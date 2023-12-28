Bet on Rutgers as slight favorites over Miami in Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl

Two former Big East schools will meet at Yankee Stadium on Thursday in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. If the bookies are to be believed, the contest between Rutgers (6-6) and Miami (7-5) should be a real grind as the Scarlet Knights are a 1-point favorite over the Hurricanes and the total is sitting at 41.5, which is the second-lowest Over/Under left on the bowl season betting board.

As is the case with any bowl, there’s a lot of homework to do for Thursday’s contest between Rutgers and Miami.

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Rutgers prediction: Analysis

The most important bit of news for the Pinstripe Bowl is that Miami will be without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and his deputy, Emory Williams, along with almost 10 other starters on both sides of the ball. All of these absences render Miami’s statistical portfolio almost useless.

With Van Dyke and Williams on the sidelines, you’d imagine that the Hurricanes will do their best to simplify their offensive gameplan and keep the ball on the ground, especially since Jacurri Brown is more of a running quarterback. The Hurricanes were not really a rush-heavy offense (89th in rush rate) in 2023, but the switch under center will change that and will likely mean that Rutgers will counter by loading up the box.

While Miami will be plug-and-playing for this game, Rutgers will have almost all of its starters ready to go and looks like the more motivated squad for this bowl game. Greg Schiano has done a terrific job of lifting this program out of the abyss and a postseason win over Miami — even a depleted version of the Hurricanes — would be another feather in the cap for Schiano’s staff.

Handicapping motivation is always a bit tricky, but in this game it does feel impactful. Miami had aspirations of contending for the ACC after the first few weeks of the season, but fell flat down the stretch and lost three of its last four games to end up in this spot.

The Rutgers defense has been its calling card all season long and I don’t expect that to change in this tilt, but the offense could have some success against a Hurricanes defense that will be missing several impact players. Rutgers will want to slug it out all night and there’s definitely real concern about whether or not Miami will want a piece of that.

The Scarlet Knights have taken money since the open, but this is still a play on the team from Piscataway.

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Rutgers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Rutgers -115 (DraftKings)

