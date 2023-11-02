Mohegan Sun Casino Promo Code & Review November 2023

Those looking to sign-up with an online casino can enroll in the Mohegan Sun Casino promo code to unlock a fantastic online casino bonus. The casino bonus you’ll receive is a standard type of welcome offer you’ll see in other New Jersey online casinos for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit up to $1,000.

Mohegan Sun Casino Promo Code

Mohegan Sun Casino Promo Code Wagering Requirement 35x (Slots)

150x (Table, Roulette, Video Poker) Mohegan Sun Casino Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in the state of New Jersey. Full T&C apply. Mohegan Sun Casino Games Offered Slots, Table, Live Dealer, Slingo, Video Poker Mohegan Sun Casino Promo Code Last Verified November 2023

As mentioned above, the Mohegan Sun Casino promo code is for a $1,000 deposit match on new players’ first deposit after creating their Mohegan Sun account.

The Mohegan Sun Casino promo code changes up how their wagering requirement works in comparison to other online casinos.

Depending on what game type you’re wagering on will determine what the wagering requirement you must meet will be.

If you’re playing slots, the Mohegan Sun Casino promo code wagering requirement you must meet is 35x your deposit matched funds. On Table, Roulette, and Video Poker games, that amount is an astronomical 150x the bonus amount.

Bonus funds will expire after 28 days, meaning you have a little less than a month to fulfill your wagering requirement.

More on the Mohegan Sun Casino Promo Code

How to Sign Up at Mohegan Sun Casino

To begin signing up for the Mohegan Sun Casino bonus code, click on the offer module located above Enter and verify whatever personal information is requested, such as name, age, and location You won’t be prompted to type in a Mohegan Sun bonus code during sign-up Read the terms and conditions set in place and make your first deposit into your account of at least $10 Whatever you deposit into your account up to $1,000 will be matched by Mohegan Sun Your deposit matched bonus funds will be subject to a 35x wagering requirement on slots and a 150x wagering requirement on Video Poker, Roulette, and Table Games You’ll have 28 days to fulfill your Mohegan Sun Casino bonus code wagering requirement before your deposit matched funds expire

Available States

Connecticut

In October of 2021, Mohegan Sun partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch a casino app in Connecticut.

Connecticut players can sign-up for the same $1,000 deposit match welcome bonus New Jersey players can by going to their website or downloading their mobile app.

New Jersey

Believe it or not, Mohegan Sun is one of the oldest online casinos in the U.S.

Back in 2013, New Jersey became one of the first states alongside Nevada and Delaware to legalize online casinos. Two years later in 2015, Mohegan Sun launched in the Garden State.

New Jersey players can take advantage of the previously mentioned deposit bonus code for a $1,000 deposit match.

Mohegan Sun Casino Mobile Review

The Mohegan Sun Casino app is one that’s easy to navigate and comes with all the same features and games players can access through desktop.

Mohegan Sun Casino has two different mobile apps, with one being for players residing in Connecticut, and the other for players in New Jersey.

Upon looking at the reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, opinions on these apps couldn’t differ more from state-to-state.

Connecticut’s app has 4.7 star ratings on both iOS and Android, with their being 5.8k and 3.2k reviews on each platform, respectively.

As for New Jersey, the Mohegan Sun Casino app has just a 1.8 star rating on the Apple App Store and a 3.4 star rating on the Google Play Store.

The experience we had on each app differed on iOS. Connecticut’s app was faster and more professional looking when it came to user layout. New Jersey’s app wasn’t organized nearly as neatly and came with some slower loading times.

Additionally, finding promotions is much simpler on Connecticut’s app, as they rotate atop your home screen and can also be found by clicking on the tab on the bottom of your screen.

Overall, consistency across the Mohegan Sun Casino mobile apps is the number one priority we’d like to see addressed. But you can at least take solace in knowing that you can do everything on the Mohegan Sun Casino app that you can on their desktop page.

Mohegan Sun Casino Desktop Review

The Mohegan Sun Casino desktop experience is an incredible one that’s colorful, easy to navigate, and packed with lots of content for players.

Finding your promotions, rewards program, and information on wagering requirements and more by clicking on the three tabs on the top left corner of your screen.

You can choose. which games you want to play by selecting the type of game you’re looking for and filtering them alphabetically.

Although it’d be nice to see some more filtering options available, what Mohegan Sun offers is still solid.

