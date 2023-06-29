Legal Online Casino States: Which States Offer Legal iGaming in 2023

While online sports betting is now legal in upwards of 30-plus states across the map, online casino legalization has experienced a much slower progression throughout the United States.

In this piece, the Inquirer will sift through all 50 U.S. states and let you know whether or not they are home to legal online casinos, social casinos, and even retail casinos.

Legal Casino Betting States: Online, Retail & Social Casinos

State Online Casino Betting In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Social Casinos State Alabama Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Alaska Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State Arizona Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Arkansas Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State California Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Colorado Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Connecticut Online Casino Betting Yes In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Deleware Online Casino Betting Yes In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Florida Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Georgia Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State Hawaii Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos No State Idaho Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Illinois Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Indiana Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Iowa Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Kansas Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Kentucky Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State Louisiana Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Maine Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Maryland Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Massachusetts Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Michigan Online Casino Betting Yes In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Minnesota Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Mississippi Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Missouri Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Montana Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Nebraska Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Nevada Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State New Hampshire Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State New Jersey Online Casino Betting Yes In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State New Mexico Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State New York Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State North Carolina Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State North Dakota Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Ohio Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Oklahoma Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Oregon Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Pennsylvania Online Casino Betting Yes In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Rhode Island Online Casino Betting Yes (March 2024 launch expected) In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State South Carolina Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State South Dakota Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Tennessee Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State Texas Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Utah Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos No State Vermont Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State Virginia Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Washington Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Washington D.C. Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) No Social Casinos Yes State West Virginia Online Casino Betting Yes In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Wisconsin Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes State Wyoming Online Casino Betting No In-Person Casinos (Racetracks & Offshore Casinos Excluded) Yes Social Casinos Yes

As you can tell from the table above, only seven states in the U.S. currently have access to legalized online casinos, with those being Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The seventh and final state that will soon be joining the party is none other than Rhode Island, which hasn’t launched yet but is expected to in the first quarter of 2024.

Read the Inquirer’s guide to the best online casino apps in the United States.

Legal Online Casino Betting States

Below are more details about each of the aforementioned legal iGaming states, including when they legalized online casinos, the timeline of how long it took to get them up and running, and some of the active online casinos sites players have access to in those states.

Connecticut

Online casino gambling in Connecticut has been legal since May of 2021, when Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation officially legalizing online casino gaming, poker, and sports betting.

Despite this, Connecticut only has two online casino options available, with those being Mohegan Sun (Powered by FanDuel) and DraftKings Casino.

Delaware

Delaware was ahead of the curve when it comes to legalizing online gambling in the United States. Gov. Jack Markell legalized wagering in the state all the way back in 2012, with 2013 being the state’s first year with legal iGaming.

Similar to Connecticut, there are only a select few online casinos for players in Delaware to wager on, all of which are overseen by the Delaware Lottery. Unlike Connecticut, however, the state’s three online options are merely digital versions of Delaware’s brick-and-mortar casinos, thus lacking the brandname recognition of a DraftKings or FanDuel-backed product.

Michigan

Michigan was one of the earlier states to adopt online casino play, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing legislation into effect in December of 2019.

2020 was anticipated to be the year online casinos would officially launch in the Great Lakes State, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause that held up casinos going live until Jan. 22, 2023. Michigan’s iGaming market is now fully operational, with more than 10 online casino operators currently accepting action in the state.

New Jersey

New Jersey also legalized online casino play long before its counterparts, with the state giving online casinos the green light to operate all the way back in 2013.

There is an interesting situation brewing in the Garden State, however, as the 10-year legislation that was passed in 2013 expires in November of 2023. The two sides are expected to extend the legislation, as it’s more of a matter of how long it will last under its new terms.

Until that day comes, New Jersey will continue to serve its residents with its United States-leading 30+ online casino operators, a list that includes all of the industry’s biggest names from BetMGM Casino to bet365 Casino.

Rhode Island

The latest state to legalize online casino play is Rhode Island, with Gov. Dan McKee signing it into law on June 20, 2023. After seeing neighboring Northeastern states successfully roll out their iGaming markets, the Ocean State followed suit.

The law will become effective on March 1, 2024. In an interesting and unique twist, Rhode Island’s law will require all online table games to have a live dealer.

