Bet on Penn State’s matchup with Michigan State to be low-scoring on ‘Black Friday’

It’s hard to say that the Penn State’s season was a success because the Nittany Lions had hopes of going to the Big Ten Championship, but it’s also not fair to say the campaign was a downright failure.

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 9-2, have hovered around the top-10 all season and were considered a contender for the College Football Playoff until a loss to Michigan earlier this month.

What will be most frustrating for fans of Penn State is that this season had a familiar pattern. High hopes in the offseason followed by a strong start but losses to the Big Ten heavyweights undid all the hard work.

The Nittany Lions close out their regular season with a trip to Michigan State on Friday night. Penn State is a 22.5-point favorite.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Penn State vs. Michigan State prediction: Analysis

After starting the season with six straight lopsided wins, the Nittany Lions hit a hurdle in hard-fought loss to Ohio State. Penn State’s defense was superb in that contest holding the Buckeyes to just 20 points, but the offense couldn’t figure things out. The loss in Columbus seemed to throw the whole season off rhythm, as Penn State struggled in its next game against Indiana.

A rout of Maryland looked like it would put the Nittany Lions back on track, but a 24-15 loss to Michigan the following Saturday ended all hopes of a trip to the Big Ten Championship and beyond. The loss to the Wolverines felt familiar, as the Penn State defense did its part but the offense never got in rhythm against an elite defense.

Penn State avoided a letdown with a 27-6 win over Rutgers last weekend, but now goes on the road for a dead-rubber matchup with a Michigan State team with nothing to play for.

It’s hard to handicap motivation in any sport, but this contest does have a sluggish feel to it. Sure, Penn State will want to get to 10 wins and put itself in the best bowl possible, but that’s all that’s on the line for either team as Michigan State is just playing out the string of a dreadful season.

Adding to the malaise will be the fact that it’s the Penn State defense that will easily be the best unit on the field on Friday night. The Nittany Lions rank second in rushing success rate, fifth in passing success rate and 10th in finishing drives, so there’s a real chance they hold a lackluster Sparty offense to single-digits.

The problem with backing Penn State to cover a big spread like this is that the offense can get stagnant and heavily relies on the ground game, which keeps the clock moving and shortens the game. The Nittany Lions also aren’t a very explosive passing attack, which is key to getting to the window when you’re laying over three touchdowns.

Instead of backing either side, I’ll take a look at the Under 43.5 in a game that could feature two struggling offenses going through the motions.

Penn State vs. Michigan State prediction: Pick

The Bet: Under 43.5

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.