Games load quickly on the platform and they run well too. All in all, the Mohegan Sun desktop passes most any test you could throw at it, making it one we highly endorse.

Mohegan Sun Casino Game Selection

Slots

One thing you can’t say about Mohegan Sun online casino is that their game selection is lacking. That couldn’t be further from the truth on any of their games, especially when it comes to slots.

Mohegan Sun Casino offers over 700 slots to choose from, including 37 Jackpot Slots and 23 Megaways Slots.

As is important with any online casino, having games that offer a high RTP% is important. RTP is an acronym for “Return to Player”. This is essentially a way of calculating how much money a particular game pays back to players over time.

Some of the games featuring the highest RTP% include Wheel of Fortune (96%), Cleopatra (95.03%), and Monopoly (95.97%).

Unfortunately, Mohegan Sun doesn’t have a tab or filter option to look exclusively at new games.

Instead, you can filter through their slot games in alphabetical order or select the tab for Jackpot and Megaways slots.

55 Slingo games are also available at Mohegan Sun Casino, which is one of the largest numbers of any New Jersey online casino.

A cool feature about Mohegan Sun is you can click on any slot game you want and play a demo version of the game. This allows you to see what the game looks like and decide if you want to play it before you play it.

You’ll also see similar games appear underneath the game you click on if you’re looking to play more of the same kind of game.

Table Games

A bounty of table games are included in Mohegan Sun Casino’s game library. Mohegan Sun’s selection types vary across a broad spectrum of games.

Just like you’ll come across at any other online casino, Blackjack is the game primarily in focus from Mohegan Sun’s catalog.

13 non-live Blackjack tables are operational, and they’re joined by a large selection of poker games.

Let It Ride, many variations of Texas Hold ‘Em, Mississippi Stud, and many more poker games are in Mohegan Sun’s game selection as well.

If you’re a fan of Roulette, you can also rest assured knowing that you’ll have plenty of other table games to choose from in a non-live dealer setting on Mohegan Sun Casino.

Live Dealer Games

Rounding out the game selection for Mohegan Sun online casino is their live dealer games, which make up a big part of the online casino experience.

Similarly to their non-live dealer section, Blackjack is the game that most represents their selection, with there being two options to play 24/7 tables or 11am through 3am tables.

Craps, Side Bet City, and Dream Catcher are also on Mohegan Sun Casino’s game selection list, with a couple versions of Roulette rounding out the rest of their selections.

While non-live table games allow you to access the demo version of their games like you can with slots, live dealer tables don’t allow you to play the demo.

Overall, Mohegan Sun has one of the best live casinos we’ve come across.

New Mohegan Sun Casino Games for November, 2023

Mohegan Sun Casino does a good job of regularly adding new casino games to their library. Unfortunately, you cannot filter for exclusively new games through their desktop or New Jersey mobile app. You can on their Connecticut app, however.

Among the newest slots they’ve added to their library recently include Kitty Glitter, Fortune Coin Boost Classic, Cornelius, 7′s on Fire Power Mix, and Treasure Hunt.

Mohegan Sun Banking Options

Deposit options

The methods Mohegan Sun Casino players have to deposit and withdraw don’t differ much from each other.

As for what the deposit methods are, they include Mastercard and VISA, PayPal, ACH, PayNearMe, VIP Preferred e-Check, and a physical location.

Deposits into your account are made available right away, with no fees attached as a result of your deposit. There is no minimum deposit requirement.

The maximum deposit amount will vary depending on the method you’re using. For example, $2,000 is the limit for VISA and Mastercard transactions. But PayNearMe has a limit of $1,000 per day and $15,000 per month.

Methods Available:

Visa + Mastercard PayPal ACH PayNearMe VIP preferred e-Check Casino cage at a physical location

Withdrawal options

The easiest way to withdraw money from your Mohegan Sun Casino account is through PayPal or your debit or credit card.

Unlike depositing where there’s no minimum amount required, Mohegan Sun Casino requires a minimum withdrawal of $20.

Payout times are relatively fair, with one to five business days being your quickest method available through PayPal. Online banking could be more convenient for some players, but you’ll have to wait a minimum of three business days with that method.

Other methods of withdrawing money from your account include at a physical location, on your Play+ Card, or through a check by mail (Which has the longest wait time of seven to ten business days).

