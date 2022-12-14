Inquirer readers can redeem their Virgin Casino promo code to get up to $100 real cash back by following the steps we have written out below in our December 2022 guide.

Virgin casino promo code December 2022

More on the Virgin Casino promo code

What is the Virgin Casino bonus code?

Virgin Casino Promo Code No Code Virgin Casino Welcome Offer Get up to $100 Real Cash Back Virgin Casino Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+, NJ Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

Virgin Casino welcome bonus explained

Your Virgin online casino welcome bonus will track your net losses throughout the first seven following the registration of your account. You can then get up to $100 of those net losses back in real cash following the seven day countdown concluding.

After you sign-up for your Virgin Casino account and make your initial deposit, place your first wager. That wager starts a timer where your net losses over the next seven days will be tabulated.

Following that seven day timer, you’ll be able to get as much as $100 of your net losses back into your account.

Whence those funds are in your account, you can use them on the casino or withdraw that amount in cash. If you do wish to withdraw it in cash, the casino’s $10 minimum withdraw policy will be in affect.

There’s no Virgin Casino promo code needed for you to enter in order to be enrolled in this welcome offer.

Steps to claim your Virgin Casino promo code

Click the link above to be sent to Virgin Casino’s sign-up page Enter and verify your personal information No Virgin Casino promo code is needed when signing-up for your account Read Virgin Casino’s terms and conditions in full Make your initial deposit of $10+ Placing your first wager will initiate a countdown where your net losses throughout the next seven days are added up Following the seven day mark, your net losses up to $100 will be credited back to your account These funds are able to be withdrawn for real cash, but you must withdraw at least $10 Making a withdraw before your seven days have expired will void your welcome offer and make it so you can’t get up to $100 back in cash

What is the Virgin Casino rewards program?

Virgin Casino’s rewards program gives you the title of a VIP. Being a VIP comes with exclusive perks that include bonuses and promotions.

Their VIP’s receive some of the best treatment of any online casino VIP’s out there.

Virgin Casino players receive discounts on luxury events, including vacations, weekend getaways, and dinners.

Virgin Casino VIP’s will also be able to earn a bigger referral bonus for their friends by reaching this status. If you’re referred by a VIP, you’ll receive double the traditional refer a friend bonus.

In order to become a VIP, Virgin Casino will notify you when you’ve reached VIP status. You can also become a VIP with Virgin Casino by emailing VIP@virgincasino.com with proof of you being a VIP at another online casino.

Following that, a VIP host will give you your one-month complimentary membership.

Virgin Casino promotions for existing customers

Virgin Casino does a good job at having some sort of promotion for their customers at all times. Some of their promotions update on a daily basis, while some are around for a month at a time.

They offer promotions for casino rewards, as well as tangible real life rewards. Regardless of what promotions you may find on their online casino, the Inquirer has them all here for you to look at.

Daily free games

Virgin Casino customers can choose one of Virgin Casino’s daily free games and play it in an attempt to earn free spins for specific games on the platform.

Whence you choose which free game you want to play, you’re locked into that game until the following Monday. You can only play your game once per day.

The more you play each week, the more chances you have to win free spins for their dedicated online slots machines, as there’s no guarantee you’ll win free spins with this promotion.

Users will also have the chance to win free spins during their monthly special game, which occurs on the last day of each month. You must play your chosen daily game on the last day of the month to play in the monthly game.

Virgin adventures

Virgin Casino is giving away an astonishing offer with this online casino promotion. Players can put their name in consideration for being selected to win a $2,000 trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In order to insert your name into this drawing, you must wager $100. Each time you wager $100, your name will receive one entry into the prize draw. You may earn up to five entires per day before their limit kicks in.

This promotion runs through Jan. 2, 2023. The winner will be notified with their payout the following day.

Of all the NJ online casinos out there, this is easily the best reward up for grabs on the market currently.

Virgin Casino referral promotions

Spread the word and get $50

Virgin Casino will give existing customers $50 for referring someone to the platform. The steps to receiving this bonus aren’t difficult and are as follows.

Begin by telling your referral your username or email. They’ll need that information when they sign-up for their account.

When they’re signing up, they can insert that information in the ‘Referred by a Friend’ section. That’s how Virgin Casino will know who to credit with the $50.

After your friend makes an initial deposit of $10+ and makes their first wager, they’ll receive $10 in bonus money. That’s when you’ll receive your $50 in free bonus money as well.

Virgin Casino has among the most generous limits with their referral program, as you can earn as much as $2,500 in bonus money each year. That means you can refer as many as 50 people.

Virgin Casino games selection

Virgin Casino has a very nice selection of online casino games. Their slots selection make up a fairly significant portion of their library, which is the case at just about any online casino.

Their library has nearly 300 machines to choose from. While that may not be as much as some other casinos who have almost or more than 1,000, it’s still a big enough number to keep you entertained for awhile. This number should continue to grow as time goes on.

