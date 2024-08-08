Bet on the Diamondbacks to start fast against Phillies’ starter Kolby Allard in series opener

The Phillies will be brimming with confidence should they face the Dodgers again in the playoffs. After all, the Phillies won the regular season series, losing just once in six meetings.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia rallied from a 4-1 deficit in Los Angeles to win 9-4 behind three home runs and seven RBIs from Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber’s heroics snapped a losing streak of six consecutive series losses for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has now won two back-to-back games and three of its last four after a brutal stretch of six straight losses.

While there’s no question the Phillies have been in quite a slump since the All-Star break, it’s worth noting that they have faced a difficult schedule with six consecutive series against teams over .500.

That trend continues Thursday as they head to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks.

In a series opener that features two left-handed starters, there’s one angle we need to be mindful of before placing our wagers.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks odds

Money line: Phillies +100, Diamondbacks -120 Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+154), Diamondbacks +1.5 (-185) Total: Over 10 (-102), Under 10 (-118)

Odds via DraftKings

Phillies analysis

Kolby Allard will make his second start of the season for the Phillies after spending much of the campaign in the minors since signing a one-year deal in January.

Philadelphia called up Allard to replace another pitcher, Ranger Suárez, who landed on the injury list.

Thus, Allard’s promotion was more of a need than anything else because he wasn’t exactly lighting it up down in the minors, as evidenced by a 2-7 mark in 19 appearances (13 starts) and a 5.60 ERA.

At first glance, his 4.50 ERA in his two major league appearances (eight innings) seems promising.

However, his 5.92 FIP should raise some concerns.

The left-hander has often struggled to keep the ball inside the park, given his career home-run-to-fly-ball rate of 16%.

He’ll face a stiff challenge against a Diamondbacks team tied for fifth in slugging with a .428 mark.

Diamondbacks analysis

After landing perhaps the best trade deadline signing in 2023, the Texas Rangers still opted not to sign Jordan Montgomery to a long-term contract.

The decision was more financial than anything else, as Texas wasn’t quite sure it could generate enough revenue following the likelihood of a revenue decline with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of its regional television partner, Bally Sports.

As a result, Montgomery had to look elsewhere for a place to call home and ended up signing a one-year, $25 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for Montgomery, who is 7-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 1.66 WHIP.

He went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA after the trade deadline with Texas before going 3-1 with 2.90 in the postseason en route to the Rangers’ first-ever World Series title.

Montgomery does have a better track record than Allard, as he’s 45-39 with a 3.93 ERA through eight seasons.

His 4.65 FIP also suggests that he’s pitched slightly better than his six-plus ERA.

However, Montgomery’s 5.91 K/9 ratio is his worst since being in the majors, and it’s two strikeouts lower than he averaged last year.

He’s also walking more than three batters per nine innings for only the second time in his career.

Hence, there are some legitimate concerns regarding Montgomery’s current form, even if his advanced metrics point to some improvement in his overall performance.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks pick

Both offenses could be in line for a big day against these southpaws. Philadelphia (.343) and Arizona (.336) rank first and second in wOBA this season when facing left-handed pitchers.

Moreover, in 65 plate appearances against Montgomery, this Phillies roster is batting .310 with a .385 wOBA.

And while the Diamondbacks only have 10 plate appearances against Allard, they’re hitting .375 with a .398 wOBA.

According to our Action Labs database, the over in the first five innings is a perfect 6-0 when Montgomery pitches with a closing total of 4.5.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen a significant move on the over to as high as 5.5 since opening at 4.5.

However, the team total for both teams is still available at 2.5. The Diamondbacks are the hottest team in baseball, dating back to Jul. 10, winning 18 of their last 23 games.

Look for them to put Allard on the ropes early on and score three or more runs in the first five innings.

Pick: Diamondbacks F5 team total over 2.5 runs (-115 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.