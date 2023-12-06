Bet on a big scoring night from Joel Embiid as Sixers face Wizards Wednesday night

Our hometown Philadelphia 76ers finish their three-game road trip with a game in D.C. against the Washington Wizards.

The Sixers are looking to avoid getting swept on this road trip, which seems probable, given the Wizards are a pathetic 3-16 on the year.

Also, Philly gets a considerable boost this game with the return of Joel Embiid, who sat against New Orleans and Boston and will suit up for the first time since last Monday (Nov. 27).

It’s hard to bet on an NBA game with a double-digit spread, but I think Embiid will have a big night, and that’s where I’m going for my Sixers vs Wizards Prediction & Pick.

Sixers vs Wizards Odds (via BetMGM)

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Sixers Spread -10.5 (-105) Moneyline -450 Total o239.5 (-115) Team Wizards Spread +10.5 (-115) Moneyline +340 Total u239.5 (-105)

Sixers vs Wizards Prediction

The Wizards catching 10 points at home is too many. The Action Network’s PRO model projects this Sixers closer to -5 than -10.

That said, I’m in no rush to fade the league’s second-best offense (121 points per 100 possessions) against the league’s worst defense (123.1 points per 100 possessions allowed).

I would feel comfortable betting on the league’s highest scorer to rack up points against this pathetic defense.

A well-rested Embiid should slam Washington on Wednesday, just like always – in his last three games against the Wizards, the big man put up 48, 34 and 48.

Washington’s big man Daniel Gafford can’t stay out of foul trouble, averaging a whopping 3.4 personal fouls per game and ranking in the 13th percentile of D-I players in defensive foul rate (5.1%).

Embiid gets to the line at will, averaging 12 free throws per game and making almost 90%.

Suffice it to say that Embiid is a brutal matchup for Gafford.

On top of the foul shots, Washington is just a bad interior defensive team. The Wizards rank 26th in the NBA in percentage of shots allowed at the rim (36.4%) and 28th in field goal percentage allowed on those shots (70.9%).

That bodes very poorly against a dominant interior scorer like Embiid, who can score on the low post as well as anyone, even if his post-scoring has dipped this season.

On the season, Embiid’s scored 32 or more in 10 of his 16 games, including seven of his last 10.

Embiid should pour points on Wednesday night between the charity stripe and his general dominance. He’ll likely be motivated, too, given the Sixers are trying to snap this mini-losing streak and gain some ground back on Boston, Milwaukee and Orlando in the East race.

Sixers vs Wizards Pick

Joel Embiid Over 31.5 Points (-125) at DraftKings | Play to 32.5 (-110)

