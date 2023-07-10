Ocean Casino Promo Code: Massive deposit match up for grabs - July 2023

The Ocean Casino promo code up for grabs to new customers in New Jersey is a 100% deposit match bonus on your first deposit worth up to $1,200. The Inquirer explains how to go about redeeming that welcome offer and more in this review page, including sign up instructions.

Ocean Casino Promo Code July 2023

More on your Ocean Casino Promo Code

What is the Ocean Casino Promo Code?

Like many of the best casino bonuses in the online casino industry, Ocean Casino models their welcome offer off of deposit matches. While you’ll occasionally come across casinos that offer no deposit bonuses such as FanDuel Casino, deposit match bonuses are the tried and true welcome offer.

Ocean Casino’s deposit match is higher than a lot of their bigger named competition, as they’ll match your first deposit as a new player up to $1,200 in full.

This is an incredibly generous welcome offer, as many casinos will only match your deposit at a 50% rate or to a lesser amount than $1,200. In order to use this offer, make sure you type in promo code WELCOME23 during sign-up.

In order to take advantage of Ocean Casino’s deposit match, you must deposit at least $50 into your account and reside in New Jersey.

If there’s a drawback to the Ocean Casino welcome bonus, it’s the wagering requirement your deposit matched bonus funds will have attached to them.

Ocean Casino has one of the higher wagering requirements we’ve seen in an online casino promo code, with players having seven days to meet the 25x wagering requirement needing to be met in order to withdraw your deposit matched bonus funds.

Ocean Casino Welcome Offer Synopsis

Ocean Casino Promo Code WELCOME23 Ocean Casino Welcome Offer Get a 100% Deposit Match Bonus up to $1,200! Ocean Casino T&C’s Enter Promo Code: WELCOME23. T&Cs Apply. Must be 21 or older and in the State of NJ to play. Gambling Problem? Call 1.800.GAMBLER.

How do I redeem my Ocean Casino NJ Bonus Code?

Click on the offer module directly above in order to start creating your Ocean online casino account Start signing up by entering and verifying your personal information such as name, age, and location Remember to type in promo code WELCOME23 when prompted for your Ocean Casino promo code Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions in full to make sure there’s no confusion on how it works In order to rake advantage of your deposit match welcome offer, you must deposit at least $50 into your account Whatever you deposit will be matched by Ocean Online Casino at a 100% rate up to $1,200 Your deposit match funds will be subject to a 25x wagering requirement You have seven days to meet your wagering requirements before your deposit match funds courteous of your welcome bonus expire

Ocean Casino Game Library Overlook

Slots

Unsurprisingly, slots make up the majority of the game selection Ocean online casino offers. But they don’t just have a good selection of slots to choose from; they have a great selection.

They have 41 Megaways slots, 23 Jackpot slots, and 43 Slingo games (think: bingo meets slots) to go along with the hundreds upon hundreds of standard slots.

Ocean Casino lets you filter games in many ways including by developer and by number of lines, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

Nearly all the best online casinos have a deep library of slots that are regularly being added to, and Ocean Casino follows this trend by having a stout library for their players.

Table Games

Ocean Casino continues their trend of being an excellent provider in online casino games by having a very deep catalogue of all kinds of table games for their players.

For starters, the amount of Blackjack games at your disposal is astonishing. Additionally, Roulette and Baccarat have a plethora of different variations to choose from.

You’ll also find unique casino games that aren’t available at every online casino, such as Casino Stud, DJ Wild, Top Card First Person, and Dragon Tiger First Person.

Overall, Ocean Online Casino’s selection of table games trumps that of many of the popular online casinos today such as FanDuel or BetMGM.

Live Dealer Games

Players who prefer playing live dealer games above all else will be happy to know Ocean Casino has a great selection of variants on this exciting new game type for you to choose from.

Standard live dealer games you’d expect at any online casino such as Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette are all represented, with some offering multiple formats.

Lightning Roulette, Slingshot Auto Roulette, and American Roulette make up their Roulette games. Blackjack has standard Blackjack, as well as Infinite, Free Bet, Speed, and Lightning Blackjack.

