If you’ve ever caught yourself asking, “How do I know my sportsbook promo code bonus was applied to my account?” you’re not alone. That question is a commonly asked one by new sports bettors who are redeeming promo codes for the first time, because it’s not always apparent that a bonus has been activated.

The truth is, most don’t display that you’ve activated a “first bet offer” from a book like Caesars Sportsbook or “no sweat first bet” from FanDuel. Fortunately, even if you didn’t enter a promo code, you’re still eligible, and your first wager on the platform will get this treatment no matter what. It just gets applied to your first bet on the platform — you don’t get to choose which bet gets this “insurance.”

For other offers, like a “bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets” from BetMGM, you’ll see the bonus bets in your bet slip/account balance right away.

What do you see after registering for your sportsbook promo code?

The most common type of welcome bonus offered by some of the best sports betting sites are ones that offer your first bet’s stake back as bet credits or bonus bets if your first bet up to a certain amount loses. The amount your first bet can be up to differs from sportsbook to sportsbook.

After signing up, you’d expect to see your welcome offer’s amount show up in your account balance as “$1,000 no sweat first bet” or something of the like. For example, if you sign up with FanDuel, you’d expect to see $1,000 (or however much their welcome offer is at the time).

However, sportsbooks don’t make that the case. Instead, you have to trust that you’ve completed all the registration steps and place your first bet. It’s after your first bet settles in either a win or loss that you’ll see your account balance update.

If you win your bet, your first bet’s stake along with your winnings will be seen in your account balance and be available to withdraw. If your bet loses, that’s when your stake will be refunded in either bet credits or bonus bets.

How bonus bets and bet credits work

Bet credits and bonus bets are a sportsbook’s way of compensating your first bet’s stake if it loses. They’re similar to an “in-store” or “in-game” currency, as they can’t be withdrawn for cash.

Instead, you can use your bet credits or bonus bets on your sportsbook’s betting markets. Winnings that come from using these bets can be redeemed.

Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions before finishing the registration process to make sure you understand what limitations may be in place on how you can wager your bonus bets or bet credits.

