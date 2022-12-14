The Party Casino bonus code is one of the most generous offers you’ll will find, as it will give new players in New Jersey a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 plus 25 free spins.

Party Casino bonus code December 2022

What is the Party Casino bonus code?

Party Casino promo code None Party Casino welcome bonus 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + 25 Free Spins Party Casino T&C’s 21+, NJ Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

Digging in on the Party Casino welcome offer

Party Casino is one of the leading online casinos in New Jersey, and their welcome offer is one of the reasons why.

New customers who redeem the Party Casino NJ offer will receive a deposit match up to $1,000 plus 25 free spins. This welcome offer doesn’t require a promo code when signing-up, making it a quick process to be enrolled in.

However, there are some specific caveats and rules to discuss with these rewards.

Your 100% deposit match up to $1,000 will be matched in bonus dollars. Bonus dollars are subject to minimum wagering requirements on online casino games, so it’ll be important to research what the different guidelines are for different games.

Another rule to keep in mind is bonus dollars earned from Party Casino’s deposit match can’t be used on baccarat and roulette.

There are also exclusive rules for your 25 free spins. Those rules are that you can only use your free spins on the Starburst slot machine.

The final thing to keep in mind with this is that you’ll have 30 days to use your bonus dollars before they’re expired and void.

Guide on how you can claim your Party Casino bonus code

Click on the offer code above to begin the process of registering for your Party Casino account Type in and verify your personal information with Party Casino online You won’t be prompted for a promo code, as this offer is redeemable without one Read and agree to Party Casino’s terms and conditions Make your first deposit with the casino of at least $10 Your initial deposit will be 100% matched up to $1,000 in bonus dollars You’ll also receive 25 free spins which can be used exclusively on Starburst Your deposit match will expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash Deposit match bonus dollars can’t be used on baccarat and roulette. Bonus dollars are subject to minimum wagering requirements. Each game has different wagering requirements that can be found on the platform.

Promotions Party Casino offers for existing customers

End of year festival

With 2022 nearly over, Party Casino is running a promotion for existing customers where you can earn boosted offers and chances to win from big prize pools.

They have a $10K weekly pool, 25K monthly prize pool. and more limited time promotions you can opt-into for your chance at earning some big money before the start of the new year.

Game shows tournament

Every day, Party Casino hosts a game show daily tournament that allows users the chance to win a share of $500. As long as you opt-in to this promotion, you’ll be one of those users with a chance to win big.

You’ll earn promotional points throughout each tournament, and how many points you earned when each tournament ends is how much of the $500 prize you’ll take home.

Promotional points are earned from winning bets that can be placed during the tournament, with specific point totals being available for you to see in the offer’s terms and conditions.

Adventure beyond wonderland mystery bonus

Users who opt into this promotion will have the chance to earn a share of $500 cash each and every bonus round.

Opt into this promotion under the ‘Promos’ section of the Party Casino app or website. After you opt-in, wager at least $1 on ‘Adventure beyond wonderland live’ during any of the six bonus rounds that take place daily.

In each round, one player will win $500. This promotion will run through Dec. 18, 2022.

Higher bets do not increase your chances of winning a share of the bonus.

What is the Party Casino referral promotion?

Party Casino is one of the few online casinos on the market that don’t have a refer-a-friend promotion.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, given other online casinos in New Jersey such as Virgin Casino and Golden Nugget do offer referral promotions that can give additional bonuses for adding another customer to the platform.

Party Casino rewards program

VIP

The rewards program Party Casino has is a tiered loyalty system. What this means is the more points you collect, the higher of a tier you’ll become.

You raise your loyalty level by wagering money. The wagering requirements to redeem a point are as follows.

Betting $25 on slots machines will give you one point.

Betting $125 on roulette, video poker, or other table and live games will give you one point.

Betting $250 on blackjack will give you one point.

There are different loyalty levels that you earn by accumulating points. These levels are as follows.

Bronze is zero required points each month.

Silver is 50 required points each month.

Gold is 750 required points each month.

Palladium is 2000 required points each month.

To be a VIP, this is invite only, and Party Casino will monitor your account to see if you qualify to be deemed a VIP.

VIPs have many exclusive perks and rewards. You’ll be able to get quicker withdrawals, exclusive promotions, and your own personal VIP account manager.

That’s not all however, as you’ll also get 24/7 customer support, higher limits than you’d otherwise have on your deposits and withdraws, and invites to VIP events.

What game selection does Party Casino offer?

Party Casino’s game selection provides a lot of options for players to choose from regardless of what your game of choice is.

Their extensive game library is led by their slots machines, which total over 300 on Party Casino online. These slots games are regularly updated to add more and more. These slots machines also include lots of jackpot slots.

Party Casino’s user interphase make it easy for players to access both regular slots as well as jackpot slots. Users will also be able to easily access the online casino’s blackjack games by clicking on the tab at the top of their site.

Party Casino’s blackjack tables are extensive, with infinite blackjack, blackjack 16, and Greek blackjack being just a few of many blackjack variations offered by the online casino.

Live dealer games are also found aplenty with this online casino. Blackjack’s live dealer tables are found atop their blackjack section.