Pennsylvania

Following the success of Delaware and New Jersey’s online casino launches, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill on Oct. 30, 2017 to legalize online gambling in the Keystone State.

In May of 2019, the state officially launched its first wave of online operators. Pennsylvania now owns one of the more extensive iGaming markets in the country, with the likes of BetMGM, Caesars, and FanDuel all available in the state.

West Virginia

Last but not least, West Virginia passed online casino gambling and online poker into law in 2019, which came one year after they legalized online sports betting.

West Virginia has nine online casinos available at this time, partnering with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Golden Nugget and BetRivers.

States Where Online Casino Betting is Illegal + Retail Alternatives

The majority of the U.S. has yet to legalize online casinos. Even a plethora of states that have legalized online sports betting are still holding off on taking the leap to commit to legal online casino play.

The reasons for why states are hesitant to legalize online casinos vary. Many states want to see how online sports betting performs before entertaining the idea of online casinos. Some states have a plethora of retail casinos and don’t want to step on their toes by introducing online play. Other states simply have no interest in any form of casino wagering, whether it’s for religious or political reasons.

Whatever their reasons may be, each state listed below prohibits online casino play. More states than not, however, at least offer some form of in-person casino play to their residents.

Alabama

Alabama is one of the more conservative states in the U.S. politically. Online sports betting is prohibited in the state, and online casinos are in the same boat. That said, the Cotton State does offer three tribal casinos, with these casinos not offering table games.

Alaska

Alaska has long been one of the most anti-casino states in the U.S, as they’re one of the few states that don’t even allow a state lottery. However, there’s nothing stopping residents from playing at offshore casinos.

State Rep. Adam Wool attempted to introduce the idea of legalizing online sports betting in 2022 to no avail. Nonetheless, Alaska has one of the biggest uphill battles to legalizing online casino play.

Arizona

Online sports betting has been legal in Arizona since April of 2021, but online casino play isn’t yet legal. There’s currently no timeline of when this could be expected to change. Despite this, Arizona does have 26 tribal casinos owned by 16 different tribes available for residents to wager at.

Arkansas

In early 2022, the legalization of online sports betting passed in Arkansas, but online casino play wasn’t included when lawmakers finalized the bill. Arkansas has just three retail casinos available for their residents, with slots and table games both permitted.

California

Despite being the most populous U.S. state and among the most progressive politically, online wagering of any kind, be it sports or casino, remains prohibited in the Golden State.

Recent efforts have been made to legalize sports betting, but voters shut that down in the 2022 ballot. California is home to the largest tribal casino count in the U.S.

Colorado

Colorado has had legal online sports betting since May of 2020, but online casino play isn’t yet legal. Residents have over 30 retail casinos to choose from in the state.

Florida

The Sunshine State of Florida is similar to California in the fact that despite being one of the most populous U.S. states, they’ve been extremely against legalizing online betting.

Seven tribal casinos operate in Florida for their residents to take advantage of, with the prospect of online casino betting still likely being years away.

Georgia

With online sports betting legalized in Georgia and a potential launch looming, it’s possible that online casino wagering isn’t too far behind in the Peach State. That said, there’s a massive uphill battle ahead, as there are no retail casinos whatsoever in Georgia as of time of publish.

Hawaii

You won’t find many states in the U.S. as restrictive with gambling of any sorts as Hawaii.

Aloha State residents can’t wager on any casinos online or in person, and that is not likely to change anytime soon. Even social casinos, which are available in most states, are illegal in Hawaii.

Idaho

Seven tribal casinos are legal in Idaho for residents to wager at, but online gambling remains illegal in the Gem State.

Idaho is another state that doesn’t appear likely to change their stance on online wagering anytime soon.

Illinois

Illinois is a state where online sports betting is legal and incredibly popular, but the state isn’t yet ready to legalize online casino play.

A great alternative is going to one of the 10 land-based casinos located in the Prairie State.

Indiana

With a dozen retail casinos to go along with a couple of racetracks, Indiana residents can only wager at casinos in-person.

Indiana has been one of the harshest states when it comes to legalizing online casino gambling, but multiple efforts have been made in recent years to change that.

