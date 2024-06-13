Is this the year Penn State makes it to the College Football Playoff? The Nittany Lions have value to do so.

The 2023 college football season was fairly predictable for Penn State, which won 10 games for the fifth time in the last eight years and made it to a New Year’s Six bowl game.

However, Penn State failed to beat Michigan and Ohio State, the top two teams in the conference.

While coach James Franklin has established consistency in the program following a tumultuous period after the end of Joe Paterno’s tenure, the Nittany Lions have just one Big Ten championship to show for it (2016).

Is this the season they finally get back over the hump? Let’s take a look at what the futures markets say about their chances.

Penn State futures odds

National championship: +2000 Big Ten championship: +550 To make the College Football Playoff: -145 Total wins: Over 9.5 (-172) | Under 9.5 (+140) Drew Allar to win Heisman Trophy: +3500

Is Drew Allar set for a breakout season?

A five-star recruit in 2022 and the top-ranked quarterback in his class, Allar, took the reins as the starter with sky-high expectations last season. At 19 years old, he threw for 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions, succeeding in a Big Ten full of elite defenses.

However, there were plenty of difficult starts, including a combined 43.8% completion rate and 4.1 yards per attempt against Michigan and Ohio State.

Penn State hired new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to help Allar succeed in his redshirt sophomore season. Formerly the offensive coordinator at Kansas, Kotelnicki was instrumental in helping Lance Leipold develop one of the most schematically beautiful offenses in the country. He brings fresh ideas and a return to the spread offense to Happy Valley.

We should also expect an improved pass-catching corps this season. No Power Five quarterback suffered from more receiver drops than Allar last season, but a fully healthy season for wide receiver Harrison Wallace III would go a long way for the pass-catching corps. Meanwhile, Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming adds some juice to the wide receiver room with his five-star pedigree.

Of course, Penn State will maintain its physical identity with an elite backfield featuring Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and an offensive line that Kotelnicki said is developing a “nasty” identity. Expect a nuanced play-action game constantly putting opposing defenses in conflict.

Defense remains outstanding

Penn State ranked third in the country last season, allowing just 13.5 points per game. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz left to become the new head coach at Duke, but the defense shouldn’t skip a beat with former Indiana head coach Tom Allen replacing Diaz.

Defensive end Chop Robinson was a first-round pick in the NFL, but Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton represent one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the country.

The secondary has more turnover than the front seven, with the departure of four significant contributors, but transfers A.J. Harris (Georgia) and Jalen Kimber (Florida) help mitigate those losses. Jaylen Reed is expected to have a tremendous season playing all over the defensive backfield.

What’s Penn State’s ceiling in 2024?

With Ohio State (+140) and Oregon (+210) favored to win the Big Ten, many fans have put Penn State on the back burner. However, the Nittany Lions are quietly poised to make some noise in the conference this season, and their schedule is favorable.

Penn State will be double-digit favorites in all three non-conference games, and they avoid both Oregon and Michigan. They’ll likely be slight underdogs at home against Ohio State, but that’s a winnable game in Happy Valley, depending on how well Allar progresses in his second season as the starter.

The Nittany Lions’ toughest road games are against USC and Wisconsin, with projected win totals of 7.5 and 6.5, respectively, for those teams. Depending on how the Trojans and Badgers look in the fall, PSU will be favored in at least nine games and potentially more.

Penn State futures predictions and best bets

The over on 9.5 wins is heavily juiced for good reason, and I’d rather take Penn State to make the College Football Playoff (-130 at DraftKings). The Nittany Lions are one of the teams that benefit the most from the expanded playoff, as a 10-win season in the loaded Big Ten should be enough to land them a spot in the dance.

That -130 price tag has an implied probability of 56.5%, and I’d price it closer to 70% for Penn State to make the CFP, which would put odds closer to -240. An upset win over Ohio State at home would all but punch the Lions’ ticket as well.

If you want to shoot for upside, I don’t mind a bet on the Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten at +550 odds. There’s no real limit on Allar’s potential in Kotelnicki’s offense, especially with a stronger group of pass-catchers than he had last season. The defense shouldn’t miss a beat as one of the country’s best, either.

Here are my recommended best bets for Penn State this season:

Penn State to make the CFP (-130 at DraftKings) Penn State to win the Big Ten (+550 at FanDuel)

