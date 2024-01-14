Take the Packers to cover as seven point underdogs vs Cowboys in NFC wild-card matchup

Oddsmakers across the best NFL betting sites see the Cowboys handling the Packers with ease in Sunday’s wild card round. That’s why Green Bay are seven point underdogs on sites like FanDuel.

While I’m backing the Cowboys to win, I think the Packers will cover the spread. These are familiar playoff foes, and Green Bay’s offense has been as impressive a story to track as any in the league this season.

Packers vs Cowboys prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Because I’m picking Green Bay to cover, I’ll start with them. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, Green Bay went 9-8 and finished with a +33 point differential in Jordan Love’s first season.

Love surpassed all expectations with a monstrous 4,159 yard season and 32 passing touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. He’s thrown just one interception in his last eight games and did this with a rotating cast of inexperienced playmakers.

Whether it’s Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, or Dontayvion WIcks, Love has found instant chemistry with everyone. Aaron Jones is also healthy now and adds an explosive rushing attack (4.6 YPC) to alleviate all the pressure being on Love.

If there’s an area to be concerned with, it’s their defense. They generated little pass rush this season and don’t get many takeaways. They’ve been easy to gain yards on all year and even allowed the lowly Panthers to score 30 on them.

Whereas the Packers are playing with house money, Dallas have the weight of the world on their shoulders expectations-wise. They won the NFC East at 12-5 and got an MVP-caliber season from Dak Prescott.

Prescott was sensational from Week 6 onward, finishing the year with 4,516 yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. CeeDee Lamb aided him with an All-Pro season finishing with a jaw-dropping 135 catches, 1,749 yards, and 12 scores.

Lamb and Prescott aren’t in it alone, as the offensive line is absolutely stellar when healthy. Prescott also has a great rapport with Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks. Tony Pollard and the rushing attack is the offenses’ weakness, as Pollard seldomly ran like his old self.

Dan Quinn captains a defense led by superstar Micah Parsons (14 sacks) that ranked fifth in scoring, is opportunistic at forcing turnovers, and ranks fifth in passing defense.

» READ MORE: Best bets for every super wild-card weekend game includes a low-scoring Eagles-Bucs matchup

Packers vs Cowboys prediction: Analysis

Packers to cover spread of -7 points on FanDuel (-110)

While the Cowboys could certainly win this game comfortably with their stellar home field advantage, Love doesn’t strike me as the type of player who will crumble under pressure. I won’t be surprised if he comes out slow, but I wouldn’t expect it to last.

A healthy effort on the ground from Jones makes Green Bay dangerous, and Dallas ranks just 16th in the league in rushing defense. If the Green Bay defense (Which held their last two opponents to 19 points) can make one or two key plays, Green Bay could keep it close.

There’s a lot to be said about good coaching as well. Matt LaFleur has earned my respect with innovative playcalls and coaching up an incredibly inexperienced team to be in this position. All of these reasons are why I think 7.5 points is a manageable amount to cover.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.