Iowa

Despite Iowa being a state where online sports betting is legalized, online casino play remains prohibited in the Hawkeye State.

More than 20 different retail casinos of all kinds are available to residents, while a timeline for online casino play to be legalized remains uncertain.

Kansas

In the Sunflower State, there’s only one type of casino play that’s allowed, and that’s in-person gambling at tribal casinos.

There are nine brick-and-mortar casinos currently open for business in Kansas.

Kentucky

Kentucky is one of the most interesting cases in the U.S. They legalized online sports betting in early 2023 and are home to Churchill Downs, the most famous horse racing track in the country.

Despite this, you cannot wager with online casinos in the Bluegrass State. Additionally, there are no retail casinos in the state.

Louisiana

Louisiana is a tricky one, as 55 of 64 parishes in the state have legalized online sports betting. Rather than the matter being a state-wide issue, Louisiana groups it into a parish-by-parish issue.

Online casinos remain illegal in the state, however, land-based casinos are available. If the state ever reaches the point of debating legalization, it’ll be interesting to see how their government handles it.

Maine

Maine joins Kentucky in being a state that recently legalized online sports betting, but they were firmly against the idea for a long time before Gov. Janet Mills took over in 2019.

Just two retail casinos can be wagered at in the Pine Tree State, with a likely wait for online casino gambling in store due to the state wanting to see how its sports betting launch goes first.

Maryland

Online sports betting went live in Maryland in November of 2022, with the state falling into a similar spot as Maine, where there’s no rush to legalize casino play along with it.

Since Maryland is not too far from both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, it’ll be interesting to see if they feel the pressure to make a move so players can do more than visit the retail casinos they currently offer.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the most recent state to launch sports betting in March of 2023, but online casino play wasn’t apart of that legalization process. There are just three casinos total that operate in the state for residents to attend.

Minnesota

The North Star State of Minnesota has a significant amount of tribal casinos open for residents, with more than 20 available in the state. However, online casino play isn’t legal in Minnesota and isn’t expected to be anytime soon.

Mississippi

Despite Mississippi offering 23 retail casinos in the state for its players, online casino wagering is illegal in the Magnolia State.

Similar to Minnesota, it would be shocking to see Mississippi try and introduce any legislation soon to change that.

Missouri

Missouri players can play casino games at an abundance of in-person casinos, but not online.

Although online sports betting legislation has been introduced as of 2023, casino play isn’t at the forefront in the Show-Me State right now.

Montana

Similar to many other states on this list, Montana has a lot of retail casinos in the state, but hasn’t legalized online casino play.

That said, they also offer legal sports betting in a retail capacity.

Nebraska

Nebraska has five retail casinos in the state for players to visit, but their process of legalizing online sports betting and casino play is in limbo. With discussions surrounding the matter being on-pause for quite some time now, it’s hard to say when any news out of Nebraska on this front can be expected.

Nevada

Nevada is a more complex state with their gambling guidelines, as they unsurprisingly house the most physical casinos in the U.S.

As a result, online casino wagering isn’t legal in the state. Considering Las Vegas is so dependent on its brick-and-mortar facilities, any changes are extremely unlikely to happen any time soon.

New Hampshire

Although New Hampshire is a state where you can wager on sports and horse racing, online casino play is illegal in the state.

There are no commercial or land-based casinos in the state either, with charitable gaming from registered groups being the closest type of wagering you’ll find.

New Mexico

New Mexico has one of the largest land-based casino markets in the U.S. With how many land-based casinos are in New Mexico, the state doesn’t seem likely to change their stance on online casino wagering anytime soon.

New York

Despite New York currently not having access to iGaming, there has been multiple efforts made in recent years to change that. It’s possible that in 2023, changes will be made. In the meantime, there are a few in-person casinos for residents in the Empire State to gamble at.

North Carolina

It’s possible that North Carolina eventually comes around to online casino play, but they’ll likely want to wait and see how sports betting fares in the state. The Tar Heel State just legalized online sports betting in June of 2023, with launch expected within the next 12 months.

When it comes to retail casinos, North Carolina only has three tribal casinos for their residents.

