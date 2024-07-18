Robert MacIntyre among best live betting picks to win the 2024 Open Championship

Round 1 of the Open Championship was exactly what golf fans want to see at this particular tournament.

Scoring is supposed to be tough at the British Open and that’s exactly what we saw on Thursday with roughly two-thirds of the field sitting over par after 18 holes of golf.

Longshot Daniel Brown is the leader at 6-under after Round 1, but this course can turn a score like that on its head in a hurry. The ripple effect of such a brutal opening round of golf is that it keeps so many players within shouting distance of the top of the leaderboard. Close to half the field was sitting between 2-over and 2-under par after Thursday.

That makes for great live-betting opportunities as we will likely see this leaderboard shuffle quite a bit over the next three days at Royal Troon.

Open Championship live bets

Robert MacIntyre (+6500, FanDuel)

Sitting at 1-over par and seven shots back of the leader, Robert MacIntyre is still in this thing considering his current form. The winner of last week’s Scottish Open and the Canadian Open at the end of May, MacIntyre has two wins in his last five outings. His form, experience in these conditions and ability to excel on links-style courses makes him a viable option to not only hang around this leaderboard, but to also make a surge.

» READ MORE: Victor Perez among players to back as a first-round leader at the 2024 Open Championship

Mackenzie Hughes (+8000, FanDuel)

The Open Championship often comes down to which player can bail himself out of trouble with his short game and Hughes has the toolkit to do just that. The Canadian may not have the most power or ability, but he’s a wizard on and around the greens and that could end up what keeps him in contention in Scotland this weekend. Hughes is sitting at 2-under after 18 holes and is flying under the radar a bit.

Matt Wallace (+11000, FanDuel)

He can be a frustrating player to back because of his volatility, but Matt Wallace is built for these conditions. The Englishman showed that on Thursday by posting a 1-under on a morning where most of the field struggled. Sitting five shots back of the lead after Round 1, Wallace is absolutely worth a gamble at triple-digit odds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.