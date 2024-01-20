Bet on lots of points to be scored in Packers and 49ers NFC divisional round showdown

One of the most thrilling games of the season could be played when the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers clash in a showdown between two of the NFC’s most storied franchises. The 49ers enter the game as 9.5 point favorites across the best NFL betting sites.

I expect the 49ers to win and can see them covering due to their experience and homefield advantages. But one way or another, the bet I’m most comfortable with is this game finishing over the 50.5 point total set by BetMGM (-110).

Packers vs 49ers prediction: Analysis

(Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX)

The San Francisco 49ers were viewed as the best team in the NFL according to many up until they lost to the Ravens on Christmas Day. They finished 12-5 and were led by MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy proved that he’s not just a product of his system by throwing for over 4,000 yards, 31 touchdowns, and tallying a fabulous completion percentage and quarterback rating. McCaffrey earned 2,000 scrimmage yards and found the endzone 21 times.

The NFL’s second highest scoring offense is rounded out with star power in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. The ageless Trent Williams is one of the most valuable non-skill position players in the league at left tackle as well.

On defense, they’re as star-studded as they come at all three levels. That said, there have been games where the 49ers struggled on that side of the ball. But Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and company will be counted on to be their superstar selves.

Flipping over to Green Bay, they finished 9-8 and pulled off a monumental upset knocking off the Cowboys in Dallas last week. Jordan Love has showed no fear this season and has played at a top five level for half the season.

With just one interception in his last nine outings and 32 touchdowns on the year, Love has his team looking poised beyond their years. All four of Love’s top wide receivers are in their first or second years but don’t show signs of inexperience hardly ever.

Running back Aaron Jones carries the belt of experience and showed he’s still a force to be reckoned with in his seventh season after running for 118 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas.

Defense is where this team concerns me most. They have talent but were poorly coached during the regular season. That said, they did a brilliant job locking down Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb last week.

Packers vs 49ers prediction: Pick

Over 50.5 points scored by both teams on BetMGM (-110)

I see this game unfolding in one of two ways. The first way is the 49ers win but the Packers put up a good fight to keep it close. In that process, I can see a back and forth affair where playmakers and quarterbacks on both sides shine under the big stage.

A different way I see this game unfolding is the 49ers still winning, and doing so comfortably as their talent and experience win out. Even if that happens, I see more than 51 points being mustered up by both teams.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.