Bet on Brentford to end six week winless streak in Premier League match with Manchester United

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Those are words to live by and sometimes to gamble by, and I see no reason not to adhere to that adage when it comes to betting Manchester United matches this season.

The Red Devils are not a team you want to bet as a favorite right now.

New to sports betting in Kentucky? Check out the best Kentucky sports betting sites to see which to sign-up with

Manchester United vs. Brentford Pick: Analysis

It may sound obvious to point that out considering United just lost as a big favorite to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, but this was a trend we saw coming given how the Red Devils are constructed. There is still plenty of world-beating talent on this roster, but there are also serious cracks in Manchester United’s armor. That makes them an appealing underdog, but very vulnerable when they’re chalky.

And wouldn’t you that United is an odds-on favorite once again on Saturday. This time it’s Brentford that travels to Old Trafford as an underdog and it’s hard not to be tempted on the price on the Bees, even if they’re not in great form.

After a terrific season that saw them finish ninth in the Premier League in 2022-23, Brentford is facing an uphill climb out of the gates. The Bees are without Ivan Toney until January and are now dealing with injuries to key players like Rico Henry and Ben Mee. All of this has added up to Brentford winning just one of their first seven matches, though they do have four draws, as well.

While Brentford’s 1-4-2 (W-D-L) record and even goal difference (10 GF, 10 GA) aren’t all that inspiring, everything still looks pretty solid for the Bees under the hood. They rank sixth in the Premier League with a +0.64 expected goal difference per 90 minutes, which is well ahead of United’s +0.01 mark.

This may seem like a get-right spot for United with Brentford limping in without a win in six weeks, but I’d be very careful laying this kind of price with the Red Devils right now. They are way too leaky defensively and are nowhere close to 100%. The Bees are live on Saturday.

Manchester United vs. Brentford Pick

Brentford +380 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.