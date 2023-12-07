Take the under on historically low totals market between Patriots and Steelers

The last time the NFL saw a game with a lower totals market than the Patriots vs Steelers Thursday Night Football game was in January of 2006. The totals market for this game is just 30 points, with the best odds on the under coming at BetMGM (-110).

This totals market has every right to be as low as it is. Because of that, I’m predicting the under will be hit.

Patriots vs Steelers prediction: Analysis

(Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video)

You’d be hard pressed to find two tougher offenses to watch than the Patriots and Steelers. Their offenses rank 32nd and 28th in scoring, respectively.

When you combine their points per game, you get a total of just 28.3. Each team has their own reasons for this, but poor quarterback play is the most glaring and obvious issue.

Kenny Pickett has had a poor season for Pittsburgh and has regressed majorly from last year. But he’s out due to an ankle injury, which means Mitchell Trubisky will start.

Trubisky isn’t a player that’s going to excite a lot of people, but this is the first time we’ll see him without Matt Canada playing calls. He’s more mobile than Pickett and could have some play-action develop with the run game playing as well as they have.

Although the Steelers’ pass game has been miserable, their run game has been fantastic as of late. Pittsburgh ranks 14th on the ground and has had great games from Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren over the last five weeks.

On New England’s side, Mac Jones played nowhere close to the quarterback he was in his rookie season when he made the pro bowl. After a handful of times being benched mid-game, Bailey Zappe is officially starting in his place.

Similarly to how Trubisky isn’t going to excite many, Zappe proved last week he isn’t exactly an upgrade over Jones. But there have been occasional flashes throughout his career that suggest some good moments are possible.

New England’s job will only be made tougher by Rhamondre Stevenson being out due to injury. Ezekiel Elliot is a couple steps slower than ever, and there are no difference making players for Zappe to throw to.

With the talk of offense out of the way, it’s worth mentioning both defenses have been very good. The Steelers have a lot more lapses than you’d expect of such a talented group, but they make key plays weekly thanks to T.J. Watt and company.

Even the Patriots’ much maligned season has had a defense that’s held their last three opponent to ten or fewer points. While they don’t wreak havoc to the degree Pittsburgh does, Bill Belichick’s defense is still solid.

Patriots vs Steelers prediction: Pick

Under 30 combined points scored on BetMGM (-110)

While Pittsburgh was able to amass 400 yards two weeks ago in the wake of firing Matt Canada, they still only tallied 16 points. The Patriots have just 13 points in their last three games combined.

I think both teams will lean heavily on their run game, even though the Patriots are without Stevenson. I don’t think either team will look to air the ball out much, which will limit the scoring considerably.

Neither team excels in the red zone, and the Patriots’ special teams has been bad all year. When you combine defenses for both teams being the strength of their operation on a short week, you have a perfect recipe for one of the lowest scoring affairs of the season.

