Bet on Phillies to win as slight road favorites against Red Sox

The Phillies’ road trip continues in Boston as they take on the Red Sox in the second game of the series on Tuesday. Christopher Sanchez will toe the mound for Philadelphia, while Boston will counter with Nick Pivetta.

Philadelphia opened as a -120 favorite, and some sportsbooks have adjusted the number as high as -130. However, even at the current price, there’s still enough value to warrant a play on the visitors.

Phillies vs. Red Sox odds

Money line: Phillies -120, Red Sox +100 Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+140), Red Sox +1.5 (-165) Total: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Odds via BetMGM

Phillies analysis

The Phillies’ success this season is no fluke. They rank second in run differential (+111), and their Pythagorean Win Expectation (46-20) matches their overall record.

Philadelphia is one of three teams (Kansas City and Milwaukee) with a weighted Stolen Base and Caught Stealing Average that’s +3 or higher while posting an above-average Weighted Runs Created Plus value (+111).

Thus, the Phillies don’t simply rely on hits to score runs; they can also impact the game on the basepaths.

Their staff also leads the league with the best Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) value at 3.14.

While their 2.92 ERA might indicate a slight regression, it still keeps them atop the chart in this category. Sanchez’s 2.51 FIP is even better than the overall team’s, which is a good sign for some positive regression. With a mark of 3-3, you could easily argue that Sanchez has outperformed his current record.

Sanchez will face a Red Sox team that tends to struggle against left-handers, as evidenced by a below-average WRC+ value of 96. This Red Sox team has only 12 plate appearances against Sanchez, and the advanced numbers don’t favor them.

In those at-bats, Boston has a .293 Expected Weighted On-base Average (xwOBA), and given its negative launch angle (-8.9), generating power against the southpaw could be challenging.

Red Sox analysis

While the numbers suggest Boston is a team we should support, I think we can find better opportunities in the future.

Like the Phillies, the Red Sox also have a positive run differential (+27), but they’re one game under .500 at 33-34. Thus, based on Boston’s Pythagorean Win Expectation, its record should be closer to 37-30.

However, there are some red flags with Pivetta getting the start against this Phillies lineup. His 3.82 FIP is already higher than his 3.40 ERA, and his Fly Ball (FB%) rate of 46.2% is the second highest in his eight-year career.

Considering the power in the Phillies’ lineup, Pivetta’s propensity to give up fly balls could prove costly. Moreover, he allows 2.95 walks per nine innings (BB/9) at home vs. 0.90 on the road. The last thing you’d want to do if you’re Pivetta is give the Phillies free passes.

In 41 plate appearances against the right-hander, Philadelphia has a .385 xWOBA and a .538 xSLG (Expected Slugging Percentage). The Phillies posted an average launch angle of 18.3 degrees in those at-bats. This matchup suits the Phillies’ sluggers to have a decent day at the plate against Pivetta.

Phillies vs. Red Sox pick

For a team as good as the Phillies have been, it’s surprising that they’ve already blown 10 saves this season, which puts them in the bottom half of the league in that category.

However, I would still give the edge to the Phillies’ bullpen, which ranks second with a 3.09 FIP. Boston also has 10 blown saves, and its 3.50 FIP is the third-best mark.

This game will likely come down to the lineups of both teams, and I prefer to trust the Phillies’ ability to generate more runs.

After running the numbers, my model makes the Phillies closer to a -140 favorite, giving us tremendous value with odds of -120.

Best bet: Phillies ML (-120 at BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.