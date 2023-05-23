Unibet Casino NJ: 5 Features That Make the Revamped App Worth Downloading

Unibet, a renowned brand in Europe, has now revamped its Unibet Casino New Jersey app to compete in the thriving-yet-competitive United States market. The newly launched casino app introduces significant enhancements in two main categories: bonuses and user experience/navigation, arguably the two most important aspects of any online gambling product.

Let’s explore five compelling reasons why you should give Unibet’s revamped casino app a try.

Cash Slot Tournaments

Unibet now offers slot tournaments where you can participate by playing certain slots over a pre-determined period of time. If you achieve the highest aggregate win among all participants in the tournament, you’ll receive additional bonus bets.

Since Unibet is actively seeking new users for its platform, these tournaments have a limited number of participants, giving you an excellent chance to win extra cash.

For example, by opting into playing four different slot games over a 24-hour stretch, you could win $100 in bonus bets if your win amount is higher than that of any other user.

Increased Bonus Spins

Who can resist the allure of bonus spins? Unibet aims to provide more bonuses to existing users in both sports and casino domains. Casino players can enjoy additional bonus spins, including:

5-25 bonus spins on selected slots. A new bonus mechanism offering a $20 casino bonus when you wager $20 on any live casino game. Wager $20+ on a live dealer game and get a $10 Live Second Chance Bet to use at the sportsbook

These bonuses grant you more opportunities to spin the reels, make no-sweat sports bets from casino games, and even receive bonus chips and the option to purchase boosts.

Personalized “For You” Section

Even the best online casinos sometimes overwhelm players with a vast selection of games and tables, including numerous slots, various types of blackjack and roulette, and even unfamiliar games like baccarat.

Unibet simplifies your game selection process with a new ‘For You’ section, which suggests games that align with your criteria. The section streamlines your gaming experience, making it more enjoyable and tailored to your tastes.

Transparent Slot Stats on the Home Screen

Loading times for each game can be frustrating when playing online casinos, as operators employ multiple third-party slot providers to power their games that often take a long time to load. Many users get frustrated after loading a game when they discover it doesn’t match their preferences.

Unibet addresses this issue by displaying key information right on the home screen. You can now see the Return to Player (RTP) percentage (out of 100%) and volatility rating (on a scale of 1-5) for each slot. This allows you to quickly identify games that align with your preferences, avoiding the need to load games that may not interest you.

Additionally, Unibet provides live game previews, jackpot counters, and win lines in other prominent placements before entering a game, enhancing your decision-making process.

Game Saving & Recently Played Games

Unibet has significantly improved the discoverability of games by introducing a few essential features alongside its personalized “For You” section. The platform now enables you to save your favorite games, ensuring they remain easily accessible at the top of your list.

Moreover, Unibet introduces sections dedicated to “recently played” and “continue playing,” allowing you to swiftly jump back into gameplay without the need to search for your preferred games.

Unibet’s revamped casino app offers a wide range of benefits, including personalized recommendations, exciting tournaments, increased bonus spins, transparent slot stats, and enhanced game discoverability.

Experience the thrill of Unibet’s enhanced casino app and elevate your gaming adventure in New Jersey.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.