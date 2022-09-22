Our casino expert takes you through the best no-deposit bonus codes to use when signing up for online casinos. Check out the casino sites offering the best free play bonuses as part of their welcome offers.

The Best No Deposit Casino Bonus Codes

More on the Best No Deposit Bonus Codes

Best No Deposit Casinos Ranked

There are a handful of top no-deposit casinos out there for online players to sign-up and play with right now, with the likes of Borgata and Unibet offering some strong no deposit bonuses right now.

We’re here to go through the best no deposit online casinos, offering analysis on why they’re the best options to side with going forward.

1. BetMGM Casino

BetMGM’s no-deposit bonus allows you to claim a generous $50 in bonus funds, with these being allocated to your account immediately after it’s been created.

$50 is a strong amount when it comes to no-deposit bonuses, with it proving hard to find an online casino that offers more than this.

Their online casino itself proves to be one of the best out there, with a generous range of slots, table games and live dealer games offered.

Virtual sports, variety games and jackpot slots are also available, giving users a huge variety of games to choose from when playing with their online casino.

2. FanDuel Casino

$100 in Site Credit is available for new users who sign-up with FanDuel’s online casino, a hugely generous amount that you’ll be able to use on their variety of casino games.

A huge selection of slots and tables games on offered with FanDuel casino, whilst their live casino tables also prove to be very strong.

Their loyalty club is also great, allowing users to claim bonus funds by simply playing FanDuel’s range of online casino games.

3. Borgata Casino

$20 in free bonus funds are available via Borgata’s online casino, making their no deposit bonus one of the strongest you’re going to come across.

In terms of their online casino as a whole, it proves to be very impressive, with their range of slots and table games proving to be seriously strong.

Elsewhere, the layout of their online casino makes it incredibly easy to use, whilst their live dealer section offers a number of tables and allows users to feel like they’re in an actual casino when playing.

The variety games and range of existing customer offers are also very good, with all of these factors contributing to Borgata being the best no deposit online casino around.

4. Hard Rock Casino

Hard Rock’s onkine casino offers an all-around great experience for online casino players, with their welcome offer giving users 50 free spins to use on a range of slots.

You’re also able to claim a number of other bonuses via their existing customer offers, bonuses you can use on the massive selection of slots and table games offered to you.

Jackpot slots and live dealer tables are offered in abundance with Unibet’s online casino, something that means you’ll never be bored when playing their casino offerings.

5. Golden Nugget Casino

200 in free spins is on offer with Golden Nugget online casino, a strong amount when compared with other no-deposit casino offers.

A generous helping of slots and table games are offered, with their video poker and jackpot slots range also proving to be very strong.

The live dealer tables available are also great, allowing you to switch up your online casino play to make it feel as if you’re actually playing blackjack, roulette or baccarat in one of their retail casinos.

Best No Deposit Bonus Codes

Rank Online Casino No Deposit Offer Terms and Conditions No Deposit Bonus Code 1 BetMGM $50 Free 21+, NJ, MI, PA, WV Only INQUIRERMGM 2 FanDuel $100 Free 21+, NJ, MI, PA, WV Only No Code Required 3 Borgata $20 Free 21+, New NJ Customers only PIBONUS 4 Hard Rock 50 Free Spins 21+, New NJ Customers only No Code Required 5 Golden Nugget 200 Free Spins 21+, New NJ Customers only No Code Required 6 Party Casino 25 Free Spins 21+, New NJ Customers only PIPARTY 7 888 Casino $20 Free 21+, New NJ Customers only No Code Required 8 Ocean Casino 50 Free Spins 21+, New NJ Customers only No Code Required

What Makes a Strong No Deposit Casino

There are a number of factors that all no deposit casinos should have in order to be considered one of the best online casinos around.

Factors such as range of games, bonuses and promotions, user interface and deposit/withdrawal methods are just some of the areas that all the best no deposit online casinos will excel in.

We’re here to go through some of these factors that all the best no deposit online casinos boast in order to be considered as the top options around.

Range of Games

Offering a huge variety of casino games is easily one of the most important factors that all of the top no deposit online casinos should have.