Poker is represented with Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em. Other games include Baccarat Speed, Football Studio Love, Craps, and Dream Catcher.

Ocean Casino Rewards Program

betOcean Online Rewards

Ocean Casino does have a rewards program for returning customers in the form of betOcean Online Rewards. The best part about this program is you don’t even have to opt-in to enroll in it.

This is because every cash wager you make on Ocean Casino online will earn you reward points on both web browser and mobile app alike.

Below are bullet points highlighting how much money you have to wager on Ocean Casino games to earn a loyalty point:

Slots: $10 Roulette: $20 Blackjack, live dealer, video poker: $30

It’s also important to note that Ocean Casino’s reward points reset every month, but your level of loyalty from the previous month doesn’t. Let’s use an example to help articulate this, as it can admittedly sound confusing.

Let’s say you earned 1,550 reward points in the month of July, which put you in the Gold tier of Ocean Casino’s rewards program. When Aug. 1 comes around, you’ll be back down to zero reward points, but you’ll remain in the Gold tier, meaning it’s easier for you to get level-appropriate rewards and comps for playing games.

You’ll have to earn 1,500 reward points in August in order to maintain your membership level. If on Sept. 1 you only have 300 reward points, your tier membership will decrease by one.

What tier you’re in will determine how many reward points you need to have in order to spend your points. Spending points can earn you $5 worth of bonus cash (and carries a 1x wagering requirement). Below is a list of the tiers and how many points are required.

betOcean Rewards Tiers

Blue: 0 reward points required to enter this tier & 1,200 reward points required to redeem $5 bonus cash Silver: 750 reward points required to enter this tier & 750 reward points required to redeem $5 bonus cash Gold: 1,500 reward points required to enter this tier & 500 reward points required to redeem $5 bonus cash Platinum: 4,500 reward points required to enter this tier & 400 reward points required to redeem $5 bonus cash Elite: Invitation required to enter this tier & 200 reward points required to redeem $5 bonus cash

Ocean Casino Promotions For Returning Customers

Ocean Casino does a good job of giving their returning customers promotions to take advantages of, whether they’re ones that give bonus spins, or whether they’re weekly or monthly leaderboards you can climb.

Many of Ocean Casino’s promotions change on a daily basis, so you’ll want to make sure you check them daily when you log-in to see what’s being offered.

In this piece, the Inquirer just focuses on regular promotions you can guarantee will routinely be available to utilize on a daily or weekly basis. Don’t forget to use your Ocean Casino NJ promo code (WELCOME23) for a new user bonus before you check out deals for returning bettors!

Fortune Wheel: Win up to $1,000 Every 8 Hours

This is a promotion Ocean Casino players can utilize ever day multiple times, where three spins per day on the house will be gifted to every player.

You can win up to $1,000 in casino site credit every eight hours when a spin is credited to your account for you to use on Fortune Wheel.

In order to utilize this promotion, you must have deposited at least $50 into your account within the last seven days and click “Collect” atop your screen. In this case, you won’t need an Ocean Casino NJ promo code to redeem the deal.

Super Slots of the Week

Every weekend, Ocean Casino takes a turn highlighting a few of their slots and making them their super slots of the week.

As a result of wagering $100 on any of these slots after opting-into this promotion, you’ll receive a $20 casino bonus.

Additionally, there’s an added bonus where if you wager $500+ on any slot both Saturday and Sunday, you’ll receive an extra $50 bonus.

Ocean Casino Mobile App Review

If there’s one major glowing area Ocean Casino can stand to improve on, it’s their mobile app. Their ratings on iOS and Android alike leave a lot to be desired, albeit the sample sizes on both platforms is relatively small.

In our experience, the Ocean Casino app is easy to navigate and is organized cleanly, which are among the most important things we value in a mobile casino app.

You can scroll to the left and right of Ocean Casino’s game library upon logging in and filter by live dealer games, slots, slingo, video poker and more. You can also filter games alphabetically and by the minimum or maximum lines.

Finding other features like promotions, leaderboards, Ocean Casino’s rewards program and more is also easy by using the menu on the bottom screen.

Ultimately, everyone’s experience with Ocean Casino’s mobile app is going to differ from one person to the next. But in our experience, this is an app that outperforms their ratings.

