Bet on Pelicans to cover as road favorites against 76ers in Friday night’s game

Key injuries have derailed a promising regular season for the 76ers, as they’ve now dropped to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back losses against the Nets and Grizzlies, two teams that will likely be cleaning out their lockers once the season wraps up on Apr. 14.

Brooklyn is 3.5 games outside a play-in tournament spot, while the Grizzlies are even further back at 11.5 games.

Although Tyrese Maxey missed both games due to a concussion, the 76ers didn’t get enough production from their starters, as Kelly Oubre finished as the team’s leading scorer off the bench.

Maxey is set to miss yet another game, and with the 76ers failing to take care of business against the Nets and Grizzlies, they’ll face an even stiffer test with a surging Pelicans team coming to town on Friday night.

Pelicans analysis

We rarely get a look at the Pelicans because they’re not a national team. Perhaps the outlook on them would’ve been different had Zion Williamson played more than 24 games in his rookie season.

Considering that Williamson has had two seasons with 29 or fewer games, I think it’s fair to say the hype never fully reached its peak.

This season, Williamson has played 51 of the Pelicans 62 games. The Pelicans are currently the fifth seed and 12 games over .500 after finishing 10th last season with a 42-40 mark.

Interestingly, Williamson’s numbers are down as he’s posting 22 points and 5.5 rebounds after averaging 26 and grabbing seven rebounds per game in the previous campaign.

His 5.2 assists is, however, a career-high.

Part of the Pelicans’ success is due to the new offensive scheme implemented by assistant coach James Borrego, who joined the team over the summer.

Borrego emphasizes a more uptempo style of play with quicker decision-making, early shot attempts in possession and more 3-point shots.

While Williamson initially bristled at the thought of an offense in which he’d potentially have fewer touches, the Pelicans are using him in a facilitator role, and has recently taken over the point guard duties.

The changes to the offense have clearly worked. According to NBA.com, the Pelicans went from 20th (113.8 rating) in efficiency last year to ninth (117.3 rating) this season.

76ers analysis

With Joel Embiid suffering a knee injury, the 76ers knew they needed an injection of offense.

As a result, they acquired Buddy Hield at the trade deadline in exchange for Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks.

They then sent Patrick Beverley to the Bucks for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

Hield was obviously their biggest acquisition after averaging 16.8 points in the 2022-23 before being dropped to the bench.

Although he’s playing more minutes (33 vs. 31 MPG) with the 76ers than he did two seasons ago, he’s scoring fewer points (15.4 vs. 16.8 PPG).

I suspect the 76ers were expecting a player who could average at least 18 points in Embiid’s absence, but that hasn’t been the case.

One concern about the 76ers is they haven’t had to worry too much about moving the ball around because of Embiid’s efficiency.

Their 24.9 assists per game is 23rd in the league, and since Embiid’s absence, we’ve only seen a slight uptick to 25.1 assists.

With the offense struggling without Embiid, the 76ers must create easier shots for themselves. Unfortunately, that task becomes even more challenging now that Maxey is also sidelined.

Pelicans vs. 76ers prediction: Pick

The 76ers’ recent form doesn’t suggest much optimism as they prepare to host the Pelicans. Their numbers are particularly woeful when they’re without both Embiid and Maxey.

According to GimmeTheDog.com, Philadelphia is winless in six games this season without the two All-Stars and 1-5 against the spread.

Those numbers are too one-sided to ignore, so I can only look to fade the 76ers in this spot.

After shopping around, BetMGM has the best price on the board, with the Pelicans laying 7.5 points on the road.

Pick: Pelicans -7.5