Virgin Casino also puts a strong emphasis on bingo, giving it its own tab at the top of their site where different types of games are found. They have a large selection of different types of bingo you can choose from, something not every online casino puts an emphasis on.

They also have any type of card game you can find, although you can only access them through the ‘All Games’ tab, as they don’t have a dedicated tab to themselves.

These games include different styles of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. They also have live tables for blackjack, poker, and any other table game you can search for.

Ultimately, their selection of slots is much less than their competition, but they make up for it by having a large selection of other games. The only thing they could improve on in that area is making table and live games easier to access through their menus.

Virgin Casino deposits and withdrawals

Virgin Casino does their best to see your withdraw request as soon as they can. Their terms and condition claim to do their best to authorize your withdraw request within 24 hours of your submission.

A $10 minimum withdraw amount is in place, meaning you can’t take out any less than that amount. You also can’t withdraw if you have an outstanding verification request. The maximum amount you’re allowed to withdraw is $250,000.

You have multiple methods of deposit available with Virgin Casino. You can deposit funds with ApplePay, PayPal, a Mastercard, or a VISA debit card. You can’t deposit with a credit card.

Withdrawing to your bank account or PayPal account will typically only take one to two days to clear and be deposited.

You can also request a physical check if you’d prefer, but you could have to wait as long as seven to ten business days for it to arrive in the mail.

Virgin Casino also generously doesn’t charge you a fee for withdrawing your funds.

Virgin Casino customer service review

Phone Number 844-737-7616 Email Address support@virgincasino.com Live Chat Found in Virgin Casino app and is available 24/7

When you’re looking for a reliable online casino, you’ll want a great customer service experience to rely on in the case of a question or an emergency arising.

All the best online casinos have an email address and phone number you can reach 24/7. Their phone number isn’t reliable on a 24/7 basis, but is available for you to use between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

However, they make up for it by at least giving you 24/7 customer service options with their email address and live chat.

How you decide to go about getting the answers you seek is up to you. But the good news is you have three different options to choose from.

Virgin Casino pros and cons

Pros

Virgin Casino rewards their VIPs incredibly well with their rewards.

There’s a plethora of table games and live dealer games for players.

Their mobile app is well designed and has marvelous reviews.

Their customer service is reliable and offer multiple ways of reaching them.

Their welcome offer lets you withdraw your net losses in real cash.

Cons

While their welcome offer is unique in that you can withdraw up to $100 in real cash, there are competitors offering more competitive welcome offers.

Their layout could make it easier to find table games and live dealer games.

They’re only available to residents in New Jersey as of December 2022.

Virgin Casino app review

The Virgin Casino app has a similar layout to the website. It’s not too hard to navigate, although you do have to look a bit harder when finding tables games just as you would on the website.

Other than that though, the app has received great reviews, with lots of comments confirming the legitimacy of the app and how good the live chat customer service is.

In order to download the app on iOS, you have to be updated to iOS 13 or later and have 211.6 MB available on your phone.

App Store Rating - 4.5/5 from 4.2K ratings (December 2022)

Virgin Casino FAQs

Does Virgin Casino offer a deposit bonus code?

No, Virgin Casino doesn’t have a welcome offer or a bonus code for users to get a deposit match. There are other online casinos who do have a deposit match bonus code, but Virgin Casino isn’t one of them.

You can only redeem Virgin Casino’s welcome offer to get up to $100 in cash. That welcome offer is unique because few casinos let you withdraw funds earned by a net loss in real cash.

Is Virgin Casino only available in New Jersey?

Yes, Virgin Casino is only available in The Garden State. They’ve been up and running in the state since Jan. 24, 2014, when the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement permitted it to go live.

It’s hard to say whether they plan on expanding outside of the state, as they’ve had almost a decade to do so. But currently, only new Jersey residents can use one of the leading online casinos.

Is Virgin Casino safe?

Yes, Virgin Casino was approved by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which is a reputable entity. If Virgin Casino was found unsafe for whatever reason, they wouldn’t have gotten licensed.

You can use the fact that their website has been up and running since 2014 as further validation for them being a reputable and trustworthy name in the casino industry.

How old do I have to be to wager on Virgin Casino online?

In order to wager on Virgin Casino online, you must be 21 years old or older. Different states have different laws dictating how old you must be. But in the state of New Jersey, you must be 21.

Is Virgin Casino online rigged?

No, while it’s a perfectly legitimate and fair question to raise with any online casino, this online casino is one you can fully entrust to be fair and legitimate to all players.

With them being regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, they aren’t able to get away with rigging anything if they wish to keep their license.

You can also tell they’re a legitimate online casino by the reviews users have left. No matter where you look, Virgin Casino has earned favorable reviews from players, which is a sign they don’t rig games.

