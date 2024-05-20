Tyrese Haliburton’s three point prop among best bets for ECF between Pacers and Celtics

After a 64-18 regular season and clinching the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed by 14 games, the Boston Celtics have stormed through the playoffs, winning both of their series, 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Pacers survived a back-and-forth series against the Knicks after taking advantage of an injured Bucks team in the first round.

The Celtics are overwhelming favorites in the Eastern Conference Finals, which begin Tuesday in Boston. With odds as high as -1300, they are expected to dominate the series against the Pacers.

This is further reflected in the series spread, where the Celtics are favored by -2.5 and have a -144 juice on FanDuel, indicating a 4-1 or 4-0 series victory.

It’s easy to write off Indiana as a young team that took advantage of opportunities due to opponents’ injuries, but that would be selling this group short. While a Celtics victory might seem inevitable, the Pacers are poised to make some noise in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pacers outlook

Tyrese Haliburton dominated in the Eastern Conference semifinals, averaging 21.3 points with 7.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds on .538/.439/.800 shooting splits. His scoring was diminished after the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury, but he has regained his form.

I love the value on Haliburton to lead the series in 3-pointers (+110 at FanDuel). His top competition in this market would be Derrick White, but the Pacers’ defensive approach somewhat diminishes White’s shooting upside in this series. Haliburton has averaged 3.5 3-point makes on 9.2 attempts per game in the postseason.

If the Celtics have a defensive flaw, it’s against the 3-point shot; they allowed the eighth-highest rate of wide-open 3s during the regular season. Indiana’s offensive attack is predicated on pace and ball movement, and they generated the most wide-open 3-point attempts in the NBA during the regular season, hitting 40.1% on those looks.

Myles Turner, whose ability to space the floor is critical for Indiana’s offense, is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc in the postseason. Andrew Nembhard (48.7%) and Ben Sheppard (47.4%) have also been lethal from deep, and this Pacers lineup boasts a ton of scoring depth.

Celtics outlook

The Celtics finished the regular season ranked first in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. They averaged 42.5 3-point attempts per game during the regular season, by far the most in the NBA, and that long-range barrage has continued in the playoffs.

However, that somewhat plays into the hands of the Pacers, who prefer to play defense straight up, rarely doubling and trapping opposing scorers. That strategy led to them allowing the lowest rate of wide-open 3s in the NBA during the regular season.

If the Pacers continue to play that way on defense, Jayson Tatum will inevitably have some monstrous scoring games in this series. He averaged 32 points per game against Indiana this year, and he’s appropriately priced at around a 2-1 favorite to win the ECF MVP. Unfortunately, Tatum’s value as the leading scorer for the series isn’t great at -360 on FanDuel and -500 on DraftKings.

Eastern Conference Finals best bets

The best way to beat the Celtics is to make their aggressive 3-point approach work in your favor, and the Pacers have the pieces to do that. Indiana allowed the lowest rate of wide-open 3s in the regular season and generated the highest rate on offense.

The Celtics suffered a loss in each of their first two series on the heels of poor shooting variance, but the Heat and Cavaliers didn’t have enough consistent shooting to generate more than one win. Indiana had the best offense in the NBA in the regular season and can put pressure on Boston’s elite defense.

I still expect the Celtics to win this series, but we’re getting excellent value on the Pacers +2.5 at +130 on DraftKings. Haliburton’s value in leading the series in 3-point makes at +110 on FanDuel is also a great play.

As always, shop around to ensure you’re getting the best odds in the market on these picks.

Best bets:

Indiana Pacers +2.5 series (+130 at DraftKings) Tyrese Haliburton to lead series in total 3s (+110 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.