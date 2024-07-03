Back the Phillies’ money line against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night

Game 2 of the Phillies’ three-game set at Wrigley Field features an excellent starting pitching matchup.

Zack Wheeler (2.73 ERA, 105 2/3 IP) enters Wednesday’s matchup priced as the favorite to win the National League Cy Young (+200, bet365). He will face the Cubs rookie left-hander Shota Imanaga (3.07 ERA, 85 IP).

Here’s a breakdown of the matchup, along with a prediction and pick.

Phillies vs. Cubs odds

Money line: Phillies -120, Cubs +100 Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+145), Cubs +1.5 (-175) Over 7.5 (-110), Under 7.5 (-110)

Odds via BetMGM

Phillies vs. Cubs prediction

Wheeler has been a workhorse this season, pitching the eighth-most innings of any starter in baseball. His underlying results remain excellent as well, as he owns a 2.98 xERA and 3.47 xFIP.

He owns a Stuff+ rating of 106 this season, with a Location+ rating of 104. Over his last five starts, the Phillies right-hander has been hard-hit just 25% of the time.

Wheeler continues to do a good job of getting into pitcher-friendly counts with an excellent fastball and his ability to get batters to chase out of the zone. He has allowed a slug rate of just .198 in two-strike counts since last season, which is the fourth-best among qualified starters in that span.

The Cubs have hit to a wRC+ of 96 versus right-handed pitching over the last month with an OPS of .679. They hold the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the majors in that span at 25.6%. Mike Tauchman’s absence from the lineup has helped exacerbate their shaky offensive form, and his .773 OPS against righties will be missed in this matchup.

After his incredible start to the season, Imanga has had issues as big-league hitters seem to be figuring him out to some extent. He has allowed a .288 batting average over his last five starts, with an ERA of 4.88.

His strikeout rate has been reduced to 21% over that span, and he has allowed an xBA of .272 with an xFIP of 4.71. He holds a Stuff+ rating of 92 this season, with a Location+ rating of 104.

The Phillies’ offensive upside versus lefties takes a hit with Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper out of the lineup. Still, they should feature six bats with above-average splits versus lefties. They hit to a wRC+ of 114 versus lefties over the last two weeks and a 114 wRC+ over the last 30 days.

Phillies vs. Cubs pick

With teams more prepared for Imanaga than earlier on in the season, Wheeler offers a relatively noteworthy edge in this matchup.

Given the Phillies have the far more potent offense, they deserve to be a larger favorite in this matchup.

Pick: Phillies moneyline (-110 at bet365)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.