The likes of slots, table games, video poker, virtuals sports, slingo and live dealer tables should all be offered by your no deposit casino if they’re to be considered one of the best around.

There should be a number of different versions of these games offered, with all of these easily accessible via the main page of their online casino site/app.

The best sites around will have thousands of games from you to choose from in total, providing you with the most enjoyable and varied experience possible when playing their online casino games.

You should also be able to try these games out via ‘demo play’ feature as well, allowing you to see which games you prefer before spending any of your bonus funds or free spins.

Bonuses and Promotions

Another hugely important feature that all the best no deposit online casinos should have is a strong range of bonuses and promotions for users, both new and old, to take advantage of.

Their welcome offer for new customers should prove to be generous and easy to claim, with a range of free spins or free cash on offer to allow you to try out their casino at no cost of their own.

The absolute best no deposit casinos will offer both free spins and free cash to new users who are taking advantage of their welcome offer, however most will only offer one of these, although it will be a generous amount of cash/spins.

In addition to this, they will also offer a range of ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers to take advantage of.

These will allow you to claim a number of free spins or free cash every week, with both new and existing users able to claim these offers.

You won’t be able to claim these offers by just using the bonus funds allocated to you via your welcome offer, with you needing to wager your own cash in order to do so.

User Interface

The best no deposit online casinos will have a very clean and easy-to-use interface for their online casino, with this being the case for their desktop site and mobile app.

Their online casino should prove to be very simple to use, with the respective areas, such as their ngames, promotions and ‘Help’ sections, all being very easy to access from the home page.

All of their games should be separated into specific sections and spaced evenly, giving you the chance to easily scroll through them to find the games you want to play.

Loading times when navigating around the site should be very fast, with the graphics for their games also being top-of-the-range.

The live streams for their live table games should also be very clear and up-to-date, allowing you to see exactly what’s going on regarding the table game you’re playing.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

The top no deposit online casinos will allow you to move funds to and from your account via a number of different ways.

There will be a variety of different deposit and withdrawal methods available, allowing you to choose which option you prefer as opposed to being made to use one you’re not too familiar with.

All of these options should be made known to you via their ‘Help’ section, or via a dropdown menu when you go to deposit funds into your online casino account.

These deposit and withdrawal options will come with minimum amounts that you’re allowed to take out and put into your account, however this will almost always be around $10.

The process itself should take no time at all when depositing funds, with almost all methods that’ll be available to you seeing your money placed into your account almost instantly.

In terms of withdrawals, these will take longer, however most methods will see your winnings placed into your bank account within 24 hours, however some methods will take a handful of days.

Customer Service

The strongest no deposit online casinos will offer a number of ways for you to contact them via their customer support team.

A variety of options should be offered, such as phone, email and live chat, with all of these lines being available 24/7, giving you the chance to choose when you contact them regarding any questions or queries you may have.

They will also have a helpful FAQ section that answers a number of questions that have already been asked, covering a huge range of topics in the process.

This may even mean that you don’t need to get in touch with your no deposit casino via their support lines should your questions already be answered via their FAQ section.

Types of No Deposit Bonuses

There are a number of different no deposit sign-up bonuses you’re going to come across when playing with a no deposit online casino.

We’ve gone through and highlighted some of the more common no deposit bonuses you’ll be seeing offered to you by your online casino when choosing your no deposit casino of choice.

Free Spins

Easily one of the most popular types of no deposit bonuses available is ‘free spins’, which allow you a certain amount of spins for free on select slot games.

Some no deposit casinos will allow you to use these free spins on whichever game you fancy, however most will specify in the terms and conditions of their offer the specific slots they can be used on.

These offers are brilliant as they allow you to try out a range of slot games that are available via your online casino without needing to use your own funds to do so.

It must be said that each spin will only be worth a maximum of 50 cents each, this you will have to ride your luck if you’re to win big by using them

However, most no deposit casinos allow you to claim between 50 to 100 free spins, with you potentially being given up to $50 in free spins to use on any of their preselected games.

