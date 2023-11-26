Bet on Everton to pull of upset against Manchester United in Sunday’s EPL match

Sunday’s match between Manchester United and Everton is massive for both clubs.

For United, it’s a chance to get their Premier League season back on track and alleviate some of the pressure that they’re facing due to an underwhelming start domestically and in the Champions League.

As for Everton, they’re playing really well of late and looked to be cruising towards stability until the Premier League ruled that they breached Financial Fair Play and deducted 10 points from them. With the deduction Everton have dropped into 19th place and are back in the thick of a relegation fight they thought they had left in their wake.

Everton are a +175 home underdog on the three-way moneyline on Sunday.

Everton vs. Manchester United prediction: Analysis

It would have sounded crazy to predict it before the season started, but you can make a decent argument that Everton are a better team than Manchester United at this moment in time. The Red Devils have earned seven more points than the Toffees, but the two teams each boast the same goal difference (-3) and Everton has the better expected goal (xG) differential (+2.1 to -1.3) through the first 12 matches of the campaign.

And while United certainly are the more talented outfit, it’s Everton that have the look of a more cohesive, consistent unit so far this season. Most soccer bettors felt that the Toffees would turn things around because their statistical profile was quite strong despite an 0-1-4 (W-D-L) start and the opposite sentiment is true of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, whose 7-0-5 record actually flatters them when you look under the hood.

It was clear coming into the season that the Red Devils had some defensive flaws to fix, but they’re surprisingly also struggling to create offensive opportunities consistently this season. United ranks 11th in non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes and has created the 13th-most big scoring chances, so they’re not good enough to outscore a leaky defense at the moment.

United has already lost matches to FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Crystal Palace this season and they’ve needed some massive breaks to go their way to avoid embarrassing results against Wolverhampton, Fulham, Brentford and Sheffield United.

Everton are in good form and should be motivated after they were docked 10 points. They’re a good bet to get the job done on Sunday.

Everton vs. Manchester United prediction: Pick

The Bet: Everton +175

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.