Bet on the Phillies and Mets to score runs early in Monday’s series opener

Looking to keep the momentum going after Sunday’s 4-3 walkoff victory over the Braves, the Mets take on the first-place Phillies Monday night at Citi Field.

Brandon Nimmo’s hand looked to be just fine as he hit a two-run shot in the ninth, and as a whole, the Mets hard-hit 45.2% of balls against some high-end pitchers.

Pete Alonso finally chipped in some offense, going 2-for-4 with all four of his at-bats ending on hard-hit balls. If Alonso can find better form, it will help the Mets live up to their preseason expectations offensively.

Let’s take a look at Monday night’s matchup with these two contenders in the NL East.

Phillies vs. Mets odds

Money line: Phillies -116, Mets -102 Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+150), Mets +1.5 (-182) Total: Over 7.5 (-182), Under 7.5 (-114)

Phillies vs. Mets prediction

The Mets have hit to a wRC+ of 101, with an wOBA of .305. However, they have struggled versus left-handed pitching in particular with a wRC+ of 92, which is not ideal entering a matchup against Phillies southpaw Christopher Sanchez.

Sanchez is likely to outperform his consensus preseason projection of a 4.01 ERA, but he appears to be slightly overvalued entering this matchup with a 3.22 ERA across 36 1/3 innings.

He holds an xERA of 3.64 and a K/BB ratio of only 2.27. He has pitched to a Stuff+ rating of 98 and a Location+ of 99.

Sanchez’s excellent sinker has helped induce batters into a ton of ground-outs (61.8% rate), and it has also helped him allow just one home run this season.

Sean Manaea has outperformed his expected rates by a considerable margin, as he enters this matchup with a 3.31 ERA. He holds an xERA of 4.47, which is in line with his actual ERA of 4.44 from the 2023 season. He holds an ugly xFIP of 4.96.

Allowing a HR/fly-ball rate of just 2.2% has been one reason for his greatly improved ERA. However, it’s difficult to pinpoint the main reason why he’s improved by 10.3% in that metric compared to his career average.

He owns a Stuff+ rating of only 86, with a Location+ of 95. Both of those numbers are down considerably compared to 2023.

The Phillies’ lineup will remain without several key pieces for this matchup. Trea Turner remains out, and J.T. Realmuto is also likely to miss Monday’s matchup after leaving Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

Kyle Schwarber missed both weekend games in Miami, but it sounds as if he’s probable to return any day now, possibly even for this opener.

The Phillies have hit to a wRC+ of 126 over the last 14 days, with a league-leading hard-hit rate of 38.1%. Bryce Harper is on fire, but Philadelphia is also getting strong production up and down the order, which has helped to cover Turner’s absence.

Phillies vs. Mets pick

Manaea has run with some favorable luck so far in 2024, and it would make sense to see him finally blow up versus an elite Phillies offense.

Sanchez also looks to be slightly overvalued entering this matchup and could struggle versus a Mets offense that has underperformed expectations.

Winds are expected in the 9-10 mph range, blowing out to left-center, which should provide batters in this matchup with a better-than-average run-scoring environment.

The first five inning total of four runs is too low given the starting pitching matchup and the expected conditions.

Bet the first five innings to go over four at -110 or better.

Best bet: F5 Innings Over 4 (+100 at bet365 | Play to -110)

