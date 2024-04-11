Bet on Pirates to win as underdogs against Phillies in Thursday night’s matcuhp

We knew that the NL Central was going to be a toss-up in 2024, but no one would have pegged the Pirates to lead it 12 games into the season.

They only have a half-game lead over the Brewers, but the offense has been operating like clockwork. It’s raking in 5.75 runs per game and it owns the fourth-most hits in the majors.

The Phillies haven’t been as consistent at the plate as we projected. Their power hitting hasn’t been translating to runs due to below-average quality of contact.

Philadelphia still floats at .500 and two games out of first in the NL East as it begins a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park against the Pirates on Thursday evening.

I’ll break down why I think there’s value in fading them when we take a closer look at the starting pitching matchup.

Pirates vs. Phillies odds

Run line: Pirates +1.5 (-176), Phillies -1.5 (+146) Money line: Pirates +116, Phillies -136 Total: o9 (-122), u9 (+100)

Pirates vs. Phillies prediction: Analysis

Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones could be a name to learn this season.

He was tremendous in the first two outings of his rookie year, tossing a strikeout rate in the top eight percent of the league in 2024.

We need to see more — and the Phillies should present a good test — but Jones has displayed potential to be a long-term ace for the Pirates.

He’s throwing pitches with excellent control of the zone with elite velocity.

I think the youngster brings an edge to the bump against a Phillies lineup that is hitting .206 against right-handed pitching.

Ranger Suárez opposes in his third start after 11 innings that have made for a 4.09 ERA.

The southpaw doesn’t walk many batters, holding a red-hot 2.4 percent walk rate.

But the Pirates are conservative hitters; they swing at the third-lowest rate, but have been hitting the leather off the baseball.

Pittsburgh is sizzling-hot across the board in advanced batting metrics in contrast to an underwhelming start for Phillies’ stars.

The Phillies’ bullpen hasn’t posed much stability, either, ranking 25th in ERA.

Pirates vs. Phillies prediction: Pick

There’s enough of an edge in offense and pitching to feel comfortable backing the Pirates as underdogs on Thursday.

Pick: Pirates (+122 at Caesars)