Free Cash

A small amount of free cash given to new players to explore the site and try a few casino games on the house, with the amount on offer to you always stated beforehand.

Some free cash offers will come with wagering requirements, meaning you will have to wager whatever the bonus total is a certain amount of times before you’re able to withdraw winnings won using your bonus.

However, most sites will give you these funds without an attached wagering requirement, with you then being able to win real cash when using them on their casino games.

Most no deposit casino sites will offer you between $10 to $20 in the form of free cash to use, however the more generous online casino will allow you to claim up to $50 depending on the strength of their welcome offer.

You will often be able to use these free funds on a range of casino games, however some casino sites will state in the T&C’s of their offer if there are only a certain amount of specified games you’ll be able to use them on.

Free Cashback

This is one of the welcome offers that are the least common when it comes to no deposit casinos, however you’re still somewhat likely to come across them at some point.

A free cashback offer is a way for players to play online casino games without the risk of losing their money for good.

These offers give money back to their players after incurring losses on the site up to a certain amount, with this amount being made clear to you in the offer beforehand.

These offers are great as they allow you to try out a variety of the casino games on offer with your no deposit casino without the risk of losing your funds.

Most casinos that run this offer will state whether you’ll only be allowed to use this free cashback offer on certain games, however most will allow you to claim funds back no matter which game they were used on.

How to Claim a No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonuses can prove to be very easy to claim once you know what to do, with these the steps you need to follow in order to claim your no deposit bonus with your online casino:

Head to your no deposit casino of choice via the offer in this piece Create your account, entering and verifying your personal details Enter your promo code when asked to Read the terms and conditions of your offer Finish setting up your new online casino account If your no deposit bonus isn’t in your account, make an initial deposit Your free spins/free cash will be placed into your account Free spins/cash will only last for limited amount of time

Best No Deposit Bonus Codes FAQs

Why Should I Claim a No Deposit Bonus?

No deposit bonuses are great for new players who want to explore new games and try out a casino for free.

You can easily win money using your no deposit bonus, however you will need to fulfil certain wagering requirements in order to withdraw any winnings won from using them.

However, once you have met the requirements, you will be able to withdraw your winnings and use them any way you please.

What Games Can I Play Using my No Deposit Bonus?

The games you are able to play using a no deposit bonus depends on two factors: the no deposit casino you’ve signed up for, as well as the type of no deposit bonus you’ve been allocated.

These games in which you can use your bonus on will be stated in the terms and conditions of your offer, thus you’ll have to read these beforehand to see which games they can be used on.

Additionally, the games that you’ll be able to use your no deposit bonus on will depend on the type of bonus.

When claiming free cash, you should be able to use this on any game you please unless stated otherwise in the offer’s terms and conditions.

Obviously, free spins will only be able to be used on slots, with the slot games you can use them on being stated in your offer’s T&C’s.

What are the Best Payment Methods to use for my No Deposit Casino?

The best payment method is the method that is the most accessible to you, as well as the one you feel the most comfortable using.

The payment methods you’ll be able to use will depend on the no deposit casino you’re with, with most offering a variety of ways.

The likes of E-Wallets, Credit and Debit Cards and Prepaid Cards will be offered by all of the top no deposit casinos, with you then able to choose which method is the best for you from there.

Can I Win Money Using my No Deposit Bonus?

Yes. No deposit bonuses give new users the opportunity to do just this. As a means of attracting new players, casinos offer bonuses for newly signed up players who wish to try their casino without the risk of making a deposit.

The only requirement is that you make a casino account to claim the offer. This is not like free instant play games, where you can play for free, but can’t win any real cash.

In order to withdraw any winnings won from playing their online casino games, you may need to fulfil the wagering requirements linked with the offer.

What is a Wagering Requirement?

A wagering requirement is a predetermined amount of money or a multiple of the bonus amount (e.g. 10x) that players must wager to be allowed to withdraw any winnings won whilst using their bonus funds.

For example, if you claimed a $20 no deposit bonus from your online casino and the wagering requirement for this offer was x1, you would need to wager $20 of your own money to withdraw winnings won from your bonus.

