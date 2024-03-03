Pennzoil 400 best bets includes great finishes from Joey Logano and Toyota drivers

Following one of the most exciting races in recent memory, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the West Coast for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

I’ve identified my favorite bets for Sunday’s race by examining the top sports betting sites. My top picks for the Pennzoil 400 include a race winner and two prop bets.

2024 Pennzoil 400 best bets

Joey Logano to win (+1400, BetMGM)

It’s interesting to look back at Logano’s Vegas numbers. He has three career victories at the track, and had an impressive nine-race stretch from 2014 to 2020.

Logano led 25-plus laps eight times in that span and finished in the top five six times. If you look at his last seven races at Vegas, he’s led a combined 49 laps with one finish better than ninth.

The Chevys and Toyota have dominated Las Vegas in the Next-Gen era, but the new Ford body should give them more speed for 2024. This is our first opportunity to see a traditional race after we opened the season on back-to-back drafting style tracks.

Logano should be aggressive after a pair of rough performances to open the season. His cold streak at Vegas could end with a big victory.

Ty Gibbs Top 10 Finish (+125, FanDuel)

Gibbs is entering his second full-time season in the Cup Series. It’s typical for a rookie to struggle at NASCAR’s top level, so it makes sense his Vegas numbers aren’t impressive.

This pick is more about the overall speed for Toyota at Vegas and its 1.5-mile tri-oval tracks

Surprisingly, Toyotas haven’t won at Vegas in the Next-Gen era. That doesn’t mean they haven’t shown speed, as Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr, Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace have all been in contention for the win.

Sometimes you just have a feeling about betting. It’s only a matter of time before Gibbs has a breakout performance, and I think we’ll at least see him in the top 10 on Sunday.

Driver Matchup: Erik Jones over Daniel Suárez (+110, Caesars)

Suárez is probably still riding the high of last week’s thrilling, photo-finish victory. It was a marquee victory for a driver on the hot seat, but he should be back to his usual running position this week.

Jones returns to Las Vegas in a Toyota for the first time since 2020. He scored a pair of top-10 finishes in six starts with Chevrolet at Vegas, and I believe we’ll see a similar performance with Toyota.

I talked about Toyota’s success while highlighting Gibbs. Jones’ Vegas finishes are a bit misleading, but his average running position has been in line with Suárez over the last two years.

Jones will be in a better car for this year’s Vegas race. I expect both to compete for a top-15 finish, with Jones coming out on top.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.