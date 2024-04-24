A Complete Guide to Online Casino Terms and Conditions

Online casino terms and conditions aren’t just there for decoration—the tiny print that seems to go on and on as you scroll guides how you can use these gambling platforms.

If you fail to comply, you might face consequences such as not being able to take advantage of bonuses or withdraw your winnings.

Learn more about these terms and conditions so you can better understand the rules and stay in good standing with your preferred online casinos.

More on Online Casino Terms and Conditions

General Online Casino Rules

General online casino rules have to do with WHO can play on these platforms. Players must meet the below conditions to be eligible:

Legal Gambling Age: You must be at least 21 years of age to play at online casino platforms. Legal State: You must play in a state where online gambling is live and legal. You don’t necessarily have to be a resident of a legal state to play, but you must be physically present in an eligible state even if you’re just passing through. Online casinos are currently only legal in seven states—Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia. As gambling legislation continues to gain traction across the country, more states will permit the practice.

Casino Bonus Limitations

In this section, we look at the various limitations casino sites place on their bonuses. Understanding the terms can help you turn bonus money into withdrawable cash.

Minimum Deposit Amounts

In many cases, the best online casinos don’t just give away bonus money—they require players to make a minimum qualifying deposit. Check the minimum amount you must fund your account with and choose a compatible deposit method to do so.

Bonus Time Limits

Casino sites often place time limits on bonuses, meaning if you aren’t quick enough, you’ll be SOL.

Determine how long you have to act after making your new account. For instance, a casino might require players to deposit within a certain timeframe to qualify for a deposit match.

Once you receive your bonus, you may have a specified amount of time to use the funds and meet all wagering requirements. Expiration periods are typically around seven to 14 days, but free spins might have shorter time limits such as 24 hours.

Casinos likely have these limits in place to encourage users to play as soon as possible. Regardless of the method behind the madness, those who dilly-dally will lose out.

Wagering Requirements

Bonuses will almost always come with wagering requirements or playthrough requirements that must be met to withdraw any associated winnings. A playthrough requirement represents the number of times you must wager the bonus amount before your winnings are available for you to withdraw.

For example, if you see a welcome bonus worth $500 with x20 wagering requirements, you must wager $10,000 before you can cash out any winnings. Some lofty wagering requirements can make an enticing bonus difficult to cash out, while others are very lenient and only require you to wager through your bonus once.

Payment Options That Aren’t Accepted

Online casinos sometimes restrict certain payment methods when it comes to making deposits to activate a bonus. You might be unable to use methods like e-wallets with Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard often ineligible for qualifying bonus deposits

The reason? They can contradict Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations as they can be more anonymous, making it tricky for casinos to verify your identity when signing up. Bank accounts and debit cards are a lot easier for sites to authenticate, so you might have to use one of these methods when claiming your signup bonus.

Bet Limits and Win Limits

Bet limits are used to stop players from meeting wagering requirements too quickly by placing large single bets. As for win limits, there may be a cap on the total amount you can win from any bonus. If you win more than the withdrawal limit, you won’t be able to cash it out.

Deposit and No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses don’t require you to wager or even deposit any of your bankroll, but you still have to meet various requirements to withdraw any associated winnings. A deposit bonus requires an eligible minimum deposit to activate and can come in the form of free spins, bonus money, or cashback deals.

Taxes and Fees

Online casinos can implement fees when it comes to making deposits or withdrawals which you may not be aware of until it’s too late. Players also have to pay income tax on gambling winnings, with tax forms often provided by online casinos. So even if you strike gold on a slot with online casino bonuses, know that you’ll have to set some aside when tax season rolls around.

Game Contribution and Restricted Games

Online casinos include the percentage that different games contribute towards the wagering requirements of a bonus. Slots, keno, and other non-table games usually contribute 100%, but table games such as blackjack and roulette tend to only pull their weight by around 10%.

If you are trying to meet meaty wagering requirements, it can slow you down when playing casino games with a low contribution. Take this observation as a sign to play the games that offer the highest contribution. Some games may not even contribute anything and therefore should be avoided completely until you’ve already claimed your online casino bonuses.

Note that free spins are often only eligible on certain specified slot games. You may have to play a game of the week to trigger bonus money or a free spins bonus.

What Happens If You Don’t Follow a Casino’s Terms and Conditions?

If you don’t follow the rules of an online casino, trouble will ensue. You’ll run the risk of your winnings from online casino bonuses being held or forfeited. Operators might even reserve the right to close your account.

Other Casino Terms and Conditions

Players must also be aware of other casino terms and conditions such as only using one account per operator. You can play at multiple operators, but don’t try to collect the same online casino bonuses across different accounts.

Additionally, players must not be on a self-exclusion list to gamble online and usually have to use a previous deposit method to make a withdrawal.

Loyalty Programs

Casinos often run loyalty programs and VIP clubs to incentivize players to play more frequently, rewarding them with a range of benefits including bonus cash, exclusive offers, and even trips. Operators often have tiered levels that players can advance through by earning loyalty points from their wagers.

