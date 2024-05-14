Skip to content
Bet on high scoring game between the Phillies and Mets in Tuesday’s matinee matchup

Bet on another high scoring game between these two NL East foes.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies scores the go ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Bryson Stott #5 as catcher Tomás Nido #3 of the New York Mets looks on during the 10th inning of a game at Citi Field on May 13, 2024 in New York City. The Phillies defeated the Mets 5-4 in10 innings. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    by Nick Martin, Action Network
A hair away from getting back to .500 in Monday’s series opener, the New York Mets suffered a painful loss after allowing two runs in the ninth in controversial fashion.

Now they have to somehow leave that all behind for a quick turnaround on Tuesday afternoon for Game 2 before heading to Philadelphia for another two-game set against their NL East rival on Wednesday.

The Mets, who are priced as +124 underdogs in Tuesday’s matchup, will send Jose Butto to the mound to take on Aaron Nola.

Phillies vs. Mets odds

  1. Money line: Phillies -146, Mets +124

  2. Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+114), Mets +1.5 (-137)

  3. Total: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 8 (-105)

Phillies vs. Mets prediction

Nola offers a tough challenge to the Mets to be sure, but he might not have pitched quite as well as his 3.67 ERA suggests this season. He holds a 3.74 xERA and a 3.99 FIP.

The Padres and Braves are the only two teams the Phillies have faced that are currently above .500, which has offered Nola in particular a soft schedule of opponents. He has faced teams averaging 18th place in terms of offensive wRC+ versus right-handed pitching.

Nola’s Stuff+ rating is down to 98 this season, compared to 101 in 2023. His lesser stuff has been reflected by reduced whiff and chase rates, which has led to a declining strikeout percentage of 23.3. Over the last three outings, Nola has allowed a .268 xBA and a hard-hit rate of 41%.

It seems possible that the 2024 version of Nola comes down to Earth somewhat as he gets into a tougher slate of opponents.

The Mets have hit to a 10th-best wRC+ of 104 versus right-handed pitching this season, with a K/BB ratio of 0.44.

Their process has looked sound over the last two outings in particular. Pete Alonso is 4-for-8 over his last two games, with seven hard-hit balls, including three in play with exit velocities of 109 mph or greater in Monday’s game.

Butto holds an xERA of 4.32 and a FIP of 4.08. He owns a Stuff+ rating of only 87 and a Location+ rating of 91. He has thrown strikes just 56% of the time this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among MLB pitchers who have thrown more than 14 innings.

The Phillies have hit to a wRC+ of 115 versus right-handed pitching. They will remain without Trea Turner and likely J.T. Realmuto, but should see Kyle Schwarber return after the slugger pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Monday’s win.

Phillies vs. Mets pick

Nola could be slightly overvalued because of the way he’s dominated a soft schedule. The Mets have displayed a strong process at the plate recently, and could give him some problems.

The Phillies have a good chance to continue their dominant offensive play in a matchup versus Butto, and the Mets bullpen is not in great shape after Monday night’s game.

First pitch currently forecasts temperatures in the low 70s with 9-10 mph winds blowing out to left center.

In batter-friendly conditions, a total of 7.5 looks low for this particular matchup. Anything better than -110 is worthy of a play on the over.

  1. Best bet: Over 7.5 (-115 at bet365)