North Dakota

North Dakota tried in 2021 to legalize online sports betting, but lawmakers rejected legislation to put it on the ballet. Online casino play remains illegal as well.

A few tribal casinos are what North Dakota offers their residents as an alternative to online casinos.

Ohio

Ohio is another state where online casino play could be legalized in the future, with the launch of sports betting in January of 2023 proving to be a financial success so far.

Just four retail casinos exist in the Buckeye State, with four of the state’s major cities each housing one.

Oklahoma

You won’t find many states with as many land-based casinos as Oklahoma, with the massive amount likely making it difficult for online casino legislation to pass in one of America’s most conservative states.

That said, Oklahoma did try legalizing online sports betting in 2022 to no avail. So time will tell whether another push to move towards legalizing online wagering happens or not.

Oregon

Oregon is another state where online casino legalization doesn’t appear to be in the cards anytime soon.

The Beaver State is home to eight tribal casinos, and a recent focus from its government has all but shut down the idea of expanding and opening additional casinos in the state.

South Carolina

Another incredibly strict gambling state is South Carolina, where online casino gambling and retail casinos are strictly prohibited.

South Dakota

South Dakota has legalized online sports betting, but casino play wasn’t included in that legislation back in 2021.

With online casino legalization seemingly not on the table, there are over 20 casinos in Deadwood, South Dakota where players can visit in the Mount Rushmore State.

Tennessee

Another state that’s strongly against casinos is Tennessee, which does not house any retail or online casinos.

Interestingly enough, however, Tennessee legalized online sports betting in April of 2020.

Texas

Despite traditionally being one of the most conservative states in the country, there has been increasing optimism in recent years that Texas could see online wagering pass through legislature.

However, online gambling isn’t legal yet. Instead, Lone Star State residents can wager at one of three retail casinos located in Texas.

Utah

Utah is in the same boat as Hawaii being among the most restrictive and anti-gambling states in the entire country. Utah is also the only other state, alongside Hawaii, where social casinos are currently illegal.

No gambling of any sort is legal, including the lottery. This strong anti-gambling stance isn’t expected to change anytime soon.

Vermont

Joining North Carolina as one of the most recent states to legalize online sports betting is Vermont, who signed their sports betting law into effect in June of 2023.

Online casino play wasn’t apart of that bill however, with residents still in limbo due to there being no casinos in the Green Mountain State.

Virginia

Virginia is a state that could see online casino legalization come soon, with online sports betting already legalized.

The process of getting physical casinos up and running has been a bit slower, with just one retail casino location open.

Washington

Washington exclusively offers casino play and sports betting at tribal casinos, with the state being very strongly against online wagering.

Social casinos are legal in Washington, but certain ones like Pulsz Casino aren’t allowed to be played in the Evergreen State.

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. doesn’t allow online casino gambling, but does have a few options available for online sports betting.

To add onto that, D.C. doesn’t have any retail casinos in the district either.

Wisconsin

The Badger State doesn’t allow online sports betting or online casino play, but it does have online horse race wagering and DFS.

In terms of physical casinos, the state has over two dozen tribal casinos for residents to visit and wager with.

Wyoming

The final state in which online casinos are illegal in is Wyoming, where online sports betting and retail casinos are legal.

There aren’t many in-person casinos in the Cowboy State, but there are some tribal casinos.

Alternative to Online Casinos: Social Casinos

Social casinos are a legal alternative to online casinos in 48 of the 50 U.S. states, with Hawaii and Utah being the only two states where social casinos are currently illegal.

Social casinos differ from online casinos because you wager using in-game currency against the house as opposed to real cash.

That said, you have the option to spend your money on in-game currency. Just like when wagering with an online casino, it’s important to be responsible when using a social casino.

When you sign up for a social casino site, you’re likely going to be signing up for a no deposit bonus. Upon registration, you’ll earn virtual currencies such as Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins, which are what you will use to pay for your casino wagers and cash out with, respectively.

In addition to the differences in how you pay to play casino games, you’ll also find that social casinos such as Pulsz Casino tend to prioritize slot games above all else. Only a select few table games are available at social casinos, with no live dealer games available anywhere.

Read the Inquirer’s guide to the best social casinos

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.