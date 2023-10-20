Back Brighton as massive underdog against Manchester City in Saturday’s EPL match

Two of the best teams in the Premier League will meet on Saturday when Brighton & Hove Albion visits Manchester City at 10 a.m. ET.

Not only is this a match featuring two teams that play contrasting styles, but it’s also a pivotal match in the big picture of the season because neither side has a win in its last two matches. Manchester City is in rare form having lost their last two contests, while Brighton lost, 6-1, to Aston Villa and drew Liverpool, 2-2, right before the international break.

City is a -255 favorite on the three-way moneyline on Saturday.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Brighton vs. Manchester City prediction: Analysis

We’ve grown accustomed to Manchester City making things look easy in the Premier League over the last decade, but they do occasionally find themselves in ruts like this, especially in the first half of the season. Around this time last year, the Cityzens were struggling to string together enough wins in a row to keep pace with Arsenal, but they clicked into gear after Boxing Day and never looked back.

And while we can feel pretty confident that City will eventually find its world-beating form, right now is a good time and try to take them on, especially with one of the most dangerous teams in the league as a +650 underdog.

City’s defensive numbers still sparkle so perhaps they can handle Brighton’s brilliant attack, but the Sky Blues are struggling to create scoring chances without their maestro Kevin de Bruyne. Manchester City ranks “just” eighth at creating expected goals (not including penalty kicks) and fifth in generating big scoring chances so far this season.

Brighton has struggled defensively, but City’s attack isn’t all that terrifying. There’s every chance that the Seagulls just can’t cope with the Cityzens in their own third, but there’s certainly a decent chance that they can create enough of their own chances that they can mask their defensive flaws.

In shrot, this number looks way too big on one of the best teams in the Premier League and it could be due to the fact that bettors just can’t wrap their minds around Manchester City losing three consecutive Premier League matches. Back the Seagulls at a big number and hope they’ve got they bring their scoring boots to the Etihad.

Brighton vs. Manchester City prediction: Pick

Brighton (+650, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.