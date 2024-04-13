Bet on the Phillies’ money line against the Pirates on Saturday afternoon

Betting baseball often comes down to the pitching matchup, and after digging into both starters for Saturday’s Pirates-Phillies matchup, I’m firmly on the side of the home team.

Let’s dive into this Saturday afternoon KeyStone State matchup.

Pirates vs. Phillies odds

Run Line: Pirates +1.5 (-152). Phillies -1.5 (+126) Money line: Pirates +126, Phillies -148 Total: Over 9 (+100), Under 9 (-122)

Odds via FanDuel

Pirates vs. Phillies prediction

Spencer Turnbull is a starter I want to back early in the season and Marco Gonzales is a lefty I want to fade. So, the fact that they’re facing each other makes this an easy game to handicap.

The advanced metrics show that regression is coming for both pitchers, but it should be much more stark for Gonzales.

Through two starts, the 32-year-old has fared well. Gonzales has pitched to a 2.45 ERA with six strikeouts and has yielded just three runs over 11 innings against the Nationals and Orioles.However, his xERA sits at 6.01 and his xBA is .325, which ranks in the bottom 9% of the league.

Those are numbers you never want to see from a starting pitcher, but they’re especially concerning prior to a start in a hitter-friendly environment, such as Citizens Bank Park.

Meanwhile, Turnbull has yet to allow an earned run in two starts this season (he was charged with an unearned run against Cincinnati).

The 31-year-old right-hander has fanned 13 over 11 innings, giving up just five hits and issuing one walk against the Reds and Cardinals.

The metrics show that the strong early season performance is just that – a strong performance and not a product of extreme luck.

Turnbull has pitched to a 2.27 xERA (83rd percentile) and has also posted solid marks in ground-ball percentage (78th percentile), barrel percentage (78th percentile), walk rate (92nd percentile) and strikeout rate (84th percentile).

Pirates vs. Phillies pick

The Pirates have played well to start the season, but the Phillies have the starting pitching edge in this game and an offense that’s averaging roughly a run per game better at home than on the road.

Philadelphia’s bullpen still gives me pause (5.24 ERA through 13 games), but I trust Turnbull to spin another gem and the likes of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm to put up some crooked numbers against Gonzales.

Back the Phillies on the moneyline.

Pick: Phillies ML (-148 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.