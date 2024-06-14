Bet on the Orioles to take series opener against the Phillies on Friday

Two World Series contenders will begin a three-game set on Friday at Camden Yards as the Orioles host the Phillies, who are coming off a rare series loss in Boston.

Friday’s game features an excellent pitching matchup, as Ranger Suarez (1.81 ERA, 79⅔ innings) takes on Kyle Bradish (2.62 ERA, 34⅓ innings).

Let’s break down the matchup.

Phillies vs. Orioles odds

Money line: Phillies +110, Orioles -130 Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-192), Orioles -1.5 (+155) Total: Over 7.5 (-106), Under 7.5 (-114)

Odds via FanDuel

Phillies vs. Orioles prediction

Suarez has done an excellent job of utilizing a four-pitch mix this season and enters with a 2.62 xERA and 2.69 xFIP. His K/BB rate has risen significantly to 5.00 compared to last season’s mark of 2.48. He owns a Stuff+ rating of 84 and a Location+ of 105.

However, Suarez enters this matchup coming off four straight starts that haven’t lived up to his lofty standards, with an ERA of 3.05 over that stretch. He has been hard-hit 48% of the time in those 20 2/3 innings and has allowed an xBA of .252.

The Orioles had one of the best offenses in the league last season versus left-handed pitching and have carried that strength into 2024. They rank second with a wRC+ of 127 and own a league-leading .462 slug-rate against lefties.

Currently, they have no position players on injured reserve and should be able to field their “A” lineup versus the lefty Bradish.

Bradish has a 2.18 xERA and 2.76 xFIP. He owns a Stuff+ rating of 115 and a Location+ rating of 102. Over his last five starts, he has allowed an xBA of just .156, striking out 35% of the batters he faced.

It’s become a lengthy sample of dominance for Bradish, who has allowed a slug rate of just .320 going back to the start of last season. That’s the seventh-lowest mark among pitchers who have thrown 90 or more innings.

The Phillies offense has cooled off to some extent. Over the last month, they hold a wRC+ of 94 against right-handed pitching. Mainstays J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh have missed time and will likely remain out of the lineup on Friday night.

Phillies vs. Orioles pick

A championship-caliber team like the Phillies won’t complain about its schedule, but playing a third road series in a week – with the first being in London – definitely makes this a reasonable spot for a letdown.

Whether the Phillies can dig in and play at their top level might not matter because playing the Orioles at home with Bradish on the mound is about as difficult as it gets. Baltimore also owns the second-best offense versus left-handed pitching and will be the toughest matchup Suarez has faced this season.

The Orioles have some considerable edges in this series opener, and are worthy of a bet down to -135.

Pick: Orioles money line (-130 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.