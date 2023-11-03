On one hand Andoni Iraola and Bournemouth deserve some credit. The Cherries and their manager have committed to a swashbuckling style of football that you don’t normally see deployed by a team that is in the thick of a relegation battle. But on the other hand, you have to wonder how pragmatic the commitment is when Bournemouth is getting ripped to shreds on most nights.

It figures to be a long day at the office for Bournemouth against Manchester City on Saturday.

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth prediction: Analysis

Just like last season, it’s taken City some time to get up to speed in 2023-24. The Cityzens have not been as robust offensively and that lack of dominance led to a couple of uncharacteristic performances from the dynastic Sky Blues. Despite the lackluster (relative to their expectations) offensive output, City are still in second place, lead the Premier League in expected goal (xG) difference and are tied with Newcastle and Arsenal for the best goal differential (+15) through 10 matches. Must be nice when those are the kind of results you’re posting despite not being at your best.

While City’s offensive numbers are not up to their standards just yet, their defensive work is still elite. The Cityzens rank first in goals allowed, second in expected goals conceded and third in big scoring chances against.

And if there was ever an opportunity for City to get its offensive spark back, a visit from Bournemouth could be just what the doctor ordered. The Cherries play an all-action, pressing style but they just don’t have the talent in their ranks right now (they’ve been ravaged by injuries this season) to be successful against the standout clubs in the Premier League. That shows in the numbers as the Cherries rank 18th in goals against, 19th in expected goals allowed and 14th in big scoring chances conceded.

The odds for this match — City is a -900 favorite at home — tell you just about everything you need to know. This sets up for a rout from the Cityzens.

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth prediction: Pick

Manchester City Team Total Over 3.5 (+130, DraftKings)