That means of the deposit methods mentioned in the section above, PayNearMe is the only one that you can’t use to make a withdrawal.

Methods Available:

Visa + Mastercard PayPal ACH VIP preferred e-Check Casino cage at a physical location Physical Check via mail

Mohegan Sun Casino Rewards Program

Similarly to all the best online casinos needing a strong live dealer game selection, having a rewards program is a key component of any successful casino.

Mohegan Sun Casino has one of these in the form of their Stellar Rewards program. Stellar Rewards gives players the opportunity to earn all kinds of rewards such as increased deposit limits, VIP events, expedited withdrawals, VIP loyalty gifts, and much more.

In order to level up through the tiers of Stellar Rewards, you need to earn Stellar Points. Stellar Points are earned by playing casino games, with certain promotions being able to help players earn more points.

Every $1 wagered on slots earns you one Stellar Point. Every $2 wagered on Roulette earns you one Stellar Point. Finally, every $4 wagered on Blackjack and Video Poker earns you a Stellar Point.

Below is a list of the different tiers you can progress through and how many Stellar Points you need to accrue in order to be a part of them.

Aura: Free Star: 4,600 Nova: 46,000 Galaxy: 200,000 Eclipse: 500,000

In addition to using your Stellar Points to level up through the tiers and utilize those rewards, you can also redeem them for cash. The table below shows how many points are needed to earn $1 in cash.

Aura: 1,150 points for $1 cash Star: 1,000 points for $1 cash Nova: 570 points for $1 cash Galaxy: 285 points for $1 cash Eclipse: 200 points for $1 cash

Mohegan Sun Casino Customer Support

Phone Number 1-800-407-9167 Email Address support@mohegansuncasino.com. Live Chat Box? Yes

Should you ever come across a problem you can’t troubleshoot yourself, Mohegan Sun Casino offers you three ways of contacting help to resolve your issue.

You can call a toll free number at 1-800-407-9167 between the hours of 8am and 12am EST. You can also use their live chat box, which is located on the bottom right of your desktop screen between those same hours.

The final option you have is sending an email to support@mohegansuncasino.com . This is a 24 hour service that can help you solve any problem.

Of all these options, the live chat option will be the one to resolve your issue the quickest. But any of these options will work nonetheless.

You can find the link to their “contact us” section as well as FAQ links by clicking on this link.

Mohegan Sun Online Casino FAQs

Where can I find a physical Mohegan Sun Casino location?

The Mohegan Sun brand is a widely popular and ever-growing one. They have over a half-dozen different physical casino locations based throughout North America, with most of them being on the East Coast.

Among these locations is the Resorts casino hotel in Atlantic City, the Mohegan Pennsylvania location, and the Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

If you click on this link and scroll to the bottom, you can find the “Our Properties” section where all seven locations can be found.

Does Mohegan Sun run promotions for returning customers?

Yes, promotions for returning players can be found on the Mohegan Sun Casino website and mobile app alike. As is the case with just about any online casino, the types of offers you can opt-into will vary depending on day, week, or month.

Their most popular promotion is free daily spins that can be played on their $3,000,000 Daily Game. You can also enroll in a weekly prize draw with this promotion, with casino bonuses being earned by the top 110 winners.

Other promotions will come and go, so it doesn’t hurt to check your account every time you log-in to see if there’s anything worth opting into.

It’s important to note that there is no referral promotion, and casino bonuses earned by promotions will be held to wagering requirements that can be found in the promotion’s terms and conditions.

Can I set deposit limits on my Mohegan Sun account?

Yes, in an act to promote responsible gambling, Mohegan Sun gives its players the ability to set deposit limits onto their accounts.

You can also set cool-off periods, session time limits, and loss limits on this platform.

In order to implement these limits, find the “Responsible Gambling” tab in your account settings and follow the prompted steps from there.

Will I have to pay taxes on my casino winnings?

Yes, Mohegan Sun is no different than other online casinos that tax your winnings earned by playing real money casino games.

It’s always smart to keep records of your winnings and bank statements from any online casino winnings to help you out when tax season comes around.

Who regulates Mohegan Sun Casino?

The Gambling Control Regulatory Board is responsible foe regulating online casinos in North America. With them keeping an eye out for laws and regulations being broken, you can trust that you’ll have a safe and fair experience playing Mohegan Sun Casino.

