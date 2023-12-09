Bet on Bournemouth as a massive underdog against Manchester United in Saturday’s match

The Manchester United roller coaster continued with a win over Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon. The 2-1 victory put the Red Devils within striking distance of a spot in the top-4 and another three points over the weekend could vault United into the title race. That would be quite the feat considering how much of a mess this season has been at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are a -190 home favorite against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United prediction: Analysis

It seems like Manchester United’s win over Chelsea on Wednesday has, once again, caused everybody at Old Trafford to breathe a sigh of relief as the Red Devils have won six of their last eight matches in the Premier League and have surged up the table.

And while the performance at Chelsea was among the best we’ve seen from Erik ten Hag’s side this campaign, it doesn’t mean we can just forget that Manchester United has been wildly inconsistent all season and has benefited from some good fortune to get to this point.

The Red Devils were full value in their win over the Blues, but five of their last six victories came by one goal margins and they didn’t play a tough schedule over that span. In fact, United needed some late-game heroics to beat Sheffield United, Fulham and Brentford. The come-from-behind win at Sheffield United has aged particularly poorly as the Blades look like they could be one of the worst teams in the history of the Premier League.

It also can’t be ignored that United has some really ugly losses to FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the Champions League. If there’s one thing this team has showed us, it’s that they can lose to any team on any given night.

After a brutal start, Bournemouth has been steadily improving and getting healthier and should give this United team all it can handle. The defensive issues for Manchester United have yet to be sorted out and the Cherries play a fast-paced, frenetic style of football that should give them every chance of pulling this upset.

The Bet: Bournemouth +475 (DraftKings)

