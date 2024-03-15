Bet on a low scoring game between Pittsburgh and North Carolina in ACC tournament

It could be addition by subtraction for the North Carolina Tar Heels after guard Caleb Love opted to leave the team and transfer to Arizona.

Love’s departure came after North Carolina missed out on the NCAA Tournament just one year after finishing as runner-ups in 2022.

The Tar Heels returned only two starters and 44% of their player minutes from a season ago.

However, according to Ken Pomeroy, their adjusted efficiency margin (+25.5) is more than five points better than in the 2022 season (+20.13).

North Carolina has won seven straight games and will face Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

This will be the second meeting between the two schools after the Tar Heels beat the Panthers on the road 70-57.

Given how both teams play with different styles, the total could be an intriguing angle for this matchup.

Pittsburgh analysis

The Panthers have had a successful season despite being picked to finish ninth in the ACC Preseason Poll.

Pittsburgh lost 63.2% of their scoring from a season ago while returning two starters and just 36% of their player minutes.

The Panthers’ biggest question mark was their backcourt, as they began the season with Rhode Island junior transfer Ishmael Leggett as their only experienced guard.

Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe have had to learn on the job as true freshmen. Carrington (13.5 PPG) ranks second on the Panthers in scoring, while Lowe is the team’s fourth-leading scorer (9.3 PPG).

Nonetheless, the Panthers finished fourth in the conference with a 12–8 mark, and they’re 22-10 overall.

However, Pittsburgh still needs another signature win to improve its chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Panthers in his First Four Teams Out category.

Given Pittsburgh’s youth in the backcourt, I’m not particularly surprised it’s playing a much more controlled game this season.

It ranks 281st (65.7 possessions per 40 minutes) in Pomeroy’s adjusted tempo metric after finishing 171st (67.3 possessions per 40 minutes) in the previous campaign.

With plenty on the line against North Carolina, the Panthers will try to avoid a shootout as much as possible to have any chance at pulling off an upset victory.

North Carolina analysis

It’s hard to say that the Tar Heels retooled, considering they arguably brought back two of their best players, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis.

Although Bacot led the team in 2022, averaging 16.3 points, en route to a Final Four appearance, Davis now shoulders much of the scoring responsibility, with a team-high 21 points per game.

One could argue that Love’s departure paved the way for Davis to take his game to another level.

While Davis and the Tar Heels’ offense deserve a ton of credit, I’m more impressed with their defense, which ranks fifth in adjusted efficiency, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

According to Hoop-Math.com, the Tar Heels control the paint, as opponents attempt just 31.8% of their shots at the rim.

With the interior practically a no-entry zone, Tar Heels opponents often have to resort to long 2-point jump shots, which tend to be inefficient from an analytics perspective.

North Carolina ranks 19th, with opponents attempting 31.7% of their field goals on 2-point jump shots.

Despite being potentially vulnerable from the perimeter, considering the Tar Heels rank 132nd in opponent 3-point field goals (7.0), they did manage to limit the Panthers to five 3-pointers in the earlier meeting.

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina pick

Following North Carolina’s dominant 92-67 victory over Florida State, LunardiI bumped up the Tar Heels to a No. 1 seed in his tournament projections.

However, the Seminoles played right into the hands of North Carolina, which prefers a fast pace.

Florida State ranks 31st (71.1 possessions per 40 minutes) in adjusted tempo, while the Tar Heels rank 43rd (70.5 possessions per 40 minutes).

While I don’t doubt the Tar Heels want a No. 1 seed, their position as one of the top teams in the tournament is already secure.

This game just means more to the Panthers, and I’d expect them to dictate the pace.

As a result, when it comes to the total, the under has a ton of value at 147.5 points.

Pick: Under 147.5

