Back Ole Miss as slight underdogs against Penn State in Saturday’s Peach Bowl

One of the great things about College Football, and more specifically bowl season, is we’ll get matchups between two programs from absolute opposite ends of the spectrum. Saturday’s Peach Bowl fits that narrative to a tee, as we get the first-ever meeting between Penn State and Ole Miss.

While Penn State is known for a terrific defense and a methodical offense, Ole Miss prefers to play at a lightning speed and throw the rulebook out the window.

Styles make fights, as they say, and this matchup is a fascinating battle between two teams that may as well be playing different sports.

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State prediction: Analysis

While there are some key players missing for both teams in this contest, the opt-out situation for the Peach Bowl isn’t as much of a mess as it is in a lot of other bowl games. Penn State will be without defensive end Chop Robinson, cornerback Johnny Dixon and offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu is questionable, but the rest of the lineup card is in decent shape. Ole Miss will be without EDGE Cedric Johnson, but that’s really the only key absence for the Rebels.

Penn State’s defense was fantastic in 2023, but it is worth mentioning that the Big Ten featured some absolutely terrible offenses this season and those opponents are likely inflating the numbers for the Nittany Lions. Additionally, stopping this high-risk, high-speed Ole Miss attack is a much different puzzle compared to the slow-moving, methodical teams that define the Big Ten.

Ole Miss struggled to stop the run in 2023 and that’s certainly a concern against a team that ranked 15th in rushing success rate and 10th in line yards, but the Rebels secondary projects to be a tough nut for Drew Allar to crack and it’s hard to see Penn State racking up big plays. The Nittany Lions may have the ball for the majority of this contest, but Ole Miss’ quick-strike ability makes it a dangerous underdog, even against this defense.

This game opened with Penn State as a 2.5-point favorite and the Nittany Lions have taken the early money, but I think the contrast in styles should suit the Rebels, who will look at this bowl game as a massive opportunity to show how close their program is to contending for bigger trophies.

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State prediction: Pick

The Bet: Ole Miss +154 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.