You couldn’t have drawn it up better for Tottenham Hotspur and new manager Ange Postecoglou. Not only are Spurs playing the exciting brand of soccer that has thrilled supporters, but Tottenham will come into the upcoming matchweek on top of the Premier League with a 7-2-0 (W-D-L) record and a +12 goal difference. Spurs are just one of two teams (Arsenal being the other) without a loss on their ledger this season.

Spurs will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a trip to Selhurst Park on Friday afternoon (3 p.m. ET).

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace prediction: Analysis

This is the epitome of a “styles make fights” kind of matchup. While Spurs want to be on the ball, move it quickly and turn defense into offense in the blink of an eye, Crystal Palace play things much more close to the vest. The Eagles are very comfortable playing out of possession and setting up in a defensive posture, especially against more talented teams.

Spurs have been rampant this season, but they’re clearly best-suited to take on teams that also want to put the ball on the floor and keep possession. A slow, methodical pace does not jive with the strength of Tottenham, which is its ability to create dangerous opportunities in transition.

There is always the chance that Spurs are still able to overwhelm Palace -- Tottenham is an odds-on favorite on the road for a reason -- but the Eagles are a well-drilled defensive side with a manager who specializes in grinding out these kinds of fixtures. Palace is 3-3-3 on the season, but got a 1-0 result against Manchester United on the road and also provided a stiff test for Arsenal in a 1-0 defeat.

It seems pretty clear that bookmakers are putting a premium on Tottenham in this spot because of their terrific start to the campaign, but Palace profiles as the type of underdog that can make this match uncomfortable for the red-hot Hotspurs.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace prediction: Pick

Crystal Palace +320 (DraftKings)

