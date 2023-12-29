Bet the ‘under’ when Oregon State and Notre Dame meet in Friday’s Sun Bowl

Handicapping the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is a grind.

This is probably the bowl most affected by portal and opt-out activity. At the time of writing, 18 combined starters for Oregon State and Notre Dame are either in the portal or opting out.

And that may not be the final count.

Also, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State job, and defensive coordinator Trent Bay won’t be with the team in El Paso.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerard Parker took the head coaching job at Troy and won’t be available for the bowl.

What a mess – a mess truly fit for Tony the Tiger.

But with chaos comes opportunity, and I think the betting opportunity comes on the total.

How is either team going to score without any playmakers?

Oregon State vs Notre Dame Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Oregon State Spread +6.5 (-110) Moneyline +180 Total o41.5 (-110) Team Notre Dame Spread -6.5 (-110) Moneyline -225 Total u41.5 (-110)

(Via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Oregon State vs Notre Dame prediction: Analysis

(2 p.m. ET, CBS)

Let’s attempt to recap the portal and opt-out losses for both teams.

Starting with Oregon State:

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Backup quarterback Aiden Chiles Starting wide receiver Anthony Gould Starting tight end Jack Velling Backup tight end Jake Overman Starting wide receiver Anthony Gould Starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga Starting linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Starting safety Akili Arnold Starting cornerback Jermod McCoy Starting kicker Atticus Sappington

To make matters worse, stud running back Damien Martinez – likely the Beavers’ most important player after rushing for 1,200 yards – is doubtful to play in the bowl after getting arrested.

Meanwhile, starting left tackle Joshua Gray and guard Heneli Bloomfield were injured for the regular-season finale and could miss this one.

Crazy.

Let’s move on to Notre Dame:

Starting quarterback Sam Hartman Starting running back Audric Estime Starting wide receiver Rico Flores Starting wide receiver Tobias Merriweather Starting wide receiver Chris Tyree Starting right tackle Blake Fisher Starting left tackle Joe Alt (All-American) Starting cornerback Cam Hart Starting cornerback Thomas Harper

If you include some backups and depth receivers, Notre Dame will be without 11 of its top 12 offensive players by snap count in the Sun Bowl.

Unreal.

Both squads suffered impossibly heavy losses on offense. However, both squads have most of their defensive starters available – or at least enough to stop two third-string offensive attacks.

These are two rock-solid defenses, especially Notre Dame, which finished fourth nationally in EPA per Play allowed. The Fighting Irish will still have Nagurski award-winning safety Xavier Watts available, stud defensive tackle Howard Cross is back for another year, and the two will play essential roles in stopping Oregon State’s rush-first attack.

That said, Oregon State still has seven of its top 10 tacklers available from a unit that ranked top-50 nationally in EPA per Play allowed. The Beavers rank 36th nationally in Rush PPA per Play allowed, and I expect the Irish to attempt to establish the run behind backup running back Jeremiyah Love.

Regardless, I wouldn’t be surprised if this game ended 3-0. Neither team has a single offensive play-maker on the field or a single offensive play-caller on the sideline, and both will try to establish a slow-paced, clock-draining, rush-first attack.

Ultimately, I believe each defense should shut down two severely stripped-down offenses.

I’ll happily take the Under, but this is also a game where you can target some weird alternate Under props – for example, neither team to score a touchdown.

I have no idea how anybody finds the endzone in this ugly, gross, impossible-to-handicap Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Oregon State vs Notre Dame Pick

Under 41.5 (-110) at BetMGM | Play to Under 40 (-110)

