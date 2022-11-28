The second round of group-stage matches comes to a close on Monday afternoon with a 2 p.m. ET kick between Portugal and Uruguay.

Although Portugal won their opening contest, while Uruguay drew, 0-0, neither side were all that impressive and have some questions to answer on Matchday 2.

Despite a less-than-stellar display in a 3-2 win over Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo and Os Navagadores are big favorites over La Celeste on Monday.

Portugal vs. Uruguay prediction: Pick

Uruguay +310 (Caesars)

Portugal vs. Uruguay prediction: Analysis

Coming into the tournament, most people considered Portugal the most vulnerable of the teams listed under 20/1. The Portuguese had plenty of talent, but Fernando Santos has never quite got his teams to click like you’d think they should considering the players he has at his disposal. Even in their Euro 2016 triumph, Portugal drew all three matches in the round robin and then only won once in regulation in their four knockout victories.

The biggest knock against Santos and Portugal is that they’re too conservative for a team with Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix. That stoic approach showed against Ghana, as it took a dubious 65th-minute penalty shot from Ronaldo to open the scoring, which in turn unlocked the match.

And if Portugal’s lack of teeth showed in the first 65 minutes, its defensive vulnerabilities came to surface in the last 25. Ghana was able to score twice in the final third of the match and almost notched a last-gasp tying goal through a mistake from goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

A more ruthless and talented side would have made Portugal pay on Thursday.

On paper, Uruguay should tick that box. While Ghana is desperately lacking a game-breaking attacking player, La Celeste has plenty. Fede Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Facundo Pellistri should give a shaky Portuguese defense plenty to think about on Monday.

Going forward, Uruguay have enough creative and scoring talent to answer Portugal, but what’s most important in this matchup is Uruguay’s ability to play without the ball. A great defensive side that has to regularly go up against Brazil and Argentina in CONMEBOL, Uruguay has the pieces and structure to contend with Portugal’s playmakers, should Santos take the handbrake off.

But the most likely scenario is that Santos, as he’s wont to do, will try to keep things predictable and have his team play a lumbering style that should keep Uruguay in this game.

If that is the case, bettors can trust La Celeste to be clinical in front of goal and nick a victory against Portugal.

