Arsenal’s 2023-24 season got off to a seamless start. The Gunners were big favorites against Nottingham Forest last Saturday and within 35 minutes were ahead, 2-0, and in complete control of the match.

The Tricky Trees would end up pulling one goal back in the second half, but there was very little fuss about Arsenal in the victory. That’s always a good thing on Matchday 1, especially when you’re one of the title-favorites.

The Gunners will likely face a stiffer test on Monday at Crystal Palace, but they’re still a -170 favorite on the road.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Pick: Analysis

While everybody is going to be debating Arsenal’s merits as a title contender in the early portion of the season, the first few weeks of the campaign should answer some questions about whether or not Crystal Palace is truly a relegation contender.

The Eagles, once again managed by the ageless Roy Hodgson, have participated in the Premier League in each of the last 13 seasons, but they’ve finished between 10th and 15th in every single one of them. That kind of plateau will always have skeptics questioning the stability of the club and a quiet transfer window hasn’t really quieted anybody.

But Palace showed a lot of what makes them a reliable Premier League side in a curtain-raising win over Sheffield United last weekend. Not only did the Eagles pitch a shutout, but they held Sheffield United to just one shot on target and 0.5 expected goals in the match.

» READ MORE: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts presents best value to win NFL MVP during 2023 NFL season

The Blades are not going to set any scoring records this season and are one of the favorites for relegation, but putting on that kind of defensive display on the road is noteworthy, especially when you consider that Palace has been one of the best teams in the Premier League at suppressing scoring chances over the past two campaigns.

Arsenal’s attack is lightyears ahead of Sheffield United, but Palace’s defensive solidity should keep this game pretty tidy in front of their home fans.

The Gunners will likely be able to edge the Eagles and the number isn’t long enough for a play on Crystal Palace to pull the upset, but the Under 2.5 goals has value.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Pick

Under 2.5 goals (-110, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.