Smash the point total ‘under’ when Oregon and Washington meet again in the Pac-12 title game

Friday night kicks off the start of Championship Week with a Las Vegas-worthy heavyweight showdown between No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line as well as the crowning of the final Pac-12 (as we know it) champion.

Trending in opposite directions, these two teams met in Seattle in Week 7, with the Huskies pulling out a three-point victory. But so much has changed for both of these high-powered teams since, and the spread in Friday night’s contest reflects it.

Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 championship prediction: Analysis

Since that game, the Ducks haven’t lost. In fact, they beat all six opponents by double digits.

The undefeated Huskies, on the other hand, haven’t beaten anyone in the last five weeks by more than 10 points. In fact, their average margin of victory over that stretch is 6.2 points. That number shrinks to 2.5 points over the last two games.

Oregon opened up as a 7.5-point favorite and now sits at -9.5 at most books. The edge goes to Washington at that number, but the real betting value for this game lies with the total.

In Week 7, Oregon and Washington combined for 84 pass attempts, ignoring their ground games for the most part.

The Ducks have found success in the second half of the season with designed runs for quarterback Bo Nix, who has also taken advantage of scramble opportunities as well.

The Huskies have a poor rush defense (130th in broken tackles allowed), and no doubt the Ducks will try to exploit it with both Nix and running back Mar’Keise (Bucky) Irving, chewing up the clock and trying to keep Washington’s explosive offense off the field.

And Washington could attempt a similar approach by utilizing Dillon Johnson in an attempt to keep Nix and Irving on the sideline. The Huskies possessed the ball for only 25 minutes in the Week 7 matchup.

While these teams are capable of putting up 50 points, neither will want to get into a track meet, which should keep the total down. Using Johnson more often, the Huskies have kept their game totals under 64 points in each of their last three games, and under 45 the last two.

Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 championship prediction: Pick

Pick: Under 65.5 (play to 64) via FanDuel

