can be chosen with maximum bets of $5,000.

Roulette has three live tables, Poker has two live tables, and both Craps and Baccarat have one live table each.

What is the FanDuel Casino rewards system?

VIP Club

FanDuel offers a VIP club that customers can play their way into. Like any online casino, some of the perks you’ll receive include and aren’t limited to bonuses, perks, and exclusive promotions.

Unlike some casinos that reach out and inform you when you’ve reached VIP status, FanDuel requires you to submit an application.

Among the questions you’ll have to answer include whether you’re a VIP elsewhere, how often do you bet, and reason for wanting to be a VIP.

After you’ve been contacted by FanDuel approving your VIP status, you must continue to wager a certain amount of money in order to keep your status.

Does FanDuel online casino run any promotions?

Play for a share of $100,000

21+. Must be present in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, NY, OH, TN, VA, OR WY. Full T&C’s apply.

A share of $100,000 is up for grabs on FanDuel Casino for players who play eligible slot games. The full list of eligible slot games can be found in the promotion’s terms and conditions.

To enter your chance to win this jackpot, place a real-money casino wager of $25+ between Feb. 16 and Feb. 26 on an eligible game. You can earn just one entry per day.

On March 3, the winners of the jackpot will be announced with the prize bonus table also being visible in the promotion’s terms and conditions.

Refer a friend for $50 in casino site credit

21+. Must be present in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, NY, OH, TN, VA, OR WY. Full T&C’s apply.

FanDuel is rewarding existing customers who refer someone to the platform with $50 in site credit on both FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino.

Find the ‘Earn $$$’ icon on your FanDuel Casino app to send your referral link to someone who is completely new to FanDuel. Your referral can’t have made a FanDuel account on either their sportsbook or casino in the past to be eligible.

Have your referral play through $10 on FanDuel Casino for you both to receive $50 in casino site credit.

After that, your referral can also earn you both $50 in site credit on FanDuel Sportsbook by wagering $10 on any market of their choosing.

When it’s all said and done, $100 in site credit can be earned by both you and your referral all by using your referral code.

You can take advantage of this promotion five times per 30 days.

Reviewing the FanDuel Casino app

The standalone FanDuel casino app is incredibly well rated on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. In fact, FanDuel’s casino app has the best ratings on the Apple App Store out of all online casinos out there.

That’s a solid indicator as to how polished the app is and how your fellow players have experienced the app.

We’ve had equally good experiences with FanDuel Casino’s mobile app. Navigating the app is easy, as you can either search for what you’re looking for or use the tabs on the bottom. You can also mark your favorite games and play them in your favorites tab on the home screen.

You can filter between FanDuel’s slots and live dealer games, as well as roulette, blackjack, and other table games.

The color scheme of the FanDuel app is also inviting, which is an underrated thing to be taken into consideration when looking for an online casino app you want to come back to.

Apple App Store review: 4.8/5 star rating out of 40K reviews (February 2023) Google Play Store review: 4.6/5 star rating out of 25.2K reviews (February 2023)

How to contact FanDuel customer support

There aren’t many online casinos in the industry with as dedicated a customer support team as FanDuel.

FanDuel offers three different ways for you to get in touch with their customer service team. These options include phone number, email, and live char.

They always have agents on the clock 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reviewers who have commented on FanDuel’s customer support make note of quick and helpful response times.

It’s rare for an online casino to have three methods of reaching their customer service. The fact that FanDuel offers this as well as 24/7 availability is something that majorly sets them apart from their competitors.

How to make deposits and withdrawals on FanDuel Casino

Depositing

Another big plus for FanDuel’s online casino is how many deposit and withdrawal methods they have available to their customers.

The massive amount of deposit and withdrawal methods include PayPal, Venmo, credit and debit cards, and online bank transfer.

When making a deposit, you must deposit at least $10. Your funds will instantly be made available with no lag time in-between, and there’s no fees that’ll be charged.

Withdrawing

Customers looking to make a withdraw on the FanDuel online casino app or website can do so through PayPal, Venmo, debit cards, online banking, a physical check, ACH, and e-Checks.

FanDuel’s minimum withdraw amount is slightly higher than a lot of their competitors, as you must withdraw at least $20.

The good news is there’ no transaction fee attached to your withdrawal request.

Depending on which method you choose will determine how long the process will take. PayPal, Venmo, and debit cards are the quickest methods at 24-48 hours.

Receiving a physical check is the longest method, as you’ll have to wait seven to ten business days.

Pros and cons to FanDuel online casino

Pros

One of the best casino bonuses in the industry Marvelous mobile app with fantastic reviews 24/7 customer support available through multiple methods

Cons

Smaller number of live casino games compared to competitors Small number of withdrawal methods available

The final say on FanDuel Casino

Overall, FanDuel Casino is a great destination the Inquirer recommends all online casino players in Pennsylvania check out.

Their welcome bonus is one of the more generous ones out there, with your first 24 hours worth of net losses up to $2,000 being refunded to you in bonus funds.

FanDuel’s one of the best mobile casino sites that isn’t just well reviewed by us, as their Apple App Store and Google Play Store ratings are also stellar.

It’s rare for an online casino to have as dedicated a customer support team as FanDuel, with their 24/7 availability showcasing a desire to go above and beyond for their users.

Although their withdrawal methods and game selections are slightly limited, FanDuel Casino is a platform you’re bound to enjoy no matter how experienced of a player you are.

Answering the most frequently asked FanDuel Casino questions

Who regulates FanDuel Casino in Pennsylvania?

When it comes to sports betting or online wagering of any sorts in the Keystone State, the Pennsylvania gaming control board are the ones regulating and monitoring activity to make sure everything is operating legally and fairly.

If you have any concerns over whether FanDuel Casino’s legitimate, their near flawless rating on the Apple App Store and generous welcome offer can give you confidence that you won’t get scammed or screwed out of your money by playing.

Does FanDuel have retail casino locations in Pennsylvania?

FanDuel operates three retail casinos in the Keystone State. They have a location in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, with their Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia also being an incredibly popular destination.

These casinos also offer sports betting with rooms bettors can sit in to watch the games.

Can I win real money on FanDuel Casino?

Yes, FanDuel casino offers you the potential to win real money by playing their online casino games. However, we must note that it’s important you’re responsible when online gambling .

It’s critically important that you don’t wager more than you can afford. Chasing your losses is never a good idea. A smart strategy when visiting a retail casino is to only bring a set amount of money with you.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.