If you do find that you’re having issues with their mobile app on iOS, you can find the “Mobile Web” tab on the bottom menu of your screen to try playing on the Ocean Casino site instead.

Read the Inquirer’s guide to the best mobile casinos Apple App Store Rating: 2.4/5 stars out of 50 reviews (July 2023) Google Play Store Rating: 3.4/5 stars out of 148 reviews (July 2023)

Ocean Casino Customer Service Review

Phone Number 1-855-740-7097 (10am-10pm ET) Email Address support@oceanonlinecasino.com (10am-10pm ET) Live Chat Yes (10am-10pm ET)

Whereas many online casinos bypass having a phone number to contact in favor of live chat and email, Ocean Casino has all three options available to their players. Many of their phone representatives are actually at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, meaning you’re talking to a live human and not a chatbot.

Although they’re not available on a 24/7 basis, they’re reachable between the hours of 10am and 10pm ET every day, including weekends.

Another option you have to try and troubleshoot your issues is going to Ocean Casino’s FAQ page and see if your question is listed on any of their threads.

Ocean Casino Deposit and Withdrawal Review

An important feature in any online casino is having a wide scope of depositing and withdrawal methods available, and Ocean Casino has both of these.

Depositing

Anytime you make a deposit on Ocean Casino, you must deposit at least $10 into your account. This is a standard amount you’ll find at most of their competitors’ platforms.

There’s no transaction fees attached to making a deposit, with every method except wire transfer (Five to seven days) and PayNearMe (Within 30 minutes) making your funds available to be played right away.

Traditional methods you’d expect such as using a debit or credit card are applicable, as well as PayPal, a bank transfer, and cash at Ocean Casino’s physical location.

Finding where you need to go to deposit your funds is as easy as clicking your account balance on the top of your screen.

Withdrawing

Much of what was said about depositing funds into your Ocean Casino account holds true for the opposite of withdrawing funds from your account.

The minimum amount you must withdraw from your account is $10 and there’s no transaction fee charged as a result of your requesting a withdraw.

The main difference comes in how long it takes for your funds to be made available. All methods will take anywhere between one and seven days, while wire transfers are the guaranteed longest wait you’ll have at five to seven days.

With the exception of E-Check being an added withdrawal method, all of the same deposit methods will work for withdrawing.

The Final Word on Ocean Online Casino

Ultimately, New Jersey players can’t go wrong choosing Ocean Online Casino as long as they’re willing to live with the 25x wagering requirement that comes with the deposit match welcome offer.

That and the poor Ocean online casino app reviews are the biggest flaws to speak of with this casino. It should be noted, however, that many of the negative mobile app reviews stemmed from the 25x wagering requirement, not necessarily the product itself.

Outside of that wagering requirement, I found no other glaring issues with this casino that should prevent players from signing up with it.

In fact, the amount of positives far outweigh the negatives:

Ocean Online Casino’s live dealer and table game selection is stacked. Their deposit and withdrawal methods are better and deeper than a lot of what their competitors offer. Finally, their deposit bonus welcome offer that matches your first deposit of up to $1,200 rather than $1,000 is a nice extra touch that not every player will be able to fully utilize, but will be useful to some.

Answering Ocean Online Casino FAQs

Can I win real money playing Ocean Online Casino?

Yes, playing Ocean Casino online gives you the opportunity to win real money just like you would if you played other popular online casinos in the Garden State.

However, you can lose money just the same as you can win it. Thus, it’s important that you only deposit what you can afford and don’t chase losses when playing Ocean Casino or any online casino.

Can I deposit and withdraw from my online Ocean Casino account at Ocean Casino Resort NJ?

Yes, Ocean Casino gives players the ability to withdraw and deposit funds from and into their Ocean Casino online account by visiting the Atlantic City ocean casino resort cage.

When was Ocean online Casino launched in NJ?

Ocean Casino’s online product went live in July of 2018, which came one month after their Atlantic City location opened to the public.

What types of debit and credit cards does Ocean Online Casino accept?

There are many types of debit and credit cards players may want to use to deposit on Ocean Casino, only Visa and Mastercard or accepted at this time. +