Players must be aware of the terms and conditions of these programs which include understanding the process for earning and redeeming points. You’ll also want to be aware of any restrictions that come with the rewards.

States With Legal Online Casinos

Not sure where you even have to worry about online casinos’ terms and conditions? Here’s some info on the seven states that permit legal online casino gambling:

Connecticut: May 2021 saw Governor Ned Lamont sign legislation officially legalizing online casino gaming, poker, and sports betting in Connecticut. Delaware: While Delaware was one of the first states to legalize iGaming back in 2013, there are only a few online casinos for the state’s residents. All are overseen by the Delaware Lottery. Michigan: Online casino gaming was legalized when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation in December 2019, although the coronavirus pandemic delayed sites from going live until early 2023. New Jersey: Online casino sites were given the green light to operate in the Garden State back in 2013 with over 30 platforms currently live including some of the industry’s biggest brands. Pennsylvania: Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill in October 2017 legalizing online gambling in the Keystone State, with the first wave of operators going live two years later. Rhode Island: Rhode Island approved iGaming legislation back in June 2023 with Bally’s being the first operator to launch in early March 2024. West Virginia: Online casino gambling passed into law in 2019, a year after the state legalized online sports betting.

How to Find the Best Online Casino Apps

Below is the step-by-step process you can follow to download online casino apps to your mobile phone and find any relevant terms and conditions.

Search for your preferred app on the Apple App Store for iPad and iPhone users or on the Google Play Store for Android users. Download the app and accept any necessary terms. Create an account by providing your personal details, claiming a casino bonus, and accepting the bonus’s terms. You may need to expand the page to see all terms and conditions. Meet the minimum deposit amount (if necessary) and comply with wagering requirements so you can cash out any casino bonuses.

How to Use a Casino’s Terms and Conditions to Gamble Safely

A casino’s terms and conditions can help keep you safe when gambling online—here’s how to use them to your advantage:

Only Claim Bonuses From Legal Sites

We recommend that you avoid dodgy illegal offshore casinos that will often hide their terms and conditions or apply strange or unrealistic demands to their bonuses. You should always play at legal online casino sites that are fully licensed by governing bodies in the state you are in (such as the Michigan Gaming Control Board in the Wolverine State). If you are not in a state offering legal online casino play, you may be able to find welcome bonuses from sweepstakes casinos that offer cash prizes.

Be Strategic About Gameplay

Games with low percentage contributions towards wagering requirements are not a good option to use when trying to play through a bonus. Examine the terms and conditions carefully and pick games that contribute as close to 100% as possible, with slots usually being good contenders.

Also, don’t get sucked in by huge welcome bonuses that come with tricky wagering requirements or restrictive conditions as you may not end up being able to withdraw any winnings you make.

Use a Bonus to Test a Casino

What’s great about bonuses is that they give players extra reasons to try out new online casino sites. When you are using your online casino bonus, check out all the different elements of the site so you have a good idea of what it is like to be a regular player. Items on your checklist should include customer support, loyalty programs, and straightforward terms and conditions. The best will be easy to comprehend and, above all, fair and honest.

Play One Bonus at a Time

Because of the terms and conditions we have mentioned above including wagering requirements and time limits, we recommend you only play one bonus at a time or otherwise run the risk of failing to meet bonus requirements and forfeiting any bonus cash. You may see multiple deals and be inclined to redeem them all at once but the best option is playing one at a time so you can complete all the requirements and cash out your winnings.

Practice Responsible Gambling

Even if you are playing a no-deposit bonus at an online casino, you must practice responsible gambling to keep yourself safe. Online casino apps will offer a range of tools such as deposit limits and time limits. You can even self-exclude yourself if you are concerned about your gambling habits. Casinos also provide links to self-help organizations that treat players suffering from problem gambling and gambling addiction.

FAQs About Online Casinos Terms & Conditions

If you want to learn more about online casino terms and conditions and the best ways to play at your favorite sites, read these common questions and answers.

Can online casinos hold your winnings?

Online casino sites can refuse withdrawals if you fail to meet their terms and conditions of play. Be aware of all the site’s rules so you keep your account in good standing and remain eligible for withdrawals.

What do online casino terms and conditions mean for bonus offers?

Online casino bonuses come with several terms and conditions that must be met for you to withdraw any associated winnings. T&Cs include minimum deposits, wagering requirements, time limits, ineligible payment options, bet limits, win limits, and game contribution percentages.

What happens if an online casino won’t pay?

If you win at an online casino that won’t pay out to your account, the first thing you should do is contact the customer support team to report the issue. Your missing payment could’ve been an honest error, but if the casino still refuses to pay up, it’s time for more drastic action. Playing on a licensed site means you have consumer protections on your side and can file a complaint with the casino’s licensing authority.

Do online casino terms and conditions cover taxes?

Terms and conditions usually don’t mention taxes on your winnings, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to pay them. You must report all the money you win from gambling, regardless of the amount or source.

What happens if you keep winning at an online casino?

As long as you play responsibly and follow the rules, you should be allowed to continue playing at an online casino even if you keep winning.

