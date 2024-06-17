Bet on a high scoring series opener as the Phillies host the Padres at Citizens Bank Park

There will be an electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park Monday night, as Trea Turner is set to make his return to the lineup. The Phillies also haven’t played in Philadelphia since June 5 and will host a quality opponent in the San Diego Padres.

They went 15-3 right after Turner was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain on May 4 but are just .500 (10-10) since, losing or tying their last three series.

They are heavy favorites in Monday’s series opener, as Cristopher Sanchez (3.07 ERA, 70 1/3 innings) will be opposed by Randy Vasquez (4.93 ERA, 38 ⅓ innings).

Padres vs. Phillies odds

Moneyline: Padres +150, Phillies -185 Run Line: Padres +1.5 (-125), Phillies -1.5 (+105) Total: Over 9.5 (+100), Under 9.5 (-120)

Odds via BetMGM

Padres vs. Phillies prediction

Sanchez will be looking to get right after an ugly start at Fenway Park, where he allowed four earned runs and lasted just four innings. While last Wednesday’s outing against the Red Sox was the first time he struggled in nearly a month, he had been offering underlying results that suggested regression was coming.

Over his last four starts, Sanchez has allowed an xBA of .300 and struck out just 16% of the batters he faced. He owns a 3.83 xERA this season and a 3.13 xFIP. He has pitched to a Stuff+ rating of 94 and a Location+ rating of 100.

It’s a statement to the quality of the Phillies staff that Sanchez is a back-of-the-rotation pitcher, but he does appear to be less dominant than his 3.07 ERA suggests.

The Padres offer a deep lineup, with seven regulars owning better-than-league-average results at the plate. They have hit to a wRC+ of 116 over the last 30 days and own the lowest strikeout rate (16.2%) in the league over that span. They have hit to a wRC+ of 105 versus left-handed pitching over the last month.

Sanchez still offers a clear pitching edge over Vasquez, who has pitched to an xERA of 5.95 and an xFIP of 5.38 this season. Over his last five starts Vasquez has allowed an xBA of .342 and has struck out only 13% of batters faced. He has allowed six or more hits in five of his last six starts.

Opponents own a line-drive rate of 30% versus Vasquez this season and he’s struck out only 15.4% of batters faced.

Padres vs. Phillies pick

The Padres bullpen is fairly taxed entering this matchup, having been asked to record 13 outs in each of the last two games. Whether things are going smoothly for Vasquez or not, Mike Shildt might feel inclined to let his starter work as long as possible in this matchup.

The Phillies have hit to a wRC+ of 105 versus right-handed pitching, with an OPS of .723. With Turner back in the mix, J.T. Realmuto should be the only regular out of the lineup on Monday, and they will provide a firm test to a starter that has struggled mightily this season.

Citizens Bank Park is also calling for favorable conditions for run production, as first pitch calls for 88-degree temperatures with 11-12 mph winds blowing out to centerfield.

This game should feature plenty of offense and looks like a good spot to back the over 9.5 at anything better than -110. Currently, BetMGM and ESPN Bet are offering it at even money.

Best bet: Over 9.5 runs (+100, BetMGM and ESPN Bet)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.