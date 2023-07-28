If you’re betting on the Philadelphia Phillies this year, keep a bottle of Pepto Bismal couchside.

Their mid-week series against the Orioles was wild, with all three games coming down to the late innings. They’re in the thick of a wild National League Wildcard race.

It’s chaos at Citizens Bank.

However, this weekend looks like a good time to buy the Phillies. They’re playing Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, who have already established themselves as deadline sellers – the Pirates have already dealt Carlos Santana and are shopping closer David Bednar and today’s starter Mitch Keller.

However, sports betting is about buying low and selling high. When the world zigs, you should zag.

Let’s discuss why I’m backing Pittsburgh in my Pirates vs. Phillies prediction and pick.

Pirates vs. Phillies prediction: Analysis

7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet PT Probable pitchers: Mitch Keller (RHP) vs. Zack Wheeler (RHP)

The Phillies have the starting pitching, lineup and bullpen advantage in this matchup. They’re also better on the basepaths.

Alas, the Pirates are undervalued on Friday, and we must buy low.

The Action Network’s Sean Zerillo makes the Pirates a +122 money line underdog in this one, while BallParkPal’s model makes the Pirates a +119 ‘dog.

So, we’re getting a steal at +135.

I think the public is betting on the Pirates because of the trade rumors, which is why 69% of the money line tickets are on the Phillies, per The Action Network App.

However, the App has also tracked sharps betting on the undervalued Pirates. The Pirates have 73% of the money line handle (i.e., of total dollars bet), so the sharper, bigger bettors are on Pittsburgh.

As a result, the line has moved toward the Pirates.

I also think starting pitcher Mitch Keller is undervalued. He’s looked horrendous lately, allowing 14 earned runs over his past 11 innings pitched, but he’s still on pace for a career-best season. Keller’s 18.6% strikeout minus walk rate, 3.70 expected ERA and 2.1 FanGraphs’ WAR would all be career bests.

Keller has a killer batted-ball profile and a top-tier four-seam fastball. He needs to re-find his command, but he’s due for a positive regression start. Why not against these Phillies?

I’m willing to make a wager on that hunch, and there’s value in the +135 number.

And we can always bank on lousy defense from the Phils. The Phillies are 26th in Defensive Runs Saved, while the Pirates are 13th. Little edges like that add up over an entire season of betting bases.

Pirates vs. Phillies pick

Pirates ML (+135)

Pirates vs. Phillies odds (via Caesars)

Money line: Phillies (-160) vs. Pirates (-135) Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+105) vs. Pirates +1.5 (-125) Total: Over 8.5 (-105) | Under 8.5 (-115)

