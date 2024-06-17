Back Portugal in this same game parlay against Czechia in the 2024 Euros

Portugal entered the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship with the fourth-shortest odds at around +650.

After reaching the finals in 2004, where the Portuguese suffered a surprising home loss to Greece, they went on to win the 2016 tournament in France. Portugal then won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 for its second major international trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played a vital part in the Portuguese setup since making his full national team debut in 2003 against Kazakhstan. At 39, Ronaldo still strikes fear in the hearts of opponents. He has scored 47 goals in 49 matches for his club team Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Portugal is a heavy favorite (-210) in its opening Group F match against Czechia on Tuesday. Given those odds, a better option might be to reduce the juice by targeting a same-game parlay.

Portugal vs. Czechia odds

Moneyline: Portugal -210, Czechia +550, Draw +350 Total: Over 2.5 (-136), Under 2.5 (+112)

Portugal outlook

The Portuguese had a rather dominant qualifying campaign, finishing second (2.46) behind France (2.57) in the all-important expected goals (xG) category.

New manager Roberto Martinez deserves credit for Portugal’s recent success after introducing a more offensive-minded approach than his predecessor, Fernando Santos.

Portugal will likely utilize a 3-4-3 formation, with Ronaldo playing centrally. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) will anchor the left and right flanks. It’s an embarrassment of riches for a Portugal side loaded with players at some of the best clubs in world football.

Portugal’s midfield is just as impressive. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) and Vitinha (PSG) play in front of the back line, while Joao Cancelo (Barcelona) and Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) offer more of an attacking threat.

Defensively, Portugal finished first in qualifying with .20 goals allowed per game. Martinez has enhanced Portugal’s attacking flair while maintaining the defensive principles instilled by Santos.

Portugal is a complete and dominant team that will be a nightmare for opposing countries.

Czechia outlook

The Czechs face much longer odds of winning the tournament, ranging from 100-to-1 to 150-to-1.

Manager Ivan Hasek has not had much time on the job after Jaroslav Silhavy stepped down in November following Czechia’s qualification for the tournament. While Hasek has experience on the international stage after captaining the former Czechoslovakia at the 1990 World Cup, he’s a much more conservative manager who prefers a 5-3-2 formation.

However, since that playing style lacks the aggression of the modern game, the Czechs are more likely to set up in a 3-4-1-2.

Patrik Schick will lead the forward line, hoping to replicate his success at the 2020 Euros when he and Ronaldo tied for the most goals (five) in the tournament. When healthy, Schick is a capable scorer. He bagged 24 goals in 27 matches during the 2021-22 season for his club team, Bayer Leverkusen.

Over the next 18 months, however, he played in only 50 matches across all competitions while battling a slew of injuries.

While the Czechs will undoubtedly hope their talisman can stay healthy, they’ll also have to be mindful of their leaky defense, which has managed only four shutouts in the last 15 matches. That could spell trouble against Portugal’s potent attack.

Portugal vs. Czechia best bet

The head-to-head numbers favor Portugal in this fixture, as it won each of the last four meetings. Moreover, Portugal scored two or more goals in three of those four matches.

The Portuguese are coming off a dominant 3-0 win in a tune-up against Ireland.

This is one of the deepest Portuguese teams in recent years, and they’re not as reliant on Rolando as the lone scoring threat.

We could see a decent number of goals in this match, with the Portuguese likely doing their fair share. As a result, my model projects Portugal to win while scoring two or more goals.

At DraftKings, a same-game parlay using that combination gives us odds of -140, which is much more palatable than laying -215 on the three-way moneyline.

Best bet: SGP – Portugal ML | Portugal team total over 1.5 goals (-140 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.