When it comes to other live dealer games like roulette and baccarat, these games are also found at the top of each respective section’s tab.

Ultimately, you’ll be able to find nearly any online casino game of your choice with Party Casino.

Even if they don’t have as many slots machines as some competitors, their variety of table games and live dealer games make up for it and offer a complete experience for players.

Reviewing customer service of Party Casino

Email Address support.nj@partycasino.com Phone Number +1 844-864-5295. Live Chat Yes

Unfortunately, Party Casino’s online casino doesn’t offer a 24/7 phone number players can contact.

Fortunately, their phone number is available between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If you need help from customer service during hours where you can’t leave a phone call, you can either use their email address or live chat to get in contact with a representative.

They have an email address that can be utilized, and their live chat can be found in Party Casino’s contact us section.

We should preface that reviews from users who’ve used Party Casino customer service leave a bit to be desired. But like any online review, you have to take each one on a case-by-case basis.

Party Casino finances

Party Casino is flexible with their customers in how they accept forms of payment, as well as how they allow you to withdraw funds from your account.

That said, there are more methods of available for deposit than there are for withdraw. Minimum deposits are $10 with Party Casino.

When it comes to how long it takes for your deposit to process, using a third party platform like Skrill or PayPal will be faster than if you deposit via your online banking with a debit card.

When withdrawing, you can only do so via online banking, a prepaid party card, Skrill’s VIP preferred withdrawal, or PayPal.

You can also request your funds be sent in the mail in the form of a check, but you’ll have a significantly longer wait time for that to arrive.

But when you’re depositing money, you can do so with other methods such as a GAMEON, VISA, Mastercard, or Discover card.

This online casino doesn’t charge you a fee for withdrawing your funds.

Party Casino also doesn’t state a limit as to how much you may withdraw at one given time.

Party Casino pros and cons list

Pros

Their welcome offer match amount is generous and more than a lot of names in the online casino industry.

Their selection of live dealer games and table games as a whole are incredibly impressive and deep, offering players every kind of game they can desire.

They have a versatile number of ways you can deposit and withdraw funds to and from your online casino account.

Their tiered rewards program system is easy to understand and not overboard in terms of how much you have to deposit to level up.

Their app has received good reviews on the Apple Store.

Their user interphase is inviting, colorful, and easy to navigate+.

Cons

Their selection of promotions for existing customers leaves a bit to be desired.

The lack of a refer-a-friend promotion is shocking given the trends of the industry.

The rules and restrictions Party Casino places on bonus dollars earned through their welcome offer limit you in how you can use them.

They have poor customer service reviews.

Party Casino mobile app

The Party Casino mobile app is a very well reviewed app that easily lets you see all the Party Casino games you have to choose from. You can also get exclusive games through the Party Casino app.

The app itself is incredibly small in size, with you only needing 27.4 MB available on your iPhone in order to download it. Your iOS needs to be 11.0 or higher on apple devices.

Overall, we can strongly encourage the Party Casino mobile app to players looking for another way to use the platform other than just their desktop site.

If you’re still unsure if their mobile app is for you, you can see the Party Casino review numbers from users below.

4.7/5 star ratings from 1.8K reviews on Apple Store (December 2022)

4.1/5 star ratings from 275 reviews on Google Play Store (December 2022)

Party Casino FAQs

When was Party Casino founded?

Party Casino has been around for a very long time in different iterations. They were founded in 1997, and were just an extension of PartyPoker, one of the first poker sites on the web.

In 2006, they were renamed to Party Casino and reintroduced with a new and improved user interphase. In 2017, they once again introduced a new layout with updated software after GVC Holdings acquired them.

Fast forward to present day, and they’re one of the most popular and reliable online casinos in New Jersey and the USA as a whole. Time will tell whether or not they’ll expand across the country, or if they’ll keep to New Jersey.

Can I trust Party Casino to be safe?

Yes, Party Casino can fully be trusted with all of your private information. They have a section dedicated to answering this question in an ‘About Us’ page, confirming they’re as secure as any online casino out there.

To summarize their website’s information, Party Casino uses 128-bit encryption. Their software is provided by Thawte Security, a name that’s received marvelous reviews online for being affective.

What’s the minimum online betting age in New Jersey?

In New Jersey, the legal betting age is 21. If you’re under 21, Party Casino will find out, and serious repercussions could occur.

Party Casino takes every step possible to ensure underage betting doesn’t occur, as they’re the ones who could receive a brunt of the consequences in addition to those who break the law.

What is Party Casino’s tolerance for cheaters?

Party Casino unsurprisingly has no tolerance for any form of cheating or collusion. Anyone found committing fraud will be promptly banned from Party Casino.

They’re actively on the prow for those who could be taking advantage of the system by performing random log-file reviews and security checks to make sure nobody can cheat the system.

On their website, they have a section that goes in detail answering this question if you have any further concerns over this issue.

Will my Party Casino winnings be subject to taxation?

Yes, money you win with any online casino must be included on your annual taxes. Therefore, it’s important to track your results throughout each calendar year.

Of course, with any form of taxation comes some uncertainties. Any specific questions you may have regarding gambling taxation can be found on the IRS’